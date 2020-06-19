Blackberry Jam

In the summer, my family would go pick tons of blackberries and use them in our cooking.

By hulagirl

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mash blackberries in a saucepan with a potato masher. Stir in sugar until juices form; place about 1 tablespoon blackberry juice in a small bowl and stir in cornstarch. Pour cornstarch mixture into saucepan.

  • Bring berries to a boil, stirring often, until jam is thickened, about 15 minutes. Stir in cinnamon and allspice. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Transfer jam to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate until chilled. Stir in lemon juice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 0.2g; sodium 0.5mg. Full Nutrition
