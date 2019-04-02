Four Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos

4.7
58 Ratings
  • 5 46
  • 4 10
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Cheese-stuffed jalapeños are a great appetizer. These peppers are loaded with four kinds of cheese, mixed with spices, then baked.

Recipe by Melissa

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add jalapeño peppers, cover, and steam until slightly tender, about 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Mix cream cheese with Parmesan, Cheddar, and feta cheeses, garlic, salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, chili powder, and garlic powder in a bowl.

  • Arrange jalapeño peppers on the prepared baking sheet. Spoon cheese mixture into each pepper.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and bubbling, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 26.9g; cholesterol 87.4mg; sodium 1045.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/28/2022