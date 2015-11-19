Zucchini Cheddar Pancakes

Rating: 4.67 stars
122 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 95
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Got this recipe from the best Auntie in the world. Love them!

By Tricia Spooner

Gallery
12 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix zucchini, Cheddar cheese, and onion together in a bowl. Stir eggs and biscuit mix into zucchini mixture until well combined.

    Advertisement

  • Heat vegetable oil on the griddle or large skillet over medium heat. Scoop about 1/4 cup batter onto heated griddle; cook until pancakes are browned, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 15.4g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 81.8mg; sodium 396.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (123)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

gammaray (=
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2013
I was intrigued by this, and had to try it. LOVED it! I did not have the onion I thought I did - but had some shallots that needed to be used up. I also threw in a couple cloves of minced garlic. I did have trouble getting them to cook through - so I just spread them out thin. [I think that was me - it's been a long time since I've made pancakes!] Can't wait to make these again! OH! These made GREAT breakfast "sandwiches," with egg, turkey, grated cheese, and avocado! Read More
Helpful
(31)

Most helpful critical review

Peggy Thomas
Rating: 1 stars
07/27/2018
Before I make these, how do I eat them, with syrup or any other suggestions! Read More
Helpful
(4)
122 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 95
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
gammaray (=
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2013
I was intrigued by this, and had to try it. LOVED it! I did not have the onion I thought I did - but had some shallots that needed to be used up. I also threw in a couple cloves of minced garlic. I did have trouble getting them to cook through - so I just spread them out thin. [I think that was me - it's been a long time since I've made pancakes!] Can't wait to make these again! OH! These made GREAT breakfast "sandwiches," with egg, turkey, grated cheese, and avocado! Read More
Helpful
(31)
rarmstrong
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2012
Phenomenal! My 11 month old couldn't get enough of these delicious "pancakes." I was in a hurry so I didn't measure exactly...a little more zucchini, a little less cheese, no onion so I just threw in some garlic powder. I used 1 serving of "Biscuit Baking Mix" recipe from this site instead of 1 cup of Bisquick, subbing olive oil for the shortening. Next time I'll probably use sharper cheese, more garlic, or actually use the onion. Thanks, Tricia! Read More
Helpful
(27)
sanzoe
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2012
These were a huge hit at our house. My 17 month old couldn't get enough. Next time I would serve them with marinara sauce for the kids to dip. I did freeze some for later use and they held up great. Put in the microwave until warm and then toasted them for a bit to crisp them up. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Advertisement
AEMAZA
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2013
Awesome recipe! I've also spiced it up too...To mix the egg, I put the 2 in the blender with the onion, 2 garlic cloves and a tablespoon or so of hot portugal peppers, blended, then added to the mix. Also added salt & pepper. Will definitely add more hot pepper next time, but it was great. Served them with sour cream mixed with garlic, salt & pepper. Great side dip. Will definitely make these again. Read More
Helpful
(13)
fitforaqueenclothing.com
Rating: 4 stars
07/29/2012
really quick and easy I was worried that since there was no milk in it that it would be too heavy. they were light and tasty. i added OLd Bay tm seasoning and they had a crabcake flavor. i thnk i had three cups of zuchinni but it was fine even with the 1 cup of baking mix Read More
Helpful
(12)
Patches
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2013
Followed recipe except substituted some garlic for the onions (allergy). I used the "Homemade Biscuit Mix" from this site and scaled it down to 5 servings to fit this recipe. Shredding the zucchini in the food processor made quick work of it. I found that on medium heat my pancakes were very brown on the outside but not quite cooked on the inside so I turned down the heat and cooked them longer. I might spread them out more next time to make them thinner and cook on medium heat. They were very tasty with quite a delicate flavour however next time I'm going to add salt pepper and a few spices and see how they turn out. Thanks Tricia for a new way to use up my garden zucchini. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Advertisement
sharizzle
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2014
This recipe is surprisingly super tasty! The flavor reminds me of the Onion Bagels sold at Einsteins Bro. Bagels. I was really skeptical even with all the positive reviews that were posted! I made the recipe exactly as stated and these turned out really well! My 14-month old loved them and I even turned them into a sandwich with lunch meat mesquite chicken and kraft singles in between two of the pancakes. I bet they'd even be good as a McMuffin type-style with sausage patties eggs and cheese in between two of the pancakes. Overall these were great and I'll make them again! Read More
Helpful
(8)
megweld
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2014
Made these as stated using last years frozen shredded zucchini. They were very tasty though I would recommend other reviewers suggestions to spread them thin when cooking. I also think that fresh zucchini would make for a better texture. All the same they were delicious we served them with home made tzatziki but could have just as easily enjoyed them plain! Thanks for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(7)
BEAR KEEPER
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2013
These are now a weekly staple for us. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Peggy Thomas
Rating: 1 stars
07/27/2018
Before I make these, how do I eat them, with syrup or any other suggestions! Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022