Apple Butter Bread

The wonderful taste of apple butter in a very easy-to-make bread. Your family will love it!

By Bruce Stone

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 8x4-inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8x4-inch loaf pan.

  • Mix flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, nutmeg, and cloves in a bowl.

  • Beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer in a separate large bowl until smooth. Add egg and apple butter; continue beating until smooth. Mix in flour mixture until just incorporated. Fold in raisins and walnuts, mixing just enough to evenly combine. Pour into prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 40 to 50 minutes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
411 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 70g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 43.6mg; sodium 365.4mg. Full Nutrition
