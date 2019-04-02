French Macaroons

Fantabulous colored, bite-sized macaroons. Divide batter into thirds; color one portion pink and flavor with raspberry, another yellow with lemon flavoring, and the remaining pale blue with vanilla flavoring. Fill and make sandwich cookies with filling of choice, like peach jam or strawberry preserves.
They turned out easier to make than I expected! The hardest part was to make them perfectly circular! I got around that using the cupcake baking sheet. Just make sure to use the paper cups and remove them when still a bit warm, CAREFULLY!! And voila! You have perfectly round shaped macaroons without any effort! :-)
The heat is very important and it is the thin line between a good macaron and a disaster. By the way this is not a "macaroon" (no coconut cookie) but it is a "macaron". Trust a seller who sells rusty forks as stainless steel but never trust your oven temperature :) Buy a oven thermometer and check what you set the oven and how hot it is actually and adjust your oven until you get steady correct temperature from the thermometer. You'd be surprised that your lovely friend (oven) is lying 95% of times and your new best friend w,ll be that small "in oven thermometer".
No, I didn't make these but I did read the previous review and she had problems getting the macaroons off the paper. I pipe almond macaroons onto parchment paper and to remove them, I turn the paper over and wet the bottom with just enough water to soak through and loosen the macaroons. A second or two will do it and you can peel them off.
I have made macarons twice before and was fairly successful. With this recipe, however, my macarons stuck to the parchment paper and that has never happened to me before. I liked that the macarons aren't as sweet as the ones I've made before and seem lighter. That's why I would like to try this recipe again and see if maybe I should have baked a little longer... I'm not sure what the cause of my problem was but these cookies are difficult to master so I will troubleshoot until I get them right. I have previously used buttercream as a filling and it is great (strawberry or lemon/lime) but I went with dark chocolate ganache this time and it is decadent! Update: Made again and decided to bake at 350 degrees for 6 minutes, then switch cookie sheets (I moved the one that was on the upper rack to the bottom rack and viceversa) and bake for 6 more minutes. They didn't stick to the parchment paper this time. I added a few drops of creme de menthe oil to half of the batter and colored it green. Again, I used chocolate ganache to stuff them with. Very good!
I'm 11 almost 12 and I made these by myself. At first I was worried they wouldn't turn out well because I'm not that great when it comes baking and French macaroons at professional level. I gave it a try today after reading reviews and tips. They turned out really well! This is so simple compared to other recipes I checked out. I dyed them blue using very little food coloring knowing the color fades a little. We bought keylime icing and had that in the middle. They had the perfect consistency. Even my picky younger sister ate them and ended up loving them. This recipe is a success!
I have been nervous about trying french macaroons, but this came out perfectly! The second time I made them I made a few changes to make things a little easier. First, I put my almond flour in the food processor and pulsed it a few times. I had a really hard time getting the AF through my sieve the first time around. Seemed to make it easier. Second, use a silpat if you are able instead of parchment. It makes a huge difference with them sticking. I had no problems.
Amazing. I have searched the web top to bottom to find the simplest and most fool-proof recipe for these. I started with this one, and couldn't be more thrilled that I did. I followed recipe exactly as recommended. I used parchment paper, as they stuck to my silpat. A couple comments: I made two batches: Batch #1, I didn't beat the egg whites and castor sugar as long and baked exactly as recommended. They turned out vibrant in color, and not overcooked, a bit chewy and got rave reviews. Batch #2, I beat the egg white and castor sugar a bit longer (it was a bit more stiff) and then baked on convection. These were very crisp, not as vibrant in color, but still maintained a great flavor. The texture was extremely different. These also got good reviews, but cracked more and weren't as pretty as my first batch. They also weren't as easy to fill with the buttercream b/c they were more delicate. They did, however, fall right off the parchment paper with no issues! I made yellow lemon with a raspberry buttercream, green mint with a dark chocolate buttercream and purple almond/vanilla with rasp on some and chocolate on others. Went off beautifully for dinner party. MMMMMMMMmmmm…:-)
My daughter is in a high school French class and signed up to make these for Culture Day. I was nervous because I have never made these before, BUT we followed the recipe exactly and they turned out amazing!!! We divided up the batter into thirds and colored them (pink, yellow, orange) and we used canned cream cheese frosting and colored 3 bowls the same as the macarons plus we flavored each bowl of frosting. I used parchment paper and they slid right off without any problems. I'm so thrilled these turned out so well, plus everyone loved them so much that I had to hide some for her to take the next day to school! Thank you for a simple, delicious recipe....will definitely be making again and again.
These make a great presentation. Very pretty. If you separate your eggs and cover with a paper towel a day or two before you make them, they turn out better. Mine did not stick to the parchment paper or the silicone mat, so I am not sure why others are having that problem. My daughter can't wait to have her Teaparty in Paris birthday party and serve these!
I've been a baker for many decades and I found this recipe not only very easy, but delicious!!! So easy to make variations to the meringues, but also perfection on their own. Our favorite is adding 1/2 teaspoon of mint flavor and a couple drops of green food color (increase 10x sugar by 1/4 cup) then I fold in mini chips at the very end. I couldn't let them cool fast enough!! I make tiramisu for a restaurant and this is now my go-to for some of the extra egg whites!! Key is to let the egg whites sit at room temp for a while.
This turned out great!!! I added a bit of hersheys cocoa powder in the macarons to add color (Im not allowed to use food coloring). Everyone in my family loved this, and I recommend putting it in the refrigerator before eating (was delicious right after I baked it, but the next morning it was even better and tasted more like macaroons then meringue). Definitely something to do again, and anyone can make this. :)))))))
This really worked well. We have tried to make Macarons before and were not as successful as we were with this recipe. My 11 year old picked this recipe and pretty much did them herself with a little help from me. So it isn't too hard to follow. We used parchment and silicon pads and found the ones on the silicon released better, but didn't have problems with either method.
First timer for macaroons but they turned out perfect. The recipe doesn't call for color so the ones without color turned out just fabulous. However after adding color they started sticking to the sheet and the bottom didn't crisp up like the top. Any suggestions would be welcomed.
This was an easy recipe to follow and all came out great!!! This was my first try, am definitely no cook but everyone loved them and thought I bought them for my daughters birthday party. I used the Pistachio pie fill by Jello that comes in a box and takes 5 minutes to whip up, Jello all ready made chocolate, vanilla and chocolate mint pudding as well. I wanted an easy to whip up strawberry (other than jams - too sweet) but could not think of much other than whip cream cake fill but that's too rich as well. My were smooth but was wondering how much should they rise? Are they to be hard similar to merengue ?
My 6th grade daughter made these for her French project and they turned out perfect. She added 1/2 teaspoon orange extract to the cookie with a butter cream filling. I don't like orange, but these were to die for - she did a great job!
Came out delicious! I have a kit for macaroons and I was planning to use the recipes in the box, but they were in French. I was a little get together with a friend and that was the main activity that we were going to do. I started to panic, but then I found this recipe! And the came out amazingly!
I've made macaroons before at my culinary school and they were a ten fold harder to make than these were. I will definitely be making these again and I've had a ton of people say they want to try them! I still need another try to 100% prefect them but the recipe is 10/10.
My daughters and I have wanted to try to make macarons for 2 years but were too intimidated. We finally had a day to ourselves and "Nailed It" on the first try! We felt like we were on the British Baking Show:) The only thing we did differently was baked them for 13 min. When we checked they were done!
I was on a quest to make a French Macaron. I had tried another recipe that was way too sweet and didn't turn out very well. So I read the reviews of this recipe and gave it a try, making only two modifications, adding in 1/4 teaspoon of cream of tarter and cooking at 300. They turned out perfectly! I will definitely make these again!
Tips: make sure you have clean egg whites. Any fat or oil in the bole or on the whip can cause them not to get light and fluffy. When adding the sugar, rain it in slowly, this will give the whites a shine and help them hold their shape. After piping out, if they have a “tail”, dip a finger in cold water and lightly tap the tail down (something I forgot to do).
Beautifully light cookies! The only change I made was to add about 1/2 tsp cream of tartar to help stabilize the meringue. They probably would've worked just fine without it. I used a chocolate ganache to fill.
I made this with little help from a parent. As a 12 year old that is awesome. I made lemon and chocolate flavored macaroons. Mine didn't rise enough because I lost some of the air. We were out of parchment so I just used a generous amount of baking spray and it worked fine. Were chewy at first but when fully cooled (overnight) they were perfect
I never had macarons before, and since there is such a craze for them I gave this recipe a try. Had absolutely no problems and they came out so pretty! I will definitely make this again, and do even more colors next time. Grind the almonds enough and sift, sift, sift to get all the almond pieces that are too big, out. No shortcuts! Trust me, it will be worth it. I will post pics later
my daughter and I made these, with lemon curd, caramel and raspberry fillings. Not a hard recipe to follow, but they aren't kidding when they say let them sit for 15 minutes before baking. The tops "slide" off if you don't. Delicious, melt-in-your-mouth goodness!
I was searching all over the web to find out how to make macarons. Most of the time they said it was very precise, very hard and it was for advanced people. But when I came across this recipe, I couldn't be more thrilled. The macarons were very easy to make and I really enjoyed making them. But when I took them out of the oven the macarons were flat (if you know why please tell me). I then filled them with buttercream frosting and they turned out amazing, and my family devoured them completely. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe and I hope to make them again soon.
This kinda failed on me, it didn’t cook properly and made a bad burning smell while it was still gooey and undercooked. (I double checked to see if I spilled any in the oven and I didn’t) The shape was really hard to create because the batter was a liquid. I don’t recommend this recipe unless u are a very advanced cook and can handle a bad batter.
Loved the recipe, but you spelled it macaroon which is wrong! It's macaron. A macaron originated in France and consists of two light meringue biscuits sandwiched together with a sweet ganache. A macaroon, on the other hand, consists of a shredded coconut and egg mixture which is baked into a soft and fragrant cookie (or mound).
I have made macaroons several times but this is the best recipe I've ever found! The temperature was perfect, the time was perfect! I followed other reviewers' suggestions and sprayed Pam on the parchment paper. We used raspberry jam for the filling for the pink ones and I mixed a third cup of plain Greek yogurt with 1.5 cups of confectioners sugar for the blue ones. Delish!
This turned out perfect! As others said, it was much easier than I expected. The only thing I changed was the resting time. I did one batch for 25 minutes and 1 for 45 minutes. The 45 minute one had a nicer "foot". Everything else I did exactly as recommended and they were great!
Great recipe! I didn't pipe them out, though. I used a small cookie dough scoop instead. The finished cookies aren't perfectly round, but they're perfectly delicious. I filled them with French Buttercream icing.
These turned out ok. I was out of parchment paper and only had one silicon mat, so on two of the three pans I used cooking spray, this was a mistake, half of the cookies crumbled when I tried to take them off the pan. fifteen minutes is too long they were a little over cooked and there wasn't much of a foot around the edge, but they still tasted great, if I ever make these again I will make sure I have parchment paper, use almond flour (the ground almonds were not pretty), and bake them less.
I didn’t alter the recipe at all but I did let them stand at room temperature for 30 mins instead of the 15 min only because they still felt “wet” and didn’t have a “crust” on top at 15 mins. I will definitely be making them again.
The recipe was a little confusing and my macaroons did not turn out at all but I’m not blaming it on the recipe I’m blaming it on my baking skills. A lot of people are saying these turn out so I would recommend them even if mine didn’t turn out
I loved this recipe I made it for my family and for my Grandma’s birthday and they were gone before I knew it. Also my little sister kept on begging me for more cookies. One thing I do recommend is that you let them sit maybe 30 minutes before you put them in the oven other than that they were amazing.
