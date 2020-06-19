Great Grandma's Peach Cobbler

This is actually now my go to peach cobbler recipe. I've Made it exactly as is and it's great just as written. I usually tweak it by sprinkling just a bit of cinnamon and sugar on the peaches first but you cant tweak a recipe then rate it. I give it 5 stars as written. It's the easiest recipe and after mastering the topping for this I use the same one for my homeade blackberry and other fruit cobblers. Last Thanksgiving I accidentally left out the salt since I just make my own self rising flour. I was so embarrassed to take it to Thanksgiving but hubby talked me into it anyway and STILL got raves! Several people said it was the best cobbler they ever had. Do not add any liquid to the dough. It's a strange recipe but make it exactly as written the first time before you tweak it. You wont be sorry.