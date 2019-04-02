French Macaroons

Fantabulous colored, bite-sized macaroons. Divide batter into thirds; color one portion pink and flavor with raspberry, another yellow with lemon flavoring, and the remaining pale blue with vanilla flavoring. Fill and make sandwich cookies with filling of choice, like peach jam or strawberry preserves.

By crazymary98

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
48 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 320 degrees F (160 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper or a silicone mat.

  • Whisk egg whites in a clean metal mixing bowl until thick, about 5 minutes. Whisk superfine sugar into egg whites until thick, glossy, and stiff peaks form, 5 to 8 more minutes.

  • Sift almond meal and confectioners' sugar over beaten egg whites; gently fold in, retaining as much air as possible.

  • Divide meringue into separate bowls to flavor and color, if desired.

  • Spoon meringue into a piping bag fitted with a 3/8-inch tip. Pipe 1-inch disks of meringue onto the prepared baking sheets, leaving about 2 inches between cookies.

  • Let cookies stand at room temperature to form a thin skin, about 15 minutes.

  • Lift the baking sheets; let drop from several inches above the work surface to adhere cookies to the baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops are dry, about 15 minutes; let cool completely on the baking sheets before peeling off the parchment paper, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
61 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 11.4g; fat 0.9g; sodium 7.4mg. Full Nutrition
