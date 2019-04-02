Four Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos
Cheese-stuffed jalapeños are a great appetizer. These peppers are loaded with four kinds of cheese, mixed with spices, then baked.
Definitely a "knife and fork" appy. They are very soft and the cheese is gooey. I followed the directions almost exactly, realizing after I'd filled the pepper halves that I'd forgotten the black pepper. These were still very tasty. They are on the spicy side for sure. Thanks for sharing the recipe!Read More
There was too much stuffing for my jalapenos & I didn't want to waste it so I over stuffed them all. the cheese melted and went everywhere in the pan. So I had to use a spatula and break them apart and then scoop them out of the cookie sheet. A knife and fork are needed They tasted great but I would never make them for company. Very time consuming to prepare and then a messy presentation.Read More
Yummy but hot -need a milder pepper--- cheese filiing is great! you can use variety of cheese mixture.
Using a plastic Ziploc bag, I added the ingredients from the last to the first. I put the spices in a bag, then the cheeses and finally the cream cheese. The only change is that I reduced the salt to 1/2 tsp. Once everything was in the plastic bag, I let the mixture sit overnight and cut the corner off the bag to pipe into the jalapenos. YUMMY!
Loved it! Super easy to make. My friends gobbled them up, making me wish I had made more. I made 10 jalapenos, with lots of cheese mixture to spare. I ended up putting the leftover cheese mixture on a loaf of sourdough and it made the yummiest cheesebread! I just might make the cheese mixture soley for the bread next time. ;)
Really good! I didn't steam the jalepenos and they were perfect. If you want to be able to pick them up and eat them, skip the steam. Clean out with a melon baller, rinse and pat dry. Stuff with cheese mix and bake. I also turned the broiler on for a minute to crisp the top a little. Served with homemade plum sauce. I'd love to try adding bacon. :)
Wow! We loved these! I often make jalapenos filled with plain cream cheese and wrapped in bacon strips, but decided to try this version. I tasted the cheese mixture and was concerned it was going to be too hot, but after baking, it was just right. I had never steamed the jalapenos before baking and almost skipped this step, but I'm glad I steamed them. Since I had already bought bacon to wrap them in like I normally do, I went ahead and used it. My family would have been disappointed if I hadn't used the bacon. I made mine with Morning Star Farms veggie bacon and real bacon for theirs. One son did ask that I make a few with plain cream cheese next time. I used about 14 peppers and had some cheese mixture left over. Guess I'll have to get more peppers and I'll probably eat them all. They are addictive! Thanks for this great recipe!
My go-to recipe for stuffed peppers. Very good. Made as written except sometimes I don't steam the peppers and usually omit the cayenne, cuz it makes it a little too hot for me. Nice creamy filling and not too spicy.
I was looking for a recipe to use the jalapenos from my garden. This turned out great! It was easy to make. I could have made more than 12 jalapenos since I had some cheese mixture left. I guess it depends on the size of your jalapenos. I will definitely be making this again.
these are the best jalapeno poppers I have ever had. I suggest that instead of spooning the cheese on to the jalapeños, you put the cheese in a ziploc bag and shoot it on like cake frosting.
Absolutely a 5 star recipe. Delicious. I steamed the the peppers in a colander over boiling water.
These came out great! Super easy to make (although like others have said, the cheese mixture is pretty sticky) and delicious! I especially like that the filling itself has a kick - the hotter the better! I will be making these whenever I get a craving for a spicy snack.
Can you freeze these before you bake them?
I added sausage and put it on garlic bread with jalapenos slices over-the-top. 425 for 10 minutes.
Really yummy! I think the filling would make an awesome dip by itself as well.
Very good! I used mozzerella cheese instead of cheddar cheese but I am sure it is good either way. Also may only use half the salt next time! Definitely be making again!
Love these! I add some fresh bacon bits to the cheese mixture instead of wrapping them as some recipes call for. These are my favorite snack to serve at or bring to parties!
Truly AMAZING! Doubled and followed all directions. Will make again and again
very good.never any leftovers
Best poppers I have ever had. We have made these for a few years now. The first time we made them we followed the recipe to the tee and it was deliish. We have modified the recipe since that first time... we make it different pretty much every time. It is a great base recipe that is easy to modify for your preferred tastes. We add a lot more garlic, omit the salt (the cheeses have plenty), increased the cheese portions to 1/2 cup or more (we never measure, just eyeball). We also mix up the cheeses - I use American Grana for the parm, and try many different cheeses for the cheddar portion. We use quality craftsman cheeses from specialty stores, never store-bought from grocery stores (except cream cheese - we use the traditional Philadelphia cream cheese). Makes a lot of difference in the consistency of the cheese mixture. We usually double the cheese mixture portions and use the leftover cheese on crackers - so yummy! Thank you for submitting this 10-star recipe!
Loved it! I used provolone cheese instead of feta, just because I had it on hand, then I added chopped bacon, just because, everything's better with bacon, right!?
I used this as a helper. I knew what I wanted them to taste like, but wasn't sure about all the ingredients. I can't do spicy, so I left out that part of it, added in bacon to the cream cheese and parmesan, mixed in a fiesta blend of cheese, and they were a mega hit!
Hot the way my husband likes it!!
loved these; added shredded cheddar before putting in oven
These were fantastic and popular among my friends. I used half the cream cheese and they turned out perfect!
I halved the recipe and had extra stuffing for my peppers, as I noticed another reviewer had. I steamed them a few min longer because they seemed hard and was glad I did that. Very spicy (and I like spicy). Next time I'd just give a light shake of cayenne. Baked them a little longer, too.
This is a spicy recipe! I do love hot foods, so this was right up my ally. I shared them with my dad and his nose was running by the fourth one. My mom just licked her finger after tasting the cheese batter, and said no way jose. We stayed true to the ingredients as posted in the recipe. Only change we made was instead of halving the peppers, we just cut the tops off, seeded and filled them whole without steaming them. Used a piping bag to fill the peppers. Overall, loved the recipe and will be making this again! :)
I made only half as much. Turned out well but I found the flavor lacking somewhat. Overall a good, quick and easy recipe.
I didn't have feta so just omitted it. They turned out pretty good. Will make them again.
I made it with sweet peppers and it was excellent.
I ended up changing some of the recipe. Less salt, less spice, used bell peppers, added beef. It was amazing. 10/10 would do again.
A classic. Way better than store bought frozen. Bake on parchment paper instead of foil. you will love eating the crunchy melted cheese that drips off the sides and it will come right off. on foil it will stick wasting that deliciousness.
These were delicious!!! I wanted to make them exactly as written but I didn't have all of the right ingredients. I substituted "Garlic and Herb Feta Cheese" for the feta cheese, and I didn't have any chili powder so I made my own chili powder using the "Chili Powder" by Terri recipe on all-recipes. I also may have goofed on that and added double the cayenne powder so I did not add cayenne to this stuffed jalapeño recipe. Also since I wanted them to be finger food I didn't boil them and they came out soft but firm so were not sloppy looking and were not sloppy to eat. These stuffed jalapeños came out so delicious, I will be bringing them to a pot luck dinner tomorrow!.
Quick and easy! Came out great in the toaster oven!
These were fabulous!!
Great recipe. I made them for a dinner party and the girls were fighting over the last one. Probably best with a fork and knife, as the peppers do get soft and the cheese is gooey, but definitely a go-to app.
These were wonderful! I used a grapefruit spoon to remove seeds & membrane. Did not have feta, but will make these again soon with feta. Good suggestion from another reviewer to fill peppers with a ziplock bag. Update: I don't add any salt since the cheeses are salty. The recipe makes a lot more filling than needed unless you are using extra large Jalapenos. I just refrigerate the leftover for later. Using less filling in the peppers makes a much neater appetizer.
These are wonderful! My crowd likes spicy, so I left a few seeds and a small amount of the membrane in each one...very good if you like heat! I added chopped bacon to half of them and both were well received by all. I did not steam them, instead baked them at 425 for 18 min., perfect. Everyone stated that this recipe is now officially in our rotation of appetizers. Per other reviewers, putting contents in ziploc and cutting corner to squeeze filling into each jalapeno worked great! Don't forget to wear gloves. Oh, and try to only make what will get eaten that day, as I don't think they would reheat well. For 7 people I bought 8 peppers...perfect...actually left some wishing there were more. Only thing about that is I could have halved the filling ingredients.
Really good, will definitely make again! Used fresh jalapenos from my garden. Yum yum yum.
Used red and yellow peppers as well....everyone enjoyed them but they were a bit sloppy. Take them out of the oven short of the recommended time and let them finish on retaining heat. cathyK
We loved it. So easy.
No changes!!
I use this recipe as inspiration for my own recipe, which leaves out the feta and increases the shredded cheddar.
These were so easy, not too hot and everyone loved them. Not too spicy. Next time, I'll double the batch!
