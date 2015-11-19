Zucchini Cheddar Pancakes

1 of 123

Rating: 5 stars I was intrigued by this, and had to try it. LOVED it! I did not have the onion I thought I did - but had some shallots that needed to be used up. I also threw in a couple cloves of minced garlic. I did have trouble getting them to cook through - so I just spread them out thin. [I think that was me - it's been a long time since I've made pancakes!] Can't wait to make these again! OH! These made GREAT breakfast "sandwiches," with egg, turkey, grated cheese, and avocado! Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars Phenomenal! My 11 month old couldn't get enough of these delicious "pancakes." I was in a hurry so I didn't measure exactly...a little more zucchini, a little less cheese, no onion so I just threw in some garlic powder. I used 1 serving of "Biscuit Baking Mix" recipe from this site instead of 1 cup of Bisquick, subbing olive oil for the shortening. Next time I'll probably use sharper cheese, more garlic, or actually use the onion. Thanks, Tricia! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars These were a huge hit at our house. My 17 month old couldn't get enough. Next time I would serve them with marinara sauce for the kids to dip. I did freeze some for later use and they held up great. Put in the microwave until warm and then toasted them for a bit to crisp them up. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome recipe! I've also spiced it up too...To mix the egg, I put the 2 in the blender with the onion, 2 garlic cloves and a tablespoon or so of hot portugal peppers, blended, then added to the mix. Also added salt & pepper. Will definitely add more hot pepper next time, but it was great. Served them with sour cream mixed with garlic, salt & pepper. Great side dip. Will definitely make these again. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars really quick and easy I was worried that since there was no milk in it that it would be too heavy. they were light and tasty. i added OLd Bay tm seasoning and they had a crabcake flavor. i thnk i had three cups of zuchinni but it was fine even with the 1 cup of baking mix Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Followed recipe except substituted some garlic for the onions (allergy). I used the "Homemade Biscuit Mix" from this site and scaled it down to 5 servings to fit this recipe. Shredding the zucchini in the food processor made quick work of it. I found that on medium heat my pancakes were very brown on the outside but not quite cooked on the inside so I turned down the heat and cooked them longer. I might spread them out more next time to make them thinner and cook on medium heat. They were very tasty with quite a delicate flavour however next time I'm going to add salt pepper and a few spices and see how they turn out. Thanks Tricia for a new way to use up my garden zucchini. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is surprisingly super tasty! The flavor reminds me of the Onion Bagels sold at Einsteins Bro. Bagels. I was really skeptical even with all the positive reviews that were posted! I made the recipe exactly as stated and these turned out really well! My 14-month old loved them and I even turned them into a sandwich with lunch meat mesquite chicken and kraft singles in between two of the pancakes. I bet they'd even be good as a McMuffin type-style with sausage patties eggs and cheese in between two of the pancakes. Overall these were great and I'll make them again! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Made these as stated using last years frozen shredded zucchini. They were very tasty though I would recommend other reviewers suggestions to spread them thin when cooking. I also think that fresh zucchini would make for a better texture. All the same they were delicious we served them with home made tzatziki but could have just as easily enjoyed them plain! Thanks for a great recipe! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars These are now a weekly staple for us. Helpful (6)