Smoky Black Bean Burgers

Rating: 4.21 stars
72 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 39
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 5

I had a hard time finding a black bean burger recipe that was not 'tex-mex,' so I made one up. Cook in a skillet or on the grill. Serve on buns with your favorite condiments.

By Brie Kress

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 burgers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix ground flax seed and water together in a small bowl. Let sit to thicken, about 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Mix flax mixture, black beans, panko bread crumbs, garlic, salt, Worcestershire sauce, and liquid smoke together in a bowl until combined. Form batter into 4 patties; arrange on a plate. Chill in refrigerator until set, about 30 minutes.

  • Spray a skillet with cooking spray; place patties in skillet over medium heat. Cook until browned, about 5 minutes per side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 1.5g; sodium 753.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (77)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

MCHLHGN1
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2012
Great simple recipe! Took Ten minutes of prep time including the 5 minutes to let the flax seed thicken. I did not use the liquid smoke, but everything else was left the same. My wife made sure I saved the recipe to make it again. Read More
Helpful
(37)

Most helpful critical review

Nicolette Gray
Rating: 1 stars
06/27/2016
This was not good at all. I love black beans and I've had black bean burgers before. This was mushy lacked flavor and generally unappetizing. Definitely will not be making again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
72 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 39
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 5
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MCHLHGN1
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2012
Great simple recipe! Took Ten minutes of prep time including the 5 minutes to let the flax seed thicken. I did not use the liquid smoke, but everything else was left the same. My wife made sure I saved the recipe to make it again. Read More
Helpful
(37)
dottie29730
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2012
These were really really yummy! I wanted to double the batch for lunches, but only had 1 can of black beans, so I added a can of red kidney beans as well. And then, because I had "scraps" left over from another meal, I added finely minced onion, green and red peppers, and mushrooms. Cooked in my cast iron skillet, these were easy, held together well, and very tasty! Thanks for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(32)
Sarah Sabo
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2012
Love it!!! I used quick cooking oatmeal instead of pnako bread crumbs. Read More
Helpful
(29)
Advertisement
Waterbabyaislynn
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2012
Delicious! A hit with even my non-veggie friends and relatives. Not to mention it's vegan! Read More
Helpful
(24)
Holly Jones
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2014
I subbed chipotle powder (1 t) for liquid smoke and added chopped onions. Great recipe. Can't believe more restaurants won't step up their game on this. We served it on toasted bread w chipotle mayo (3 T mayo one t chipotle powder) and cheese. Glorious! Read More
Helpful
(21)
Maybelle
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2012
WOW are these YUMMY!!! I never write reviews but these were TOO good and they whipped up really quick. I will never buy those super expensive veggie burgers again. I did omit the liquid smoke and salt. I also used quick cook oatmeal instead of the panko bread crumbs. I also baked them on parchment paper instead of frying them. I found that the recipe made three nice size burgers not four. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Advertisement
Amanda Austin
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2016
grateful for this recipe. it was quick easy and inexpensive and turned out delicious. i used vegan worcestershire sauce and made a few adjustments for taste and convenience: slightly reduced the salt used 1 tsp garlic powder instead of fresh garlic added 1 tsp onion powder and replaced the bread crumbs with the same amount of rolled oats. (first i lightly processed the oats into smaller pieces in the coffee grinder.) i meant to eat one but i ate two because i couldn't help it. looking forward to sharing this one. thanks! Read More
Helpful
(12)
brelicious
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2012
Easy and delicious! I didn't have flax so I mixed 2 tsp tapioca starch into the bread crumbs and omitted the water. I also left out the extra salt and added onion powder. I dusted the patties in additional bread crumbs and pan fried them in 1/4 in. of oil for 2 min on each side. Great texture. The formed patties can be frozen for later so why not make a double batch! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2012
Tasty but I discovered I don't think I really care for liquid smoke. For me next time I make these I'll leave it out and add some other seasonings. They were very quick to put together. I made 3 patties instead of 4 because they seemed kind of small Read More
Helpful
(11)
Nicolette Gray
Rating: 1 stars
06/27/2016
This was not good at all. I love black beans and I've had black bean burgers before. This was mushy lacked flavor and generally unappetizing. Definitely will not be making again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022