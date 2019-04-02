Four Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos

Best poppers I have ever had. We have made these for a few years now. The first time we made them we followed the recipe to the tee and it was deliish. We have modified the recipe since that first time... we make it different pretty much every time. It is a great base recipe that is easy to modify for your preferred tastes. We add a lot more garlic, omit the salt (the cheeses have plenty), increased the cheese portions to 1/2 cup or more (we never measure, just eyeball). We also mix up the cheeses - I use American Grana for the parm, and try many different cheeses for the cheddar portion. We use quality craftsman cheeses from specialty stores, never store-bought from grocery stores (except cream cheese - we use the traditional Philadelphia cream cheese). Makes a lot of difference in the consistency of the cheese mixture. We usually double the cheese mixture portions and use the leftover cheese on crackers - so yummy! Thank you for submitting this 10-star recipe!