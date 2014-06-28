Mahogany Pork Chops

This was one of the first ways I ever cooked pork. The teriyaki sauce and the molasses work perfectly together. The longer you marinate the pork the better it will taste. I like to serve this with lap salad or vegetable fried rice.
My husband said these were the best pork chops I've ever made! I marinated for 4 hours and cooked on a grill pan, 10 mins per side was perfect. Thanks for a keeper!
Loved the flavor from the molasses/teriyaki sauce...such a simple idea that turned out great! I cooked them on my charcoal grill basting with the sauce they were marinated in (for 1 hour). This one is definitely a keeper...simple and delish! Served with the Parmesan Roasted Grilled Corn and Simple Grilled Vegetables both from this site...
I tried baking as suggested -- I did not care for this recipe.
This was very easy to make. Will try it next time with boneless chops..haha
This couldn't be any easier to make! I marinated for a few hours in the fridge before cooking. Yummy!
I've never cooked with meat other than chicken, so this was a nice, easy, simple-looking option for me to ease in on. It turned out exactly as easy and simple as it looked, and came out pretty darn good too! The marinade only made enough for me to coat the three chops I had, so I might increase the amount next time, but the proportion was lovely.
Did not have Teriyaki so opted for thick dark Soy sauce and Molasses... Wow as well. Thanks for the idea
Good recipe period. Loved this and will make again. You can add and subtract from this recipe like adding orange zest ect. But the basic works. Marinate longer than 30 mins. Overnight would work.