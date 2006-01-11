Slow Cooker Chicken Dressing

Slow cooker dressing made with chicken breast, cornbread, chicken broth, cream of chicken soup, eggs and onion -- and flavored with sage.

Recipe by Mindy McCoy

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
4 hrs 30 mins
total:
5 hrs
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken in a pot with water to cover, and bring to a boil over medium heat. Boil 20 minutes, or until cooked through. Cool, and cut into pieces.

  • In a slow cooker, stir together chicken, cornbread, bread, eggs, onion, salt, pepper, sage, chicken broth, and chicken soup. Stir until well blended. Dot with margarine.

  • Cover, and cook on Low for 3 to 4 hours. Remove lid, and fluff with fork. Let rest 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 84.9mg; sodium 991.1mg. Full Nutrition
