Blackberry Jam
In the summer, my family would go pick tons of blackberries and use them in our cooking.
I had to use Walmart brand FROZEN unsweetened blackberries only because I haven't been able to find fresh blackberry bushes here. I just let them partially thaw out before using them. Other than that, I kept to the recipe. This firmed up perfectly and had the right amount of sweetness with a hint of spice. This is one of the best blackberry jams I've had yet! Next time, I'll try this without the spices (even though I liked it, the family did not). Either way, I bet good money that it will turn out fantastic every time.
First time making jam since helping my Grandmother 30 years ago, and WOW! I did core the berries first by using a drinking straw. But other then that, I stuck to the recipe and it turned out great.
This is the BEST jam I've ever had. It has so much flavor and not too sweet. I didn't use the cinnamon and allspice, I just wanted the basics and it turned out great! I also used this jam in a cobbler recipe and it turned out great too. Enjoy!
This makes excellent jam! I've only ever made jelly/jam with pectin, so I admit I was a little nervous at first not putting it in. However, the cornstarch thickened it up nicely and the pectin wasn't necessary at all! The only thing I changed was I left out the allspice because I didn't have any.
This was the easiest jam I have ever made and it was awesome. I had picked two pints of blackberries so I only could make half the recipe. I canned two half-pint jars with half the recipe. I did not use the Allspice b/c I didn't have any. I imagine Vanilla extract or Vanilla bean would be great added to this recipe as well.
Loved this jam! It was my first jam and this was pretty easy. We used it for toppings for pancakes, cheesecake, toast and also for sandwiches. Next time, we will hold off on the allspice & cinnamon to try for a fresh, berry flavor. Delicious. Will use again and again.
I made this as a topping for a blackberry pie. Very delicious! Make sure you keep stirring constantly though. Don't step away or you might burn the bottom of it because it thickens very quickly.
Great for a first time jam maker! Simple ingredients and easy preparation that make for an impressive finished product. For the first batch I didn't add the spices. In the second batch I added the cinnamon....AWESOME. This recipe is a keeper. If you've never made jam, start here.
My first time making jam..... Super easy.. Fast quick easy.. I also canned it after I was done. I made so far 2 batches and I have more to make. both batches was made with (Oregon) wild blackberries. *1st batch I omitted the all spice, ground cinnamon just because I wanted the plain 'ol fashion recipe style... Raised bees for the first time this year, about a week ago we got the honey soooo guess what *2nd batch in place of sugar I used honey (honey replacement value is equal 1/1) so 1 cup honey replaced the one cup sugar, I also used 3/4 teaspoon vanilla, I omitted the all spice so I used a little more ground cinnamon 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon. as for the cornstarch I used 2 1/2 tablespoons just because I used the honey instead of sugar..... IT TURNED OUT EXCELLENT LOVED IT WITH THE HONEY & VANILLA!!!! Give it a shot and tell me what you think... ENJOY! thank you for a great recipe. Wonderful to can.
EXCELLENT recipe! I added 1 tsp vanilla dxtract and it almost gave it a dessert quality. I could eat it by the spoonful! For those who don't like it sweet, don't add the vanilla, but if you've got a sweet tooth like me, the vanilla definitely kicks up the flavor (maybe reduce it to 1/2 tsp, I just eyeballed it) . I think it'd be great over ice cream or cheesecake. Thanks for the recipe!
Easy and delicious! The cornstarch thickened up the jam just fine. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
I just made a small batch of this with fresh blackberries and served it over cornbread pancakes from this site. The combination was absolutely delicious!
Made it exactly as written ... great except for the allspice, which gave it a slightly bitter aftertaste. I will try again without that addition.
Very simple and tasted great! I've never made jam before so definitely didn't want the hassle (and possible death) of canning, but I thought the taste and texture were great. Only thing is you're leaving all the seeds in there so it's extremely crunchy.
I also added some crushed-up sweet basil leaves with the blackberries. Delicious!!
Loved this recipe! I made two batches - one following the recipe, and one omitting the allspice and cinnamon and instead adding a tsp. vanilla (based on reviews). For both batches, I also substituted 1/2 cup Truvia for the 1 cup of sugar. I liked the original recipe much better! The allspice and cinnamon gave the jam a unique taste that is perfect over ice cream! I'm going to try freezing some and see how that turns out....
I omitted the all spice and cinnamon and deseeded the blackberries. This will add about 30 min to prep time. Brought berries to a boil and mashed with potato masher. Strained the seeds. Then ran the seeds through the Ninja because there were so much pulp left I could not mash it enough in the strainer to get it all out. Next time I will just put the blackberries in the blender first. I prepared a hot water bath for canning jars lids and rings and canned the Jam. I Brought the Blackberries, lemon juice, sugar , and half teaspoon of vanilla to a boil for several minutes reaching 250 degrees. Filled the jars and done! 12 cups of blackberries made 3.5 pints seedless jam and it is delicious. Wish you would update the serving amount as to what you consider a serving other than that I have no complaints with this recipe. Thank you for sharing
Used this recipe for blueberry jam. It came out great. My first attempt at making jam. I used 10 cups of fresh berries and ended up with six 8oz jars of delicious jam.
I was a little skeptical about the spices but they really added a lot of flavor to the jam. This is a very easy flavorful jam that is thick. It won't last long in your fridge.
i enjoyed this jam and so did the people i made some for.
Made this after picking fresh berries this summer. Turned out great. Only thing I did different is strain out the seeds
I went to the golf course With my son & picked two & 1/2 gallons of black berries, Hey they are great, Easy to cook, corn starch is really cheap, & the berries taste great. I left out the cinnamon & all spice, I wanted it more universal for everything. Goes great on the yeast roll recipie too. I had 8 & 1/2 quarts of black berry jam, Ate 1/2 jar, gave two away as a gifts, & I need to go black berry picken again. Sure thanks for the great recipe, it saves me a fortune in jam & I got much better quality this way. I make yeast rolls to go with them almost every day, from the last recipe I got here. I added Chicken Scratch ( corn,wheat,millet ) to the yeast recipe. The Dog loves them too, even if I have the new jam on it.
First time ever making jam, turned out amazing. I messed up the sequence, but it still turned out great. I didn't add the allspice because I didn't have any, but I did add a touch of vanilla. I also cheated and used a food processor to mash the blackberries.
Outstanding ! Omitted the spices this first time per family request. Simple, fast, and dekicious. True berry flavor. Watch the splatters when boiling, though. Could make stove top look like a crime scene!
super easy and turned out delicious. I tripled the recipe and got 12 1/2 pint jars canned and ready for holiday gifts!
I used fresh blackberries from a health food type store. Fresh and perfectly ripe. I then cut the recipe in half so I probably used too much sugar and not enough blackberries. I cooked it longer than 15 minutes but it thickened well. It's an easy and quick recipe. It turned out WONDERFUL. I'm not a good cook but I find this is a recipe you can't "ruin" by getting it "wrong". I definitely recommend it and will use it again.
Skipped the allspice and cinnamon put a tsp of vanilla. Oh my goodness this is such a good recipe and so easy. Well minus the fact I gathered for 4 days to get the berries from my backyard. But oh so worth it.
Very nice recipe. Allspice....who'da thunk? Everyone really enjoyed this jam.
I saw fresh blackberries & thought of making a Blackberry Cheesecake Dessert for an event this weekend. I wanted a jam and not just raw berries on top. I did use an immersion blender before cooking to break it up a bit, and am very pleased with the flavor & consistency! I did add a pinch of salt & a pinch of cayenne pepper just for fun!
Tried this out on cultivated blackberries we planted, these berries that we harvested last summer and frozen. I pulled them out, did the recipe 1.5x without the spices as, we prefer the fresh fruit flavor. I am trying this trick that, I saw on another jam recipe. The said once you filled your jar and topped it with a canning lid to place upside down for 10 minutes to seal the jar. I did that, but am still sticking it in the freezer, as I reused my lid, and it didn't seem to have that sealed look about it. Just hedging my bets. With 6 cups of berries, I made 2 pints of jam. One in the freezer and one in the fridge for immediate use. Very easy! My fist time making blackberry jam on my own. Will get legit about next summer as we have fields of wild blackberries at my work site.
This recipe was awesome! My first time making blackberry jam (I've done strawberry before) and it turned out excellent. It wasn't overly sweet and it had a good jam-like consistency. The cinnamon, added a little extra to the taste. I also left out the allspice after reading some of the other comments on the site, but it still tasted great. Will definitely make again!
Loved it! I was just wondering if anyone had tried reducing the sugar or using an alternative? Honey perhaps? I may try to reduce the sugar by a quarter for the next batch.
OMG! I just had a taste of Heaven in a pint size jar. I followed the recipe except I left out the corn starch and blackberry seeds. I bought 18 (6 ounce) containers of blackberries. They were on sale for a $1.00 for a 6 ounce container. Each container is equal to one cup of berries. I washed the blackberries and inspected them. In a large blender I added 8 containers of berries and a cup of water. The water helps the berries blend into a liquid. I let the blender run for about 5 minutes. Next, I poured the blackberry juice into a fine strainer and used a spoon to allow the juice to fill a bowl while leaving the seeds behind. It is a little work but it is clean and easy. I then poured the blackberry juice into a large pot. I added 2 cups of sugar, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, ground allspice, and 1 Tbs lemon juice and 1 package of CERTO SURE JELL. Well, like I said before I had 18 containers of Blackberries, so I had doubled the batch; that is 8 cups of berries per batch. I made 2 batches of blackberries. I boiled the blackberries, sugar and spices, stirring often. I didn't want it to over flow the pot. I skimmed off the foam and put it into a saucer to see if it will jell, it did. Then I took my sterilized pint jars fresh from the dishwasher and filled them with this delicious black nectar, leaving 1/2 inch from the top. I wiped the rim with a wet paper towel to remove any blackberry jam, put a lid and a collar on the jar. The collar was screwed on finger tight.
Good reciped....I personally will leave out the spices next time I make this but it turned out really nice. I use the jam in a kringle recipe from this site and it turned out amazing and my husband finished off the kringle within a day....haha
I picked 4 c of blackberries / followed the mashing method but with leftover pulp I decided to purée and added it to my jam so there was seeds but small. I added 1 cup of honey instead of sugar and upped the cornstarch paste using 3 and half T of cornstarch with 3 T of some blackberry juice strained from the berries.increased the lemon juice which I squeezed fresh 1T . Went with a Pinch of cinnamon and 1/4 tsp. vanilla once done boiling . Jam took like 25 minutes of stirring but I was afraid to burn it so started on med-high and went up a little near the end ( used thermometer 225) perhaps I would start a little higher next time and for sure I would increase the vanilla to half a teaspoon. Happy with th light edge of cinnamon but anymore and I wouldn't have liked it. I did th water bath method to seal my jam making 2-3 jars but used a pot lined with a metal liner but you can use a cloth too just don't want the jars touching /timed for 10 minutes of boiling the jars. VERY Nice flavour and it thickened up well...EXCELLENT!!! Im going berry picking again now!
Yummy! I left out the cinnamon and all spice and it was ansolutely delicious!
I love this recipe. I doubled it in order to make enough for gifts. It yielded exactly (6) 1/2 pint jars. The smell was amazing, and the taste divine! The spices made this a wonderful fall jam!
Best Blackberry Jam I've ever had and that's saying something. I strained the juice from the pulp because I wanted to make the Blackberry Barbecue Sauce from this site that called for blackberry preserves. Worked out amazingly. I thought this on vanilla icecream would be outstanding. Thanks so much for the wonderful recipe.
very good i added allspice and cinnamon to it though for some zest, set nicely
I've made this a few times now and it turned out delicious every time. Super easy directions to follow. Thanks for sharing
Okay this recipe is super easy. I cut in in half to use for the blackberry pork loin recipe on this site after a trip to the farmers market and a great deal on blackberries. You have to be okay with the seeds of course..I was unsure about the cinnamon but figured what the heck and am glad I included it. I subbed freshly ground nutmeg for the allspice because I had it on hand but otherwise I followed the directions (halving the cooking time to reflect the reduced amount. Thanks, this will be repeated :)
I used blueberries and only had 3 cups so used 3/4 cup of sugar. very good!
yes, it is yummy. wondering about freezing part of it or something . how long will it keep in the fridge?
Spices like cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, and even brown sugar do not play nice IMHO with purple or red fruit like blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, or elderberries, clashing with or overwhelming the berry flavor. This was intuitive to me, but a friend just tried this recipe I couldn't eat it. Leave the cinnamon and allspice for the apple pie!
Good flavor. Didn’t freeze well. It became thicker than regular jam once refrigerated.
Best blackberry jam ever! I got 5 people to try it out from my batch and all of them took some home. I used 3 small cartons of blackberries to equal 4 cups. The cinnamon and allspice make a great addition.
This has to be the best Jam I have ever made! I left out the allspice and added the cinnamon and one teaspoon of vanilla...WOW its so tasty and so simple to make
I made this last night and it was delicious on toast this morning! I will be making this again for sure! I didn’t add allspice though.
I made the recipe pretty much as is and it turned out great! I only had a little over one cup of blackberries so I just cut the recipes down by a quarter. I didn’t measure out the spices and just added a few small dashes to taste. I’ll have to try without the spices next time to see how that’ll taste.
Delicious! I loved it. I didn't add the spices. I used fresh blackberries from my garden and I wanted to get their full flavor.
Excellent jam on toast, waffles, biscuits, etc.
I had to use frozen berries as well, but used exact measurement and mashed them, went exactly as recipe. It tasted delicious, but was very thin, more of a thick sauce for ice cream, yogurt, etc. I have 2 jars in frig and will wait for the results later. I will stick to either PECTIN or cooking it down without
I made this as written. I loved it right up until the point of adding the spices. When i added the spices the flavor profile completely changed and the blackberries were completely overwhelmed. I would make this again without the spices for a simpler blackberrier jam.
I made this last summer and it turned out to be a delicious flavorful syrup preserve than a jam. I'm going to try this recipe again with some modifications: using pectin instead of cornstarch and a little more sugar along with longer boiling time.
Made this just like it says in the recipe. Turned out great! Glad to make use of the enormous patch in my backyard! Thanks!
I found this recipe after picking a ton of roadside berries in Washington. I followed the exact recipe and I love it. It made a decent amount too, so I have a jar to give to a friend.
I have made lots of jams and jellies in my time, but never using cornstarch. This turned out perfect. I used 6 cups of blackberries that I had picked, added a small can of jalapeño peppers and used an emulsifier in the pot, adjusted the sugar and cornstarch for the extra blackberries, no spices. It is hot pepper jam and turns out perfect. Will use this recipe for other jams.
Made this jam its tasty. I used a pinch of cinnamon rather the ¼ tsp of both spices. I will make this again in the fall with both the allspice and cinnamon for a 'warmer' jam.
Turned out great. Didn't use the cinnamon and all spice. Who knew making jam was so easy. I've made several didn't flavors the same way. Great basic jam recipe. No more smuckers for me.
Great recipe. We ended up buying 8 flats of blackberries and making a ton of this jam. Ours ended up not thickening up much. My wife and a lady from church think its because we made it in larger batches. They think that since it took longer to get to boiling it was overcooking and breaking down the berries too much. Bottom line though, its delicious and uses WAY less sugar than other recipes.
Easy receipe my 12 year old daughter was able to do easily the 1st time. Tastes great and great thickness.
Came out amazing! The blackberries should be measured after mashing. I didn't initially, and had to add more blackberries it was much much to sweet. Since i was going to can these I didn't wait to add the lemon juice until it was completely cool and it's still very good.
I made it today. It came out great and it tast great also. Here is were I put it in.
Terrible. Why is there cinnamon in this. That's all I taste and it was such a small amount. I suggest changing your directions to tell people to omit cinnamon.
Very good. A little more liquid than I would have liked but great on ice cream or in yogurt.
I reduced sugar to half and used some Trivia. I crush two cups of berries and put the other two through a sieve in order to have less seeds. Still came out really great!
Pretty easy to follow the recipe.
Well, this was super duper easy and super duper tasty. I didn't put in any of the cinnamon or allspice--my husband didn't think it needed it and he loves blackberries more than me. It set up so pretty and was really good on a PB&J.
I added a diced jalapeño to give this a nice kick! Awesome with meats, cream cheese or toast!
Excellent recipe! We prefer freezer jam to canned jam/jelly. I reduced the sugar by about 1/4 to 1/2 cup and it was plenty sweet for us :o) I also omitted the spices recommended and just enjoyed the berry flavor.
Great simple recipe, I made half of the recipe with strawberries and blackberries leftovers that I had in my fridge, and it was delicious
I've now used strawberries and blackberries for this recipe. Quick, easy, yummy, and ingredients my family can pronounce and digest. Thank you!
Turned out great! Going to use this recipe for wedding shower gifts.
I followed the recipe exactly, apart from adding all spice as we did not have any. The jam turned out excellent! Next time I will omit the cinnamon as well as the cinnamon seems to be a little overwhelming for my family. Great recipe though!
I made this yesterday and it was a big hit with my family! We served it warm over vanilla ice cream! Delicious!
The recipe was very easy to follow and make.
I made zero changes to the recipe....even let my 3yr old help (briefly) stir the berries. I didn't wait for it to cool down before I scooped some out and put it on vanilla ice cream. HOLY CATS it is delicious - tasted like a pie a la mode w/o the crust. I'll make this many times over.... it was WAY simple for a first-timer to make. :D
not a fan of cloves, and that was what the allspice ended up tasting like, making a second batch without the allspice and a little less sugar. love how simple the recipe is and it thickened up nicely. sharing the all spice batch with co-workers who love that taste.
Love this recipe!! So easy and super yummy!! I used 1/2 C Splenda Brown Sugar instead of 1 C White Sugar, and 1/4 t Allspice instead of 1/2 t. Delicious!!!
Very easy to make, my family loves it!! I will be making this again!
I followed everything but adding cinnamon and allspice. It turned out amazing! This will be my go-to recipe for great blackberry jam!
Love the recipe. Cut back on sugar (about 1/3 cup)
Easy and delicious
Love this recipe! Been making for the past year for at least every 3 months, so tasty thank you so much for sharing
This is the first jam/jelly that I have ever made and it was to die for. My 5yo son, who is very picky when it comes to blackberries or any other berry for that matter, ate it the most. Thank you for sharing this with us!
I added 1/4 teaspoon ginger for an extra edge. Love this recipe. Might try something spicier next time.
A keeper. My 10 year old granddaughter's 1st attempt at making jelly was very successful with this very simple recipe. Though most who tasted it said to leave out the allspice next time.
Super easy .
I made this yesterday. It is fabulous! Can this be frozen at all? Does anyone know if it can be frozen once it is cooled enough to be put in smaller containers??? I also made it in a cobbler with homemade pie crust......oh...I also had a few raspberries I added in....great flavor.
This good but tasted too "warm" for summer time. I don't think I would use these spices during the summer months when I have a ton of blackberries.
Very simple to make & wonderfully delicious. Also I used this as a base recipe (minus the spices) for Blueberry Jam. This was equally easy to make & just as wonderful.
Awesomely easy and so good! I left out the Allspice as not a family fav, but wonderful flavour and not too sweet. Will do a second batch with the great berries this summer.
We inherited blackberries when we bought our home, but they didn't do well last year. Dear Husband did his magic over the winter and early Spring and there are hundreds out there, as big as a man't thumb and SWEET!!! Blackberry Jam here we come! This will be the second year using this recipe - it's a keeper!
I loved this! It was very simple to make. This recipe called for 1/4 tsp of cinnamon 1/4 tsp allspice, However I only added a pinch of the cinnamon and a pinch of the allspice, and it was still very over powering & it tasted like a holiday time jam. Next time I think I just won't add them and see how it works. STILL a great jam. Whole family loved it!
This is a great recipe, Omitted the spices though. Will try with Strawberries next time.
Excellent! And so easy!
Delicious! Can it be frozen & for how long?
