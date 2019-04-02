French Macaroons

I have made macarons twice before and was fairly successful. With this recipe, however, my macarons stuck to the parchment paper and that has never happened to me before. I liked that the macarons aren't as sweet as the ones I've made before and seem lighter. That's why I would like to try this recipe again and see if maybe I should have baked a little longer... I'm not sure what the cause of my problem was but these cookies are difficult to master so I will troubleshoot until I get them right. I have previously used buttercream as a filling and it is great (strawberry or lemon/lime) but I went with dark chocolate ganache this time and it is decadent! Update: Made again and decided to bake at 350 degrees for 6 minutes, then switch cookie sheets (I moved the one that was on the upper rack to the bottom rack and viceversa) and bake for 6 more minutes. They didn't stick to the parchment paper this time. I added a few drops of creme de menthe oil to half of the batter and colored it green. Again, I used chocolate ganache to stuff them with. Very good!