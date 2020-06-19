Macaron (French Macaroon)

This quintessential macaron recipe (not macaroon) came about after much trial and error. I am a baker's apprentice and the baker and I finally perfected the technique and decided to share it with you all. Pipe your choice of filling on a cookie and sandwich another cookie on top. These are like cloud cookie sandwiches and are delicious if done correctly. If you want to do it the super-easy way, just fill with your favorite flavor of frosting. Enjoy!
To measure by weight, use these amounts: 100g egg whites, 50g white sugar, 200g confectioners' sugar, and 110g ground almonds.
If you do not have a sifter, you can use a blender or food processor to thoroughly mix the almonds and confectioners' sugar. Just blend or pulse for 30 seconds. Remember that because the consistency of the mix is like cake batter, you're going to have to be quick piping it onto the silicone mat. Hold the pastry bag sideways between piping so it doesn't spill.
92 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 1.3g; sodium 0.6mg. Full Nutrition
This is a perfect recipe for Macarons; I have made them several times and each time i get perfect round mounds with no cracks and cute little "feet". I have, however, made a slight adjustment on the sugar level and have also been able to add flavorings to make different varieties. Weighing the ingredients is key. Ive found that you MUST weigh the almond flour & powdered sugar. Its not, however, that crucial to weigh the egg whites (i never have. my thought process was, umm if i'm short 3-4 grams am i reaaally gonna try and get 3 grams from another egg? Meh!) 3 egg whites will do the trick :) It is also not crucial to add a total of 50 grams of regular sugar to the eggs while youre beating them. This is where I have tested many different weights, and for me and my friends/family, 35 GRAMS is PLENTY sweet enough. Seriously! it already has 200 g powdered sugar! By decreasing the amount of sugar to 35 g only, the almond flavor shines a LOT brighter. Trust me. To make chocolate macaroons: sift in one tablespoon of cocoa powder into the almond flour & p. sugar. Easy peasy. Stir in a small amount of Brown Gel food coloring into the egg whites. To make coffee macaroons (my fav!): sift one teaspoon of instant espresso powder (you know, the one with the green cap!) into the almond flour & p. sugar. Brown food coloring into the egg whites.
I've made this twice and both times the macarons haven't baked. they come out of the oven soft and with an air pocket inside the shell. likely I've somehow over-mixed them but a the same time I'm not sure how to mix them any less without ending up with chunks of almond flour. Also, they don't seem to puff like other macarons- these ones are flatter.
Thank you for this recipe! Have never tried a macaron but have recently been obsessed with trying them. Of course, there's nowhere to buy them within a hundred miles and I hate risking buying food online. So I tried this out. For my first try, I think I did really good, considering how hard people always say it is to get them right. Tasted good, had little feet, just didn't puff up all the way (too much liquid in mine, I think-- because i never fully follow directions). The only problem was a technical one. I didn't have a non-stick base (had JUST run out of parchment paper) so 90% of them stuck and lost their bottoms too much to ignore. It wasn't a bad thing though, because my spouse ate them all anyway. He actually didn't like the ones I filled, just the plain ones. ^-^' Will definitely do this again.
The ingredients overall worked, but baking them was a complete flop the first time around. They came out perfectly the second time. What I did differently the second time. Piping: I used a real pastry bag. I tried to shortcut it the first time and it was a sloppy mess. I also rubber-banded of the end of the bag so the batter wouldn't leak out and cut it right before piping. I made a template on a piece of parchment paper with circles as a guide for piping so they are more uniform in size. Template was taped to the table and I placed other sheets of parchment on top of template to pipe. On round one, I noticed the macarons I piped toward the end of the sheet were more loose, so on round two I took a break and iced my hand so that the heat from my hand wasn't loosening up the batter. Baking: preheat oven to 375. Before putting sheet in, reduce heat to 325. Bake 5 min. Rotate tray. bake 5 min. Take sheet out and reheat oven to 375 for next sheet. I found I could not bake more than one sheet at a time. Baking sheets: They did not get "feet" on any sheet other than an old, thin baking sheet. My thermal sheets and baking stones did not work. After filling: let macarons sit for 24 before serving. Something happens to them to soften the cookie ever so slightly that makes them just like the European macarons my friend was craving. Serve within 48 hours or freeze.
These came out great! This was my first attempt at macarons and I was afraid because I always hear how hard they are to make. I can't believe I was able to do it on my first try! I weighed the ingredients instead of measuring as the author of this recipe suggested: 100 grams egg whites 50 grams white sugar 200 grams confectioners' sugar 110 grams ground almonds. I also did not have a silicone baking sheet so I lightly greased parchment paper and it worked great. I left them in the oven on 170 degrees for a long time (I think about an hour )because they were too moist in the middle still after the baking time. They turned out great!
I went to french pastry school and have a recipe we used in school for macarons all the time but when I started trying to make them at home it was a total disaster so I've been looking for a good recipe for quite some time that works for home baking. I just made these and after trying sooo many different recipes and methods, finally I found one that worked! Some notes that helped me: I found that to get a really good foot but still have them not crack, to leave them out for 20 minutes on my pan after piping with my fan on them. Tried leaving them out for an hour with no fan before and I had a smaller foot and they cracked. Hit your pan hard on the counter after piping them so any bubbles get out, they're smooth on top and they don't crack. I did medium peaks (not soft and not stiff) which seemed to work better because too soft of peaks makes it really hard not to overmix your batter when combining. Too stiff makes it really hard to not look chunky. In school we were taught to age our egg whites and almond flour. I didn't and it worked fine. I would say that it is really important that the almond flour is dried out though. Humidity will effect the texture. You absolutely have to sift the almond flour and confectionary sugar. I hate doing this, but it's necessary. Trust me I've tried to skip this step so many times and it never works. Also, be careful that your almond flour is very finely ground. Sometimes even the stuff you buy can get crumbly. Hope this helps!
I have made these now about half a dozen times and they come out a little better each time I try it. I have a few suggestions to make them fool proof. Start with room temperature eggs, add 1/4 tsp Cream of Tartar when whipping the eggs, (it stabilizes the mixture). I used superfine sugar or Castor sugar to make the meringue smooth, and sifted the almond meal and powdered sugar through a sieve to get out the pieces of almond that were larger. (A hand sifter cannot sift the meal properly.) When making slightly larger Macarons, add extra minutes to the time. I have even turned off the oven and cracked the door and left the cookies in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes to assure they come off the pan easily. I used a Silpat for some and parchment for others. Both are good! Once you see the results? you'll be hooked! :)
A really great base recipe for macarons. Definitely use the weight measures! A few tips not mentioned in the recipe: make sure your egg whites are at room temp before starting. They won't whip properly when cold. SLOWLY pour the sugar into the foamy whites with the mixer running; don't just dump it all in at once. If you want to color your macarons, add the coloring just before the egg whites reach soft peaks. Same if you want to flavor the cookie (I add 1/2 tsp almond extract to really make the almond flavor pop). Watch the baking process carefully. If it's a humid day, you may need to bake them a minute or two longer. Finally, leave the cookies on the baking sheet for a few minutes before attempting to remove to a wire rack. It (and a thin bladed spatula) will make the process much easier.
I have not yet tried this recipe, but intend to do so within the next week. I would like to know how the vibrant colors are achieved in the pictured macarons. What type of food coloring was used and at what point in the mixing process was it added? Thanks!
I have made macarons dozens and dozens of times- this one had the best results. They dried within 20 minutes, and I baked them for 20 minutes. I absolutely loved them- made chocolate macarons using 4.5 tbsp of dark cocoa, and filled them with a dark chocolate raspberry ganache. EXCELLENT! go to http://hotchocolatehits.blogspot.com/ to see my adjustments and photos. I may even make a video soon!
I'm sure this is completely my fault which is why I am not giving it a low rating. Anyhow, The macarons crack within 4 - 5 minutes of baking! I've tried many many variations of 'resting.' I achieve pretty dry - hard shells, but they crack in the oven anyway. The feets are all perfect though... Did I just simply over mix? How can you tell you've overmixed *before* baking? For the 'skin', I've done the 30 mins, the hour, the hour 1/2... I even tried popping them right into the oven after piping at 200F for 15 minutes, achieving a really nice hard shell (Advice taken from "Les Petits. Macarons"). I've tried leaving it in the oven on "warm" for 10 minutes and also got a nice shell (advice taken from a blogger I found on google. But every time I start to actually bake it, every thing goes wrong. Please help...!
I tried this recipe last week and without using a scale and although they didn't taste bad, they looked horrible! However, this week I was extremely meticulous about following every single direction and even some other tips from other people and they came out great! You do need to give in and buy a scale! In the long run you will have pretty macarons and you will save money from going to a baker just so you can enjoy some! The baking of a macaron is going to be different from everyone. I did half the batch on a silipat and half on parchment paper. The parchment paper batch came off easier and looked much nicer. The silipat batch had a problem sticking and a few cracked (those were probably done from me). Anyway, do what works best for you!
Ok...to make the perfect macaron- 1) buy a scale. 2) find confectioners sugar that does not have cornstarch in it (or make your own). 3) find a template to trace circles on parchment paper (I find using the plastic casing from the outside of a tealight to work perfectly), filling in the stencil with the pastry bag straight up and pull away as soon as batter reaches the edge of the circle, and 4) do let them rest before baking! (Otherwise you might get a cracked top.) oh yeah- the cookies are done when they don't stick to the parchment paper, but peel right off. These tips always help them work out! I fill mine with an Italian buttercream flavored with a vanilla bean. I also scrape the seeds from part of a vanilla bean into the batter-you can see the seeds in the finished cookie (see my picture). Yum!
This is a great recipe for a very finicky cookie. If you use the weight measurements you'll have much more success. Also, you must sift- otherwise your cookies will come out a bit lumpy. The finer your almond meal the better, the store bought stuff I got wasn't fine enough, had to blitz it in a food processor to help it a bit. The cooking time listed is too short, at 285 F it's more like 20 minutes, otherwise the inside is mush and they'll stick to the sheet. To color them, you want gel colors, you need to use too much liquid to get the color you want- they're relatively inexpensive, I got 8 colors for under $10. The shells are usually not flavored, but you can substitute some of the almonds or powdered sugar for other powdered ingredients, but be sure to keep the weight of the ingredients the same overall. To make chocolate ones I used 40g of cocoa, and subtracted 20g each of the sugar and almonds. You can do similar with powdered fruit ingredients as well.
I have tried many versions of macarons, only with this single recipe I found successful and pleasing. Instead of just plain vanilla flavour, I dared to try and substitute 10 grams cocoa powder and 100 grams almond powder instead of 110 grams almond powder which ended with wonderful results. Also baking one tray at a time helped a lot; not a single one cracked in between baking times. I have planned to make this recipe much more times in the future.
I tried this recipe and followed it with minor changes. I used a cookie sheet with parchment paper instead of the silicone pan (When I compared this recipe with others, they all used the cookie sheet with parchment so I went ahead and used that.) Also, I made sure to bang the cookie sheets hard on the counter-top several times to make sure all of the air bubbles came to the surface. This prevents the cracks that some of the reviewers talked about. When the air bubbles come to the top, I took a tooth pin and pierced the air bubble. I used the gram measurements instead of the ones allrecipes printed. The first batch I made were overcooked. 10 minutes didn't work for my oven but 7.5 was perfect. Note, buy a oven thermometer to make sure your oven is the exact temperature. My second batch was perfection! Great recipe.
This recipe is perfect if you pay attention to what Ellie says in her comments. In the video the glossed over what I think is the most important part of successful macarons and that is the texture of the batter. If you don't get that right you will not have success. The batter needs to be loose and not hold a peak. It should flow off the spatula but not be liquid. When you pick up the spatula the batter should fall off and flatten out by the time you count to 10. You will work it a bit more adding it to your pasty bag and piping it out. If when you pipe the cookies you get peaks, you did not mix enough. Hope this is bellyful info.
I've tried a couple of macaron recipes and this has been the only one that has worked! They turned out looking great. Biting into the shells, they seem a bit soft though, not sure if anyone else has experienced this. But otherwise a great recipe. Thanks!
My first try turned out great with no cracks and they puffed! I will find a cookie cutter next time so they are all the same size. A couple of notes: I used Almond Meal (Bob's Red Mill) and sifted it with the sugar but still had several tiny bits. Next time will blend it through the food processor first. I weighed all ingredients a folded approx 35 strokes. Added 1 tsp vanilla to egg whites once firm, and dusted macaroons with cinnamon & sugar just before going into the oven. Filled with a cinnamon butter cream. Yum!!
Good recipe, but I recommend following the quantities under "Cook's Notes" if you want consistent results every time. Invest in a good electronic scale if you plan to bake a lot. Using "cups" for dry ingredients is generally not a good idea for highly technical recipes such as this. Also it took me 16-18 minutes to properly cook a batch using the recommended temperatures, so it will vary depending on your oven. If this is your first time making it like I did, they're cooked when they peel off the silpat effortlessly. if they crumble, they're nowhere near cooked.
Absolutely fabulous! These are my FAVORITE cookies and although I bake (all. the. time.) I have never attempted a macaron until tonight. These were better than the $2 per cookie ones I last had in NYC! I am so, so , SO thrilled to have tried this! I let them rest for one hour as suggested. I baked one sheet on silpat and one on parchment which I also sprayed with bakers joy (to be on the safe side, lol) and the silpat actually took significantly longer - baked more like 15 minutes. The parchment batch came out just fine, no sticking for me! Rose perfectly, perfect texture, delicious! I filled some with an almond buttercream and some with raspberry preserves and some with a layer of both - YUM! Oh, I also added about a half teaspoon of almond bakery emulsion (not sure how extract would impact the meringue) after the whites were whipped, but before adding the almond/sugar mixture. I also ground my own almonds - I keep a separate coffee grinder for nuts, does a great job. Thank you for this awesome recipe!
I am so happy with this recipe, it was my first time ever making these & I was exstatic to see when I opened the oven they were puffed up the way they should be. I used a kitchen scale. The only thing that went wrong was that I used a sandwich bag instead of a piping bag & it was really making a mess, so I started scooping it with a spoon, this made them very mis shaped but still tasty, I will be using a piping bag next time I make these. I added a little lavender to the almond mixture & blended it after sifting, also put some purple gel food coloring in when I folded it in. These came out so great, I was really expecting worse than just mis shaped cookies, I am so excited they will be perfect next time. Thank you for the excellent recipe!
Weighed all the ingredients, sifted the drys together, used a COOKIE SCOOP instead of piping (sorry to the purists!), used parchment paper, let rest 20 minutes before baking at 350F (oops)and they still turned out amazing. I will reduce sugar next time.
This was a solid recipe. I was happy with the result, but happier with a few adjustments I made to account for my oven, and my taste preferences. I found 30 grams of fine sugar was sufficient to mix with the egg whites. I used 210 grams of the icing sugar and 125 grams of the ground almonds. I add a thin dab of colour to the egg whites to give the little roonies a bit of colour. I also add a tiny amount of very intensive almond extract. I found I had to add more after sifting the almonds because there were so many little pieces left in the sieve. I also sift the icing sugar and almonds separately and weight them after sifting, then sifting again all together.... I know its pain, but so are these tasty cookies! I let them rest on the pan for 35-40 minutes and this worked for me (my house is warm though). I needed to bake at a higher temp for longer- 315 F for 12-13 minutes. I was successful with quality parchment paper. Fantastic little bite of delicious delicacy! Thanks for posting it Elle!
I made this recipe for Xmas pressies, wrapped up in tissue paper and sat in handmade boxes. I followed the recipe to the t (except I just used 3 egg whites - only thing I didn't weigh) I read loads of comments and have summarized these tips that worked for me, if anyone nervous is about tackling these beauties: 1. Weigh your ingredients - I never used cups and spooons, only ever a scale. 2. Sift Icing sugar and almonds together (several times) 3. Work quickly, have everything ready to go. 4. Use ingredients fresh from their packaging (this is not a must but if you're worried about humidity this could help - I however made these in the height of Summer) 5. Fan Dry - I trained my fan onto the prepared macarons to "set up and skin" 6. Rotate pans in the oven - We have a fan oven and it does NOT brown evenly. I made two flavours: green was white chocolate and lime ganache center and Pink was Dark chocolate Raspberry ganache filling. SO YUMMY! Will never need another macaron recipe.
I have never made FM's before. I had time, took my time to read the reviews n tricks. If I'm gonna take the time to make these, that seem really technical, I don't want to screw em up! So, I went and bought my first digital scale. Measure, measure, measure!! I ran the almond flour through the FP and Still had a heck of a time sifting it! I was making these for the family so I just dumped the rest of the flour (2 tbls) that still had tiny pebbles in the bowl. Mey;) Gives texture and didn't seem to make a difference to me. I gave them some color, let them sit by an open window on a hot summer day and popped them in the oven. There is a vast difference of temps, I setitled on 375 then down to 325 once the pan went in, turned after 5 minutes. My cookies didn't rise as much as I thought and the lost a bit of color, the higher temp might be the reason. I will correct this next time. I GOT FEET!! No cracks, I used both silpat & parchment paper with no spray, nothing stuck. I made a mocha filling with Hershey/hazelnut coco spread & 1 tbls. Instant coffee crystals along with a little coffee creamer to thin it out. The family thought they were very good! Well, now I know I Can make them;) Thank you very much Elle. Keeper!!
This recipe is great! I've always wanted to attempt the famous Macaron but was admittedly terrified! But I am proud of my first attempt, and I know what I did wrong so I can fix it the second time round. What went wrong for me? Piping uniform circles, not letting them set long enough, under baking (10 minutes wasn't long enough for mine) Definitely measure your ingredients on a scale, sift, sift, sift! Let them set, and watch the baking process!
It worked for me!!! I weighed my ingredients,added cream of tartar to my egg whites while betting them and after piping the batter onto the cookie sheets lined with parchment paper I gave the cookie sheet a good hits against the table (this is supposed to get the bubbles out and prevent cracking. I filled mine with Nutella yum yum :) I have never actually tasted a macaron before I took on the challenge of making them. And after creating the perfect macaroon I know what all the fuss is about. THEY ARE AMAZING!!!
This was my first attempt at macarons and it was much easier than I thought it would be. I used a scale as suggested by the submitter and followed the recipe to a T. The macarons did not crack or stick. I was very pleased. To make all the macarons the same size I make a template out of a big sheet of paper and placed it under the parchment paper. The only problem I have with this recipe was the bake time was not long enough. The centers were still a bit moist. I used an oven thermometer so I know the temp was at 285. Will bake for maybe 15 min next time. Used chocolate ganache for filling.
Followed directions exactly, even using volume measurement because I don't have a scale, and they turned out great. Only one change- I baked them for about 8 minutes longer because the first pan was still wet in the center. Will make again!
Don't use the measurements from the video! They are wrong. It says 50g egg white, 50g sugar, 100g almonds, 200g powered sugar. I couldn't see the footnotes on my phone and didn't know they were wrong until I started mixing it and it was way way too thick. Trying it again with the correct measurements from the footnotes! Edited, made using the measurements from the footnote and they were great! Had to make 3 batches because we couldn't wait long enough to eat them with filling. The first tray my kids were eating straight off the pan as they cooled. We are waiting on the filled one to eat tomorrow as I have read they are better if they refrigerate 24 hours.
I have baked macarons from a macaron cookbook, as well as Joy of Cooking, and an online site. I did not care for this version at all. I did sift! but I didn't weigh because I cook in a home kitchen, not a professional bakery. The other recipes turned out pretty well with simple measuring, so this simple recipe looked like it would as well. They were tasteless, and while I got feet on a quarter of the batch, the rest had every other problem covered in the macaron cookbook -- all on one sheet :) They also came out raw in the middle, even with an extra minute of baking; my other recipes used a similar temp but longer baking time, so something isn't quite right here.
They weren't done at 10 minutes. After putting them back in, 2 min at a time, 3 times, the tops were done but bottoms mushy. I wish I'd seen the Pop Sugar website which cooks them on the bottom two racks (switching half way) for 15 to 18 minutes which is more accurate.
overall this recipe was perfect! this was my first time baking macarons. The only thing is that the baking is much longer than 10 minutes. my first batch was pretty much a loss. second time around i put the over at 325 instead of 285 and baked them for 12 minutes.
Thank you so much for this recipe! It's awesome! It is a basic recipe that allowed me to try different variations each time I make it. I've made: 1) coconut macarons: vanilla cookies with coconut frosting 2) chocolate orange macarons: chocolate cookies (used 3 tablespoons of cocoa powder in place of the powdered sugar) with orange cream 3) berry cheesecake: vanilla cookies (teaspoon of vanilla extract and 3 drops of red food color) with berry cream cheese frosting. Frosting from my left over Carrot Cake III. I used about equal amount of frozen berries to frosting; (1 cup: 1 cup). Defrosted berries and pressed through a sieve. This was by far the best batch.
Followed this recipe exactly for the first time and they came out perfectly! Some were stuck to the paper but most survived fully intact. I didn't have to wait an hour before a skin formed though, it took about 20 min but I'm told it varies depending on the air in your kitchen anyway. I also beat the eggs to stiff peaks as opposed to soft ones... I think it gave me more leeway when folding the almond flour/icing sugar in?
I have made this recipe in the past with real eggs, and it turned out great. However, this time I decided to try a short cut, and use egg whites from a carton. The cookies were a complete flop. This is the only thing I did differently, so I'm thinking it had to be the egg whites.
I'm giving this recipe a 5 star for the insight the original poster left in the comments. I was finally able to get PERFECT results after I bought a kitchen scale. I've found that 3 grade A large egg whites weigh closer to 85 grams, which messed this recipe up the first 2 times I made these cookies. They cooked fine with only 20-30 min resting on the tray before baking, good luck. This recipe definitely takes patience!!!
This was my first time making french macaroons, and they turned out perfect. I used berry sugar as most macaron recipes call for very fine sugar. I added purple gel and they came out a lovely colour. Very time consuming but turned out great. I will definitely be making these again.
I made them over the weekend. Well, the taste and texture was great but I had one problem. My Macarons didn't have feet, those coin looking flat bottoms, instead mine turned out to be concave mushroom caps. But, the taste was just like store bought. For cream I made orange flavored cream cheese filling and every one in my family pitched in some money (to buy more ingredients) to make more. Thank you for the recipe. It was wonderful.... Oh, next time, I think I will lessen the amount of sugar. It was really sweet!
After reading so many recipes and watching so many tutorials on how to make french macarons I finally decided to give this recipe a try but with notes from other recipes and tips from reviewers. This recipe and directions don't go into depth, which can lead someone who has not done some background homework to mess up. For instance you Must bring your eggs to room temp. When adding food coloring if you choose, it's best to add it towards the end after you've almost folded in the mixture. Gel colors are better than liquid. You must also throw out any coarse pieces of almonds and although I bought almond meal I put it through the blender along with the sugar another time before sifting. After piping the cookies you must tap the bottom of the cookie sheet onto the counter about 6 times for the air bubbles to come up and pop. This way they also flatten out into a more circular shape. Other sites have mentioned to put in one cookie sheet at a time. I did just that. Don't know how it would work otherwise. I didn't have a weighing scale but my cookies still turned out amazing, with feet and all:)
Made them at altitude (Denver) and the recipe was great. I let them sit 30 minutes to form skin. I got beautiful feet. Make sure to sift almond meal to remove lumps. Also use a silpat so they don't stick. The ones on a silpat were perfect, the ones on parchment stuck and were a pain to remove.
My 9 year old daughter REALLY wanted to try to make macarons and I was super hesitant despite the fact that I have always wanted to figure it out. I have read and heard they were very difficult to make and didn't want her to be disappointed. The fact that macarons are delicious combined with being gluten free (which is necessity for me) makes this an ideal treat so I tasked her with finding an EASY recipe that didn't require a food scale. We followed the recipe to the tee (grinding our own almonds in the coffee grinder) and to my surprise they came out perfect! I did have to bake them for an additional 8 minutes or so (easy enough) so they wouldn't stick to the parchment paper. I am excited to try this again and again and experiment with different food colorings as well as flavoring.
I tried the recipe and I measured everything with no luck. It may be that I added vanilla extract. I've made soufles with no trouble when I added vanilla though. It may also be that it mixed it too much. Who knows what it is but I'll keep trying until I get it right. Not as easy as it claims.
Like other reviewers, I had to go by volume instead of weight because I don't own a kitchen scale, and mine still turned out light and airy and SUPER sweet. Five drops of red food coloring to the mix yielded the prettiest pink cookies. I can't wait to make these again!
I read the tips from the original submitter, followed directions and it's just not working for me. Save your expensive almonds for a a different recipe.
I have yet to bake, but so far so good! The batter is thick yet fluffy. The only thing wrong is my batteries grainy, but that is because I ground my own almonds! Oh, and someone asked how do you know when you should be ready after folding but before baking. Here is the answer, use a spatula or a spoon and pick up some batter, the batter should be thick when pulling up some, yet It should drop off of your tool. Hope this helped:)
First time making macarons and these turned out great! Followed the recipe exactly, only let sit for 45 mins but probably could have put them in at 30. Baked at 285ish for 10 mins exactly. No cracks, did get the feet. :) Used a strawberry buttercream filling. Does anyone know about food coloring? I would have liked to turn them pink but wasn't sure when to add the color and if water based was okay. Ground my own almonds with a food processor and coffee bean grinder, that seemed to work just fine.
This is a fairly good recipe but I had trouble taking them off the silicone mat without ruining them, (they're now cracked and not as pretty) and they turned out to be flat as pancakes. They didn't cook with the time. I put the oven temperature a bit higher and watched them cook.
Amazing recipe. My first attempt at making macarons using a different recipe was a complete failure, but I tried this one on my second attempt and I was impressed with how easy it was to follow and how beautiful everything came together. Thanks for sharing!
I have given this 5/5 because the instructions and tips were great, the macaroons i made tasted so good...however i rushed making them and that was my first mistake! allow yourself plenty of time and i think next time i would make them smaller as i seemed to make them a bit big so when i tried to assemble them they were much to thin
These came out great! I followed the recipe exactly (just added some green gel coloring). I also used the weight measurements in order to be more exact. I think next time though I will either increase the oven temp or the bake time. They came out a bit soft. I'd like to get them a little more crisp on the outside. But other than that, they were delicious!
Followed the directions weighing all ingredients, and it worked the first time! I did have to bake for about double the time listed here, as half of the macarons were still underbaked when I tried to remove them from the oven (that's the only time they stuck - when they weren't cooked all the way through). I simply removed those that were done, and put the rest back into the oven. Next time, I'll either reverse their position in the oven after about 8 minutes, or I might try the convection oven. I used a silicone mat that is marked on one side with circles for macarons purchased from Amazon.com, and it made creating perfect macarons of equal size and shape easy, and the cookies came off without any effort. As another reviewer suggested, I will reduce the 50 grams of baker's sugar to 35 grams the next time around, as this was a little too sweet for us. I used a salted caramel and a strawberry buttercream filling. Both were yummy, but next time, I think I'll pipe the icing onto the cookie to keep from sometimes shattering the shell.
This recipe is great! I made pistachio macrons so I replaced half of the almond flour with some ground pistachios (very fine) and sifted both flours together. I added green food coloring right before the egg whites reached soft peaks. I even feel like I overwhipped them a bit and they still turned out! I got little "feet" and everything. Very nice recipe I will definitely use this one again!
Experimented a bit on sugar levels.. Decreased the confectioners by 40 grams and it still turned out great! Some tips for Canadians, bulk barn almond meal is the lowest quality i tried. Yielded like 30% fine almond flour.. The no name brand yields 50%. Will try redmill brand to see if that is better. Now i have a lot of coarse grind almond flour. Lol.
Really good. I used ground almonds that had a little skin on them, and it turned out fine although the they look speckled. I also added 1/4 tsp of cream of tarter and a pinch of salt to the egg whites before whisking (as another recipe suggested) and they turned out great.
I made this recipe a while back. I was diligent in following the original poster's additional instructions. One mistake I made was I under-mixed the batter. As such, the first half of my cookies looked like bulls-eyes. I found success in used parchment paper sprayed with cooking spray (as one previous commenter suggested). I also used a silicon baking mat, which was fine but not as good. I'm sure an actual brand-name Silpat works better than an ordinary silicon baking mat though. Thank you so much Elle for posting this recipe.
I made this recipe and it turned out perfect. I made it twice and there were never any cracks. I've tried other recipes and they never turned out well. Thank you for this wonderful recipe. As far as the fillings, I used Nutella.
Okay peeps. EIGHT tries later, I finally got decent macarons. With every failure I tried again, altering one thing at a time because baking is science. This is what I learned: 1. temperature or age of the whites doesn't matter. 2. 50 g of eggs was not enough. I weighed all ingredients and used 3 egg whites. 3. Soft peaks, people. Soft peaks. A lot of macaron recipes call for stiff peaks, but follow instructions here. 4. The macaronage isn't that complicated. There are hours of macaron tutorials on YouTube. Watch a few. Get a good idea of the ideal batter consistency you're looking for and it'll succeed every time. 5. After I mastered those last four steps I was baffled why my last four batches were disasters. OVEN TEMPERATURE. That's why. My oven was nearly 50 degrees off. I bought an oven thermometer, and adjusted the oven temperature accordingly. I baked them in a convection oven at 300 degrees for 18 minutes. They're not perfect, but pretty darned close. I'll take it. It's a good thing that even failed macarons are delicious.
the prep and waiting for the skin to harden is the most irritating thing about this recipe, hence the 4 stars. they didn't taste all that great, but came out beautiful and baked perfectly. i think it all really depends on what filling you use. they are just so sugary and sticky. when they are filled and packaged, they are they gorgeous.
I have tried soooo oh soo many recipes for macaroons, for literary years on end now. There is a French restaurant close by that have them but they are quite expensive and the way I go through them adds up ($1ea). I tried and did my best to make these for my wedding last year,?? I dream of delicate rose petal and chocolate and mocha macaroons to blend in with my romantic candlelit reception, but obviously it didn't happened.I spent time after time doing recipe after recipe and I always ended crying on my kitchen floor. I wish I had this recipe by then its so easy and detailed!THANK YOU!!!!
This recipe is great, but I must make a few suggestions to help you achieve perfect macarons. Firstly, the baking time is completely off. The recipe states to cook the macaron's for 10 minutes, I typically cook mine for about 19 minutes. This way, you won't need to worry about your macaron's sticking to the bottom of your pan and separating in the middle. After they cook, take them out of your oven and let them cool completely before filling them. Also, you must remember NOT to ever open the oven during the baking process. Your macaron's will deflate and crack if you open the door. Also, please leave about two inches between your macaron's when piping them onto your baking sheet. I've made the mistake of piping them too close to each other, and was greeted with an unpleasant surprise later on (aka-sumo macaron). Lastly, when mixing your fluffy egg whites with the powder sugar/almond flour mixture, slowly mix in half cup spoonfuls.Your macaron's will thank you, because this will help you avoid bumps in the mix, and over mixing. Perfect results.
Well, I tried this today. I let the egg whites beat too long, didn't catch them until they had stiff peaks - oops. I did weigh the ingredients, but next time I will run the almond meal (Bob's Mill) thru the food processor first and then sift the meal and the powdered sugar together. I didn't really fold it in, I just put the mixer on really slow, so I overbeat it at this point too. The batter tried really hard and it did rise a bit in the oven, and had a lovely delicate crust on the top, but the rest did not rise with the crust and was a sticky mess that even stuck to my silicone sheet! It sure tasted good as we scraped it off the silpat, though! Next time: Don't overbeat the whites, process the almond meal, gently fold the sifted meal/p. sugar into the whites, and gently put into a bag to squeeze out the discs. I see where the almond meal has to be a fine powder or it can't rise with the delicate whites.
After trying four other different recipes, these macarons turned out really well for me! Although my piping skills need to be improved. I added gel food coloring before adding the almond & sugar to the egg whites. I baked mine for about 20 minutes (after ten minutes it still stuck to the parchment paper). Also, using butter cream was too sweet for me, so I filled mine with vanilla whipped cream. I plan on making this again.
The first time, I didn't weigh my ingredients, since of course I didn't read the reviews until after I've made them. But both times, they came out very flat, the outside shell seemed perfect, but the inside was completely unbaked. I'm not a master baker, so I don't know if I'm over mixing, we're not cooking them long enough. I may try this recipe one more time, baking them longer.
It turned pretty well and pretty. My daughter and I had fun making this. I would like to play with this recipe such as flavoring it and pairing it with different fillings. Make sure your sieve your powdered sugar and almond flour really well.
While I loved the fact this recipe came with a video tutorial that I utilized step by step through this process, the recipe itself I found way too sweet. My macarons tasted of nothing more than confectionary sugar. Very disappointing. Ended up throwing out the entire batch and freezing the filling I made for it.
I'm a bit of a perfectionist. I don't like to fail. I love to bake. My background is science and math. These attributes, I believe, are beneficial when it comes to baking. Before attempting French macarons for the first time, I conducted a considerable amount of research: read many recipes, reviews, and watched videos. I selected this recipe for two reasons: 1) it was developed, tested, and perfected by a baker and his/her apprentice. 2) It had a significant amount of favorable reviews. Although I followed this recipe, I did adopt a few techniques/suggestions which I had read repeatedly from other recipes/reviews/videos which raved increased success if adopted. I will specify these below. Here is what I did, didn’t do, and my results. As per the suggestions in this recipes footnotes and the “Most helpful positive review” written by the original submitter of this recipe: I weighed all ingredients. I used almond flour rather than ground my own from whole almonds. I let the macarons set for 1 hour prior to baking. I didn’t have a shifter, so I used a blender to mix the almond flour and confectioner’s sugar as per the suggestion. The majority of the other recipes/reviews/videos instructed to whisk the meringue until stiff peaks form, rather than soft peaks as per this recipe. With this on my mind, I unintentionally whisked my meringue until stiff peaks formed. Once I folded in my dry ingredients, my batter was thicker than I what I had expected from watching vide
The batter was completely liquid with an exception of a few clumps of the sifted almond meal the first time I made it. Then I found this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ636Y8N6E8 on Beth's Foolproof French Macarons, and the second time I made it it turned out perfect the second time, but it was very sweet. I hope this video will help you too.
I've used this recipe for shells many times with great success...now I've come back to it again to make another batch and cannot find the weights!! The website has been re-formated and I can't find the footnotes. Can anyone help and post the ingredient weights for me? Thank you!
Wonderful macarons! This was the first time I made them and they turned out great! I ground my almonds and that was no problem. I baked them on parchment paper and no sticking! They even had perfect feet! I filled them with frosting and everyone loved them. I will use this recipe again 100%. I was skeptical at first because I thought macaroons would be too hard but they weren't. So if any of you have doubts just make this, if done right, you won't regret it.
I flavored my macarons using a vanilla bean and tried to color them blue with gel food color, but they ended up looking green as I was afraid if I added more color that I would ruin the macarons. Other than that I measured the ingredients out with measuring cups and sifted to the best of my abilities and the macarons turned out perfect! My first try too. I filled them with a chocolate ganache, thus creating heavenly little pillows of chocolate and vanilla goodness. I will definitely try this again and in varying flavors.
