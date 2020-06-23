Authentic Mole Sauce

Boy, did I bite off more than I could chew on this one. I didn't know how many ingredients, nor how many steps it took to make an authentic mole. I could have gone with an easier recipe; but since I had tons of time on my hands, I was committed to see this to the end. Since this was my first time making mole, I followed all the steps. Stopping and tasting throughout the process, I adjusted the spices accordingly. Since I live in the Philippines and not all the ingredients are available here, I had to improvise: green tomatoes for tomatillos, cinnamon and nutmeg for allspice. I only had Thai and finger pepper chilis to work with; to make things more interesting, I dried a few peppers, roasted others, then mixed them in with some fresh ones. The resulting sauce had a very earthy taste to it: interesting, but nothing that really appealed to me. I read that it's much better to let the dish sit to allow the flavors to meld. After I let it sit in the refrigerator for half the day, I couldn't believe how complex the flavors were! I served it with braised pork over white rice with a squeeze of lime MUY DELICIOSO! Because of the time-consuming process of making mole, I'll only be making this for special occasions, or if I have friends or family over to help. Mole is definitely a taste experience that everyone should experience.