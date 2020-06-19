Macaron (French Macaroon)

This quintessential macaron recipe (not macaroon) came about after much trial and error. I am a baker's apprentice and the baker and I finally perfected the technique and decided to share it with you all. Pipe your choice of filling on a cookie and sandwich another cookie on top. These are like cloud cookie sandwiches and are delicious if done correctly. If you want to do it the super-easy way, just fill with your favorite flavor of frosting. Enjoy!

By Liz

Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 macarons
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat.

  • Beat egg whites in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment until foamy. Add white sugar and beat until egg whites are glossy, fluffy, and hold soft peaks.

  • Sift confectioners' sugar and ground almonds in a separate bowl; quickly fold almond mixture into egg whites, about 30 strokes.

  • Spoon a small amount of batter into a plastic bag with a small corner cut off and pipe a test disk of batter, about 1 1/2 inches in diameter, onto the prepared baking sheet. If the disk of batter holds a peak instead of flattening immediately, gently fold batter a few more times and retest.

  • When batter is mixed enough to flatten immediately into an even disk, spoon into a pastry bag fitted with a plain round tip. Pipe batter onto the baking sheet in rounds, leaving space between the disks. Let piped cookies stand out at room temperature until they form a hard skin on top, about 1 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 285 degrees F (140 degrees C).

  • Bake cookies in preheated oven until set but not browned, about 10 minutes.

  • Let cookies cool completely before filling, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

To measure by weight, use these amounts: 100g egg whites, 50g white sugar, 200g confectioners' sugar, and 110g ground almonds.

If you do not have a sifter, you can use a blender or food processor to thoroughly mix the almonds and confectioners' sugar. Just blend or pulse for 30 seconds. Remember that because the consistency of the mix is like cake batter, you're going to have to be quick piping it onto the silicone mat. Hold the pastry bag sideways between piping so it doesn't spill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
92 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 1.3g; sodium 0.6mg. Full Nutrition
