Great Grandma's Peach Cobbler

This was my great grandma's peach cobbler recipe from the 1940s and earlier. It's so easy to make. I remember this being my favorite dessert from when I was a child. This is delicious when hot and served with ice cream or I enjoy it cold by itself. Enjoy!

By st1100pilot

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch cobbler
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Arrange peach slices in a 9-inch round baking dish. Pour about half the reserved peach juice on top; discard remaining juice. Beat egg, flour, and sugar in a bowl until combined; pour over peaches. Drizzle melted butter over the flour mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 48.4g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 53.8mg; sodium 293mg. Full Nutrition
