Mahogany Pork Chops

These are the best pork chops. My family just loves them. The best part is, the marinade only has 2 ingredients. They are great from the skillet, oven, or off the grill. I like to make these with extra-virgin olive oil, but not needed.

By diane

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix teriyaki sauce and molasses in a bowl until well combined and place pork chops in the mixture; turn chops to coat with marinade. Allow to stand at least 30 minutes (longer for better flavor).

  • Spray a skillet with cooking spray and place over medium heat. Cook the pork chops until the juices run clear and the chops are browned and no longer pink inside, about 10 minutes per side. An instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a chop should read 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

If you are going to prepare them in the oven, grease a casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 25.2g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 65mg; sodium 273.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2012
This was one of the first ways I ever cooked pork. The teriyaki sauce and the molasses work perfectly together. The longer you marinate the pork the better it will taste. I like to serve this with lap salad or vegetable fried rice.
Helpful
(27)

Most helpful critical review

Donnajpv
Rating: 2 stars
07/17/2012
I tried baking as suggested -- I did not care for this recipe.
Helpful
(3)
