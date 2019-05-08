Smoky Black Bean Burgers

Great simple recipe! Took Ten minutes of prep time including the 5 minutes to let the flax seed thicken. I did not use the liquid smoke, but everything else was left the same. My wife made sure I saved the recipe to make it again.
These were really really yummy! I wanted to double the batch for lunches, but only had 1 can of black beans, so I added a can of red kidney beans as well. And then, because I had "scraps" left over from another meal, I added finely minced onion, green and red peppers, and mushrooms. Cooked in my cast iron skillet, these were easy, held together well, and very tasty! Thanks for a great recipe!
Love it!!! I used quick cooking oatmeal instead of pnako bread crumbs.
Delicious! A hit with even my non-veggie friends and relatives. Not to mention it's vegan!
I subbed chipotle powder (1 t) for liquid smoke and added chopped onions. Great recipe. Can't believe more restaurants won't step up their game on this. We served it on toasted bread w chipotle mayo (3 T mayo one t chipotle powder) and cheese. Glorious!
WOW are these YUMMY!!! I never write reviews but these were TOO good and they whipped up really quick. I will never buy those super expensive veggie burgers again. I did omit the liquid smoke and salt. I also used quick cook oatmeal instead of the panko bread crumbs. I also baked them on parchment paper instead of frying them. I found that the recipe made three nice size burgers not four.
grateful for this recipe. it was quick easy and inexpensive and turned out delicious. i used vegan worcestershire sauce and made a few adjustments for taste and convenience: slightly reduced the salt used 1 tsp garlic powder instead of fresh garlic added 1 tsp onion powder and replaced the bread crumbs with the same amount of rolled oats. (first i lightly processed the oats into smaller pieces in the coffee grinder.) i meant to eat one but i ate two because i couldn't help it. looking forward to sharing this one. thanks!
Easy and delicious! I didn't have flax so I mixed 2 tsp tapioca starch into the bread crumbs and omitted the water. I also left out the extra salt and added onion powder. I dusted the patties in additional bread crumbs and pan fried them in 1/4 in. of oil for 2 min on each side. Great texture. The formed patties can be frozen for later so why not make a double batch!
Tasty but I discovered I don't think I really care for liquid smoke. For me next time I make these I'll leave it out and add some other seasonings. They were very quick to put together. I made 3 patties instead of 4 because they seemed kind of small
This was not good at all. I love black beans and I've had black bean burgers before. This was mushy lacked flavor and generally unappetizing. Definitely will not be making again.