Macaron (French Macaroon)

I went to french pastry school and have a recipe we used in school for macarons all the time but when I started trying to make them at home it was a total disaster so I've been looking for a good recipe for quite some time that works for home baking. I just made these and after trying sooo many different recipes and methods, finally I found one that worked! Some notes that helped me: I found that to get a really good foot but still have them not crack, to leave them out for 20 minutes on my pan after piping with my fan on them. Tried leaving them out for an hour with no fan before and I had a smaller foot and they cracked. Hit your pan hard on the counter after piping them so any bubbles get out, they're smooth on top and they don't crack. I did medium peaks (not soft and not stiff) which seemed to work better because too soft of peaks makes it really hard not to overmix your batter when combining. Too stiff makes it really hard to not look chunky. In school we were taught to age our egg whites and almond flour. I didn't and it worked fine. I would say that it is really important that the almond flour is dried out though. Humidity will effect the texture. You absolutely have to sift the almond flour and confectionary sugar. I hate doing this, but it's necessary. Trust me I've tried to skip this step so many times and it never works. Also, be careful that your almond flour is very finely ground. Sometimes even the stuff you buy can get crumbly. Hope this helps!