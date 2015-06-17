Lasagna Muffins

Rating: 4.33 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a fast version of lasagna. Super easy to make, great for kids and great for those who want to control portions or need to take meals on the go. They can also be frozen and reheated.

By Chimenes

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray 12 muffin cups with cooking spray.

  • Combine mozzarella cheese and Asiago cheese together in a bowl. Press a wonton wrapper into the bottom of each muffin cup. Spoon pasta sauce about halfway full in each muffin cup; sprinkle with 2 to 3 tablespoons cheese mixture. Press another wonton wrapper on top of cheese layer. Add another spoonful of sauce; sprinkle with cheese. Repeat to fill all the muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until sauce is bubbling and cheese is melted, 20 to 25 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can also use mini-muffin pans to make these as easy appetizers. Just cut or tear the wontons in half and cook for 15-17 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 16.6mg; sodium 445.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Most helpful positive review

Michelle Delmas
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2015
I added ricotta & mozzarella cheese mushrooms and it came out incredible! Yummy!! Kids loved it too. Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

stanleysara
Rating: 2 stars
03/04/2013
I made these one night because I thought the idea was so cool and that m kids would like them due to them being little individual servings. Blah is all I can say. The concept was cool but the wonton were soggy on the bottom and too crispy on the top. I did alter slightly by adding half pound lean ground beef so it would be more substantial. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
Breezy
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2019
A very easy and unusual recipe. Make a smaller vervion as an appetizer. Great either way. A true keeper. Read More
Helpful
(1)
matthew & kathleen shultz
Rating: 4 stars
08/06/2013
just made these i cut back on sauce after reading the last comment added some ground pork and a little sauce on top of the last won ton also to keep it from drying out i think they turned out pretty good this way and fairly simple and quick to make Read More
Zip Ties Are Rad
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2020
Holy cow this was absolutely amazing. Read More
Sheila LaLonde
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2016
I really enjoyed these alot although I did add cooked ground beef to the sauce. Pretty easy to make too! Thanks for sharing your recipe! Read More
Lee Ann Nelson
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2018
This is so easy. I added browned spicy sausage to give it a little more body. Read More
gloria
Rating: 1 stars
12/29/2013
What happened did you for get the ricotta? When you make these you should have ricotta chop meat or sausage wontons an tomato sauce do layers. Read More
Jeannette Rodriguez Dejesus
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2019
love this recipe Read More
