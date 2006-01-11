Slow Cooker Chicken Dressing

I made this dish using another reviewer’s suggestion and followed the recipe exactly except instead of putting it in the crock pot, baking it in the oven because I was in a hurry and needed to have dinner ready in three hours. I was unsure of what temperature to bake it on so I guessed and preheated the oven at 325 degrees. I was also unsure of whether or not I should cover the pan with aluminum foil so I opted to cover it. I checked on the dish in about an hour and turned it up to 350 degrees. I baked the dish for a total of about three hours and uncovered it after 2 ½ hours and turned the oven up to 375 degrees to brown because I noticed that the sides of the pan was brown but the inside (middle) was a little soggy/undone. I think I over cooked this dish and wish I had more direction on what to do, but all in all, my company loved the dish, ate everything and took some home to eat later. The dish had a good taste—I love the sage flavor because it reminds me of my mother’s dressing. I will definitely make this again but in the crock pot using the other reviewer’s suggestions by cutting back on the liquid/chicken broth so that the dressing won’t be soggy. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!