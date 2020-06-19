This was my great grandma's peach cobbler recipe from the 1940s and earlier. It's so easy to make. I remember this being my favorite dessert from when I was a child. This is delicious when hot and served with ice cream or I enjoy it cold by itself. Enjoy!
I'm rating this a 5 star even tho I messed it up. I combined the flour and the sugar and the egg but found it wasn't quite pliable. I figured the recipe must've meant to add some peach liquid into the dough...so I did. Then I forgot to melt the butter until after I had it in the oven. I'm thinking it's good enough for a repeat as it's very simple to make, but next time I'm going to melt the butter and add it into the flour mixture. Oh and if you don't have self rising flour just add 1 1/4 tsp baking powder & 1/4 tsp salt to the bottom of a 1 cup measuring cup, and level it off w/ all purpose flour.
Great taste and so easy to make! I did sprinkle a little cinnamon on top just because I like cinnamon. Next time I make this, I will cut down on the amount of juice I use - I think I went a little overboard this first time.
I was so puzzled when I mixed up the flour, sugar, and egg since it was dry and crumbly. The recipe said to "pour" it over the peaches, so I thought it should be wet, like batter. But, I dumped it on top of the fruit and spread it out. Poured the butter over and made sure it was all covered. I used my 9 or 10 inch deep dish pie plate, and it just fit. It was fantastic! My husband loved it, too. I might try adding a little cinnamon next time, but it's 5 stars as written. I love the old time recipes. My mom's cooking was from the 40s and this tastes like something she would have made. Simple and tasty, and easy to make from simple, everyday ingredients. Thank you for sharing this! Your great-grandma would be proud.
Delicious and very easy to make. Tastes fantastic with vanilla ice cream. The inside was nice and soft and the top layer was just a little bit crunchy, which was yummy. I did not have self-rising flour, but another reviewer suggested simply adding baking powder and salt to regular flour. This worked great. I used 1 1/4 baking powder per 1 cup of flour (didn't use any salt). When I put it in the oven, I noticed the butter pooling a bit in one spot along the side. Once it was cooled off a bit, I noticed that it was also a bit too crunchy in one place along the side (probably where the butter pooled), so be sure to drizzle the butter evenly and not too much at the sides of the dish.
oh my goodness! just as easy as it is delicious. this is three times I've made this in a month and every time I experiment a little more (cinnamon, ginger, all spice etc...) I like to have fun in the kitchen, it's like a great big chemistry lab to me. in fact why discard the remaining juice? it made a wonderful fuzzy navel while I waited.
This was delicious!! It was a little too sweet paired with ice cream....but I ate it cold today after lunch...HEAVENLY! Will definitely make it again...soon!! Hint...when you mix up the egg flour and sugar...it will be a little clumpy...but just pour and spread over peaches...when you drizzle the melted butter on top, it will be enough to go over all of the mixture to make it come together and stick more. Soooo good!!
This was very good. I halved the recipe bc I only had 1 can of peaches. I also subbed oats for 1/3 of the flour, subbed brown for 1/2 of the white sugar, mixed the butter with the topping mixture before topping the peaches, and mixed a dash of cornstarch and lemon juice with the peaches.
I've made this more times than I can count! The first time I forgot to add the butter but it didn't matter. Now that I've made it so often, I've refined how I like it. I use twice the amount of peaches, about 2/3 C sugar, 1/2 the butter, and add nutmeg. I wish this weren't so easy and delicious... ;)
This was one of the easiest recipes I've followed. It turned out very well, I used a cast iron skillet as my "baking dish" which cooked the cobbler superbly. I followed another review and add a teaspoon of cinnamon.tastes great!
Great, simple recipe that makes up quickly. After making it the first time, I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup and it was perfect since I like my crust less sweet. We make this on a regular basis and it's always excellent.
I made this for a family reunion this week and everyone loved it. Because I wanted to expand the servings, but only had 4 large peaches, I decided to use an 8x12 glass baking dish instead of round smaller one. I sliced the peaches and they covered the bottom of dish. Then I made double the recipe for the topping, using the 'make your own' self-rising flour mixture as mentioned in previous review. This was so easy, mixing, baking AND the cleanup, only used one bowl, 1 measuring cup, 1 measuring spoon. What a wonderful recipe
I can't believe how tasty and easy to prepare this was. I served it to a friend and she has talked about this cobbler to everyone. And to think, it's made with canned peaches. I am making it again today but this time I am going to try it with canned pears. I hope it's taste just a great as the peach did. Update: Made it with canned pears and it was very good. I even made it with fresh blueberries and it was very tasty too. I even made it once with all purpose flour (accidently) and my family even ate that but I don't recommend doing that. I baked that joker for more than an hour and it still didn't look done.
So easy to make a caveman can do it. I printed the recipe and left it on the countertop. The next day, my husband made it and pronounced it to be just like mom's. Next time we would sprinkle some cinnamon over top of peaches before adding the flour. I would also prefer a little less flour 2/3 C and the rest oatmeal to give it more of a crisp topping - this was a bit thick for me. Am curious if you didn't have self rising flour how much baking powder & soda one would need to add. First experience we had with this type of flour and it does save a step.
This is actually now my go to peach cobbler recipe. I've Made it exactly as is and it's great just as written. I usually tweak it by sprinkling just a bit of cinnamon and sugar on the peaches first but you cant tweak a recipe then rate it. I give it 5 stars as written. It's the easiest recipe and after mastering the topping for this I use the same one for my homeade blackberry and other fruit cobblers. Last Thanksgiving I accidentally left out the salt since I just make my own self rising flour. I was so embarrassed to take it to Thanksgiving but hubby talked me into it anyway and STILL got raves! Several people said it was the best cobbler they ever had. Do not add any liquid to the dough. It's a strange recipe but make it exactly as written the first time before you tweak it. You wont be sorry.
This was a great recipe! Very simple and should be in every "Guys" cookbook. I made the peach as a last minute addition to supper and we had no ice cream....tasted so good I did not even miss the ice cream. Two days later I made it with 2 21oz cans of apple pie filling and had another 5 star desert. Can't wait to try the cherry pie filling!
I followed the recipe. It was awesome. The only change I would make in the future would be to use a bit less butter. Also if using canned peaches make sure to use the ones in light syrup or juice, heavy syrup makes it way to sweet.
Use freestone peaches for better result. Make sure that you mix the prach syrup in the dry ingredients. The recipe was confusing, but the other reviews helped me understand the missed step. My family loved the recipe. It was gone in a few hours.
I liked this recipe a lot! Normally I incorporate a minimum of 2-3 tweaks from the reviews in each recipe. For this one I added a little cinnamon, but otherwise made it as described, and it came out very well. I was worried it would be bland, but it was nice. The crust had a cookie flavor. Easy and very tasty.
Yes! Like Grandma's! Thank you. I've been looking for quite sometime for this. I did make twice the dough and put half on top and half on the bottom but kept the butter at total 1/2 cup. 'Cause that is the way Millie made it! Cut the sugar in half..... Crunchy on top and bottom and soggy/slimy/gooey in the middle. Love the goo and the crunch makes the goo so much better.
I made with 2 cans tropical fruit with the liquid and added 1/4 cup brown sugar with the rest of the recipe followed. This was delish, probably the best one I have had. I did raise the temp to 375 and cooked additional 7 or 8 minutes , and used a 9 x 9 metal baking pan. This is my new go to cobbler recipe.
I came across this recipe and it proved to be very easy to make. It's great when you want a great dessert and everything is available both in your pantry and refrigerator! I did add some cinnamon on top for decoration. Delicious!
I used fresh peaches, so had no syrup. Instead I poured over 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 cup water, then proceeded with the recipe. Next time I will add some gated nutmeg. My family loved the texture of the crust.
We made this tonight. Be sure to place a cookie sheet under the baking dish! It bubbled over and my oven had a small fire which was extinguished quickly. Tasted great though! We served it with whipped cream!
I love this recipe. We have a peach tree. I make this every year. It's fast and so delicious. It makes me wish I would have gotten my Gran's cherry pie recipe. How awesome you have something that is passed down.
Great recipe! I gave my stepdad "dessert of the month" for a year and this was this month's! He loved it! Thanks again for such a great and easy recipe. Note: I did not use self rising flour - used baking powder/salt as suggested by other users. Also did use a little of the peach juice in the egg/flour mixture to make it not as dry and easier to spread over the peaches. Thanks!!!!!
I made this recipe as is the first time, it was too bland for my liking. I modified it to make the topping not so thick and sweetened everything a bit more with brown sugar and cinnamon. The second modified version was MUCH better!
Anything with Great Grandma in the name is a must have! Made these adjustments: used fresh peaches, left out the egg, added 1/2 cup pecan bits and a sprinkle of cinnamon, crumbled the topping. It’s a little soupy but the added crunch from the pecans makes it phenomenal! YUM.
I was confused when I mixed it by the directions and it was so crumbly, thinking I did something wrong I added another egg because mine were fresh and tiny and a splash of milk to make it wetter. I also sprinkled a tiny bit of cinnamon and nutmeg. I was worried it would be runny- but it wasn’t- husband loved it.
This is my favourite nice and simple, it always turns out wonderful. My man will almost eat the whole thing alone!!! The only thing I did different is I mixed butter (cheap margarine actually) with the sugar mixture. I didn't realize butter went on top until yesterday I was reading the directions to Dennis, and saw my mistake. It's like you can't get it wrong. I'm a great southern cook not a Baker, I rarely eat sweets. So I love easy desserts cause men have a sweet tooth
I used fresh peaches that were getting a little too soft, sprinkled some ground cloves on top, and since I didn't have peach "juices" I added just enough butterschnapps to the peaches. Also, I used 3/4 cup of white sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar for the crust. (I wanted to use the rest of my brown sugar up.) I'm certain this recipe would have been wonderful without my alterations...but it seems I just can't help myself! Next time, I'll try pears, cloves, and brandy...
Excellent and exactly what I hoped for. I too added cinnamon, first on the fruit, then cinnamon and sugar on top. I also used a regular size can of peaches and a can of pears. It was delicious. This is a classic southern comfort food and I will definitely make again soon.
Loved the topping. Followed the instructions even though it seemed strange that it was so dry. However, it made sense after I drizzled the melted butter on top. I didn't have self-rising flour so I mixed 1 1/2 tspns of baking powder and 1/2 tspn of salt into the 1 c. flour. The topping turned out to be soft on the underside and slightly crispy on the outside. A lovely mix. Also I only had dehydrated peaches I had made up several months ago from peaches off my trees. After rehydrating them I used about 2 cups of rehydrated peaches and added only a light amount of the juice. Will definitely make this again.
I made as directed, but was surprised to find the flour mixture crumbly. I guess when it said to pour the flour mixture, that it should be in liquid form. Its not. I was a little concerned about this until I poured the melted stick of butter in top. Between the liquid on peaches and the butter, the flour mixture turned out nicely!
The only thing I added was a tiny bit of cinnamon on top of the peaches before spreading the flour crumble mixture on top. It was so delicious and didn't last the rest of the day! Cooked in 10" cast iron skillet. One of my new favorites!
The only thing I did different was add cinnamon on top of the peaches and the crust. It was delicious! I tried to take a picture right out of the oven but my husband got to it when I stepped out of the room. He said it’s the best he’s had and that’s saying a lot because he is from the south :) try it you won’t be disappointed. I used salted butter the perfect amount of salt against vanilla ice cream.
I have diabetes so I made mine with "no sugar added" canned peaches with Splenda, 9 carbs per serving. I also reduced the sugar to half a cup of brown sugar. For good measure I tossed in about a dozen blueberries. Wow was this good, I'm sure I'll be making this again soon.
I followed the recipe with a few modifications: I sprinkled cinnamon, allspice, and cloves on top of the peaches; and I added some syrup to the cobbler mix, just enough to make it pourable. It came out marvelously sweet. Even the cobbler is sweet! We loved it!
I made this and it was fabulous! I took it to a gathering and they almost licked the dish. I added a teaspoon of Mexican vanilla, and a tablespoon of cornstarch to peaches so therefore I used all of the peach juice. Topping: added a splash of milk then sprinkled the topping with scant quarter cup Brown suger, oatmeal and cinnamon to personal taste. I may have to make one for just me! Thank you.
Overall tasty but maybe it was too "wet"? Next time I make this I will cut down slightly on the amount of juice I used. I had two cans of Freestone peaches to equal 30 ounces and then used half of the reserved juice from those cans. Without an actual measured amount of juice to use, I must have overestimated.
Delicious and super easy! I followed blondprincess advice below since I didn't have self rising flour. Started with the melted butter and added a little peach juice to the batter to make it easier to stir.
I had to half the recipe because I had a smaller can of peaches! Also had to add baking powder and salt because I didn't have self rising flour! And mixed in a little brown sugar. Delicious! Will definitely make again!!!
So easy and SOOOO good. Put it all together in the morning, then covered and kept in the fridge until desert time, then popped it in the oven. Extremely popular at my Memorial Day pool party, straight out of the oven with Breyer’s vanilla bean ice cream
This is the best and easiest cobbler I have found. Don’t worry about the batter being dry, just distribute it evenly over the top. You can use plain flour if you don’t have self rising, I don’t even make adjustments. It just comes out slightly dense and crisper, not a problem. Great with any fruit, fresh peaches, blackberries, blueberries.
Great 5 star recipe, Thank you! I used 4 over-ripe peaches from last week’s market, peeled and sliced with maybe 1/3 cup sugar. After resting to let a syrup develop I did the recipe as written except dividing it in to 4 large ramakins and used a fine cheese shredder for the butter on top instead of melting it. Glazed, crispy crust with carmel cake and super sweet juicy peaches. Didn’t need ice cream but if we had some it would have been impossible not to add a scoop.
I made this according to the directions, except I sprinkled some cinnamon on the peaches and a little on the topping . I also used a 1/2 cup sugar and a 1/4 cup brown sugar. It was very good. I plan on making this again. Very easy to make.
