Apple Butter Bread
The wonderful taste of apple butter in a very easy-to-make bread. Your family will love it!
When I made this recipe, I did prepare it a tad differently. I combined all the wet ingredients together in a medium sized bowl (including the butter, which I did melt) and then all the dry ingredients in a seperate bowl. I tossed the raisins and chopped nuts into the dry ingredients before I folded the dry ingredients into the wet to prevent the raisins/nuts from sinking to the bottom of the muffin cups and also overmixing. I added a teaspoon of pure vanilla extract and substituted pecans for walnuts. Before folding the raisins in, I soaked them in hot apple juice for 20 minutes. I did make muffins out of this recipe, I got 12 smallish muffins out of one recipe. Baked at 350*, my muffins were done at 20 minutes. These muffins turned out moist, delicious and perfectly sweet. NOTE: I did use a homemade (and very heavy on the seasonings) apple butter in this recipe which made any extra seasonings unnecessary.Read More
I've made this twice. The first time with apple butter (homemade) and according the the recipe. It was delicious. The second time with pear butter and a tsp. of orange extract. It was exquisite! I also changed the technique and did it Sarah Jo's way because I was tired and in a hurry and and it worked just as well. I recommend experimenting with different fruit butters and extracts!
Had a ton of homemade apple butter from my mother-in-law; this was the perfect use for it, since it was not going to get eaten up, even with putting some in the freezer! The bread turned out moist and flavorful. I microwaved the raisins with some cider to plump them up, strained out the cider, then tossed them with some flour to prevent them sinking -- recommended. I'll go back to this recipe the next time I have extra apple butter.
Delicious! I used homemade apple butter, but I had been just a tad conservative on spices so I did add the cloves and nutmeg, too. Used golden raisins simmered in apple cider for just a minute to plump them. Bread came out moist, sweet and fragrant....fell apart as I turned it out of the loaf pan, but that was no fault of the recipe, just my own impatience! Will make this one often!
AWESOME!! Was very moist and had great flavor that reminds me of all the things I love about the fall. Thank you for the great recipe
Very easy to make and yummy. Perfect for Fall. Accidentally made a loaf with 1/4 cup of apple butter because I misread the ingredients. Still turned out okay but pretty flat, more like brownies. The second loaf I made correctly and it was much better, more like bread.
Tastes great! Took longer to cook in my oven.
Just made some homemade applebutter and saw this recipe,had to make it and it was a Major hit with everyone.I kept 2 slices for me,almost didn't get any.Will diffently make this again. Ps topped with leftover cream cheese frosting and boy was it even better. I am Gluten Free so I made this with GF Flour and it came out very moist
I have a lot of homemade pear butter on hand, and I've been looking for recipes to use it up. This worked great, which is fortunate because I went right ahead with a double batch for the first attempt! I replaced the apple butter with my pear butter of course, skipped the spices because my pear butter is quite heavily spiced, halved the sugar, and didn't have any walnuts so left those out this time. Baked in muffin pans, and they were done in about 20 minutes. Absolutely delicious, and I will be making again.
This is a moist delicious bread - made with my homemade apple butter -will try next time with a commercial brand to see difference - highly recommend!
this was awesome!!!!! I love Fall flavors
I added half a teaspoon of almond extract to this and it was transformative. I wouldn't add more than that -- almond extract is powerful stuff, and more than half a teaspoon could turn this loaf into an almond bomb.
!!!! This was awesome, better than just throwing some apple butter on toast. Tastes like fall, my favorite season! Thanks for this great recipe.
I did make it with white all wheat flour but it still turned out great! I also plumped up my golden raisins . I will definitely make this again.
Great bread in both flavor and texture. Did not use optional walnuts and replaced a half cup of the sugar with honey.
Easy and very good.
We loved this bread. It is a perfect flavor for fall but I will make it year round! Just two of us have eaten over half the loaf in one day.
It was so easy and good! I made applesauce first and just used that in the recipe. I've made several loaves already and everyone I shared with has loved it
This was a great recipe, very easy and delicious! I decided to add some chocolate chips and made a bourbon caramel sauce to drizzle on top.
This is wonderful bread! I used homemade sugar free apple butter (made with Splenda) and I used 3/4 cup Splenda and 2 T. Splenda brown sugar blend instead of the one cup of sugar due to being diabetic. It turned out great, the most moist quick bread that I have ever had. I did leave out the raisins. Next time I may replace the butter with nonfat yogurt. Thanks for a great recipie!
I just made a loaf and I’m very impressed, I’ve added dates instead of raisins because I had none. Succulent anyhow but I will definitely try with raisins next time for a classic taste.
I love this! I had made so much Apple butter, even after gifting and eating, I had a surplus and this was the perfect way to use up my excess Apple butter! Moist and delicious. Highly recommended! Only change I made was to use brown sugar instead of white sugar.
Thank you so much for posting. This is delicious!! Perfect fall recipe. Definitely a keeper.
Really tasty! I used 1 c whole wheat flour and 1/2 c white, golden raisins, and I cut back on the sugar (I used brown) because my homemade apple butter was very sweet. Turned out really well, thanks for the recipe!
Dad and mom loved, loved, loved this. Will definitely keep this recipe. Super easy to make, moist and delicious. Thank you.
Outstanding! Only change I made was I did not add raisins and put extra walnuts in it. Very moist and my family loved it!
I made muffins. this recipe made 18 and my dad and I ate all but one! very good!
only changes I made different; is boil my raisins first
Delicious! I made this exactly as the recipe stated. Easy to make and a wonderful fall flavour.
Yes I will make it again had homemade apple butter with spices and sugar in the apple butter. Did add any more sugar. The bread was delicious.
I used a combination of apple butter and pumpkin butter. I made then into muffins and they had a nice caramelized crust on top.
I realized once I started that I didn't have cloves or nutmeg (oh the shame). So I improvised with allspice, cinnamon and ginger. My family loved it. What I'm saying is this recipe is versatile.
We made 16 muffins. I thought overall the recipe was a bit on the sweet side but they had a nice flavor. The also did not rise much at all.
Very, very good!
Wonderful. Easy to make.
