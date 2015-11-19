Zucchini Cheddar Pancakes

I was intrigued by this, and had to try it. LOVED it! I did not have the onion I thought I did - but had some shallots that needed to be used up. I also threw in a couple cloves of minced garlic. I did have trouble getting them to cook through - so I just spread them out thin. [I think that was me - it's been a long time since I've made pancakes!] Can't wait to make these again! OH! These made GREAT breakfast "sandwiches," with egg, turkey, grated cheese, and avocado!
Phenomenal! My 11 month old couldn't get enough of these delicious "pancakes." I was in a hurry so I didn't measure exactly...a little more zucchini, a little less cheese, no onion so I just threw in some garlic powder. I used 1 serving of "Biscuit Baking Mix" recipe from this site instead of 1 cup of Bisquick, subbing olive oil for the shortening. Next time I'll probably use sharper cheese, more garlic, or actually use the onion. Thanks, Tricia!
These were a huge hit at our house. My 17 month old couldn't get enough. Next time I would serve them with marinara sauce for the kids to dip. I did freeze some for later use and they held up great. Put in the microwave until warm and then toasted them for a bit to crisp them up.
Awesome recipe! I've also spiced it up too...To mix the egg, I put the 2 in the blender with the onion, 2 garlic cloves and a tablespoon or so of hot portugal peppers, blended, then added to the mix. Also added salt & pepper. Will definitely add more hot pepper next time, but it was great. Served them with sour cream mixed with garlic, salt & pepper. Great side dip. Will definitely make these again.
really quick and easy I was worried that since there was no milk in it that it would be too heavy. they were light and tasty. i added OLd Bay tm seasoning and they had a crabcake flavor. i thnk i had three cups of zuchinni but it was fine even with the 1 cup of baking mix
Followed recipe except substituted some garlic for the onions (allergy). I used the "Homemade Biscuit Mix" from this site and scaled it down to 5 servings to fit this recipe. Shredding the zucchini in the food processor made quick work of it. I found that on medium heat my pancakes were very brown on the outside but not quite cooked on the inside so I turned down the heat and cooked them longer. I might spread them out more next time to make them thinner and cook on medium heat. They were very tasty with quite a delicate flavour however next time I'm going to add salt pepper and a few spices and see how they turn out. Thanks Tricia for a new way to use up my garden zucchini.
This recipe is surprisingly super tasty! The flavor reminds me of the Onion Bagels sold at Einsteins Bro. Bagels. I was really skeptical even with all the positive reviews that were posted! I made the recipe exactly as stated and these turned out really well! My 14-month old loved them and I even turned them into a sandwich with lunch meat mesquite chicken and kraft singles in between two of the pancakes. I bet they'd even be good as a McMuffin type-style with sausage patties eggs and cheese in between two of the pancakes. Overall these were great and I'll make them again!
Made these as stated using last years frozen shredded zucchini. They were very tasty though I would recommend other reviewers suggestions to spread them thin when cooking. I also think that fresh zucchini would make for a better texture. All the same they were delicious we served them with home made tzatziki but could have just as easily enjoyed them plain! Thanks for a great recipe!
These are now a weekly staple for us.
Before I make these, how do I eat them, with syrup or any other suggestions!