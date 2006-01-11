Slow Cooker Chicken Dressing
Slow cooker dressing made with chicken breast, cornbread, chicken broth, cream of chicken soup, eggs and onion -- and flavored with sage.
If you use the modifications suggested here, this is a 5 star recipe. I only used 1 can of cream of chicken soup and added some chicken broth at the beginning - just enough to make it all moist. I also checked it at least once an hour to make sure it was still moist. Very, very good.Read More
Pretty good, I call it "Chicken Mush" the flavor was kinda lacking so I had to add some more spices, and the texture was deff lacking. Next time I will just use boxed stuffing mix instead of the day old bread, it will be quicker with better flavorRead More
This tasted really good. However, the dressing was a little soggy. Next time, I think I'll add only one can of chicken broth. Also, I made things a lot easier on myself by NOT cooking the chicken before putting it in the crockpot. I just put the whole boneless, skinless breast halves in the crockpot and covered it with the mixture. Then I cooked on my "auto" setting for about 7 hours (that's 2 hours on high and the remaining time on low). It wouldn't have had to cook that long though for the chicken to be done. You could cook on high for 3-4 hours and it'll be done. The chicken just falls apart. Delicious.
I made this recipe exactly as indicated EXCEPT I baked it in the oven. We loved it!
This is cooking in my Crockpot right now, and I just sneaked a taste. PERFECTION! This is the dressing I remember from my childhood, and what I've been trying to achieve all these years! The changes I made were minimal and reflect my personal tastes, but I think it would have been just as good exactly as written. I didn't add chicken because we like ours separate, and I didn't use the white bread. I added a cup of chopped celery and sauteed it with the onion and sage in 2 T. margarine. I added that to all the wet ingredients and seasonings, then crumbled cornbread into the mixture until it was the consistency I wanted. Because the Crockpot is a very "moist" cooking environment, it will only thicken a bit while cooking, so make sure it's not too soupy at the beginning. Thank you, Mindy, for such a fantastic recipe. I can't wait to make this for my family at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
This was great,but I did take caution on the runny issues that others had . I mix the soup with some broth before adding to mix then contiune to add broth to mix until the mix remind me of a cormbread batter or pancake batter you know kinda thick,also add tsp. of poultry season and a extra tsp. of sage.I actually thinking about using this recipe at christmas this year
Great recipe. In order to cut down on moisture, I cut down on the liquids. Cut broth and cream of chicken soup in half. I also leave the lid off the crockpot for the last hour and keep stirring it to help dry it out a bit. Otherwise, if you follow the recipe without modifications, the stuffing turns out kind of soggy.
No fuss dressing! This recipe is so much simpler than the way my mom taught me how to make cornbread dressing. I'm from the South where they take cornbread dressing seriously! I work, have a hubby, 3 teen boys & a toddler. I didn't have time to devote to making dressing for Christmas. I added chopped celery stalks, a box of herbed stuffing mix (my men have huge appetites) instead of day old bread, omitted the chicken since I was roasting turkey, set the time/temp on the slow cooker and forgot about it. The aroma had my family stalking the slow cooker. It was so flavorful. This is a staple going forward.
I will add celery to this next time. Cut the liquid down one can and I like poultry seasoning so I would add a tsp. of that to it, it will probably be a lot better, for me. But, very good dish just the same.
Very quick and easy recipe. Makes delicious dressing - you really must try!
I've made this for years (without the egg - I'm gonna add it and see if it makes mine better) and my entire family loves it! A couple of suggestions: first, make the cornbread the day before and break apart after it cools and put in a large ziploc bag along with all dry ingredients. Then, in the morning before you go to work, put the chicken in the slow cooker with enough water to cover. When you get home from work, break the chicken apart and omit the addition of the chicken broth - you have made your own. I find that the sodium in the soup mixes is already above anyone's RDA. Add dry ingredients and let it cook on low for a couple of hours and you have dinner. This is a lifesaver for the working lady!
Made this at Thanksgiving for the first time and got rave reviews! This is so good, we now make it as a side dish regularly.
Even though I have never tried this recipe....but I'm gonna, I will add fresh parsley and thyme. This will make a wonderful flavor that will be unsurpassed......
I made this dish using another reviewer’s suggestion and followed the recipe exactly except instead of putting it in the crock pot, baking it in the oven because I was in a hurry and needed to have dinner ready in three hours. I was unsure of what temperature to bake it on so I guessed and preheated the oven at 325 degrees. I was also unsure of whether or not I should cover the pan with aluminum foil so I opted to cover it. I checked on the dish in about an hour and turned it up to 350 degrees. I baked the dish for a total of about three hours and uncovered it after 2 ½ hours and turned the oven up to 375 degrees to brown because I noticed that the sides of the pan was brown but the inside (middle) was a little soggy/undone. I think I over cooked this dish and wish I had more direction on what to do, but all in all, my company loved the dish, ate everything and took some home to eat later. The dish had a good taste—I love the sage flavor because it reminds me of my mother’s dressing. I will definitely make this again but in the crock pot using the other reviewer’s suggestions by cutting back on the liquid/chicken broth so that the dressing won’t be soggy. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
This recipe had a good flavor but it was quite mushy. I'll try it again and cut back on the liquid. Also might add some celery. It was good though.
This is a great recipe, and you can cook it either in the slow cooker or the oven. I bake the eggs in my cornbread, then add 2 coarsely chopped boiled eggs to the dressing. Freezes well. Be sure to spray the crock with Pam, though - it you're not around to stir occasionally, it tends to stick. Definitely 5 stars, especially if you're a Southerner.
This was wonderful! I used chicken thighs instead of breasts and halved the liquids as other reviewers advised, and I also added about a cup of toasted slivered almonds. My guests raved about it and fought to take the leftovers home (which is what I get for offering....)
This is very good if you like moist dressing. My family loves this. I boil my eggs first and add a large can of mushrooms (all chopped). I also use more sage. I will probably never cook my dressing in the oven again.
Add Green Bell Pepper
I used Pepperidge Farm package stuffing instead of cornbread and day old bread. I also used garlic salt over regular salt. Instead of canned chicken broth, I used the stock from boiling the chicken. This was an easy and wonderful dish. My husband thought it was very tasty. Leftovers will be eaten tomorrow.
I followed the recipe exactly as I always do when making a recipe for the first time. I felt like there was way too much liquid. I did not feel there was enough flavoring/seasoning. It was mushy and bland.
Third time making this recipe; first time as written; second time added celery, baked the chicken in marinade before adding with it's own broth; third added celery, fresh sliced mushrooms, chef John's pineapple cornbread recipe, homemade bread machine bread, one can cream of broccoli soup and one can of chicken broth, which is half the liquids, poultry seasoning instead of sage since we're out of sage, and 4 raw chicken breasts layered between stuffing mix, cooked on high two hours then low for five hours. Thought of adding dried cranberries but will save that for next time. Nice to have the oven off in warm weather and slow cooker meals make the house smell amazing, which is probably my favorite reason for using one. --doemama
My husband rated this 5 stars and he is a picky eater. I was skeptical about the dressing because I normally bake my chicken and dressing, but due to needing to do some holiday shopping I tried it. I followed the advice to reduce the chicken broth and only used 24 oz. and that was plenty. I cooked 2 1/2 hours on LOW and 30 mins on HIGH before serving. This recipe turned out very moist, but not too wet. I also added poultry seasoning and no salt (the soup adds enough for us). I highly recommend this recipe as a crock pot recipe to keep!
I REALLY ENJOYED THIS RECEIPE...GREAT IM SURE FOR COLD MONTHS OR HOLIDAY SEASONS. MADE THIS TODAY..TO MAKE IT EVEN QUICKER (FOR PREP) ADDED 2 STOVE TOP CHICKEN FLAVOR AND 1 JIFFY CORNBREAD MIX. ADDED POULTRY SEASONING; NEEDED MORE SAGE FOR TASTE; FOR ME, WILL ADD ONION MIX AS WELL. BUT OVERALL GREAT TO COOK. SERVED WITH CUT GREEN BEANS AND SOUTHERN SWEET TEA. THANKS MINDY, NOW I HAVE ANOTHER "REAL MCCOY"...
I can not believe how easy it is to make chicken dressing! I found this recipe and could not believe that I could make dressing in a slow cooker, but it works! The recipe is right on the money except for liquids. I took other reviewers advice and used 1 can of cream of chicken and 1 1/2 cans of broth. I also tweeked it a little and used 2 pans of cornbread and no sliced bread, and I also omitted the sage. Turned out really good, almost like Thanksgiving! Thanks!
Yes, it is definitely moist! Even cutting back the broth and the soup it was too moist for me. I think the next time I make this I will set the bread out and let it harden overnight, and cut the broth way back to a few tablespoons. It seemed like the longer it cooked, the more liquid appeared! Strange. Overall, it was a good dinner, different, I would make it again but add celery, more onion, and less broth.
Made this for Thanksgiving this year...everyone loved it!
We love this recipe! I made my cornbread with a little less sugar and also used whole wheat flour to make it a tad healthier. We also added corn to it. This is an excellent recipe and I love that it's "customizable". We made the recipe as stated last time and it was wonderful. I liked that I could change it a little and it's still good.
Great Recipe when feel like bring out the Holiday's when it is not the Holiday's.
wonderful as written, but be sure and use the dish towel under the lid to catch the condensation. otherwise, perfect. thanks so much, tina
Excellent recipe with modification. Basically, this recipe has too much liquid. I did not use one of the cans of broth and it came out very moist. I added 1 tsp. poultry seasoning and deleted the salt. Next time I will add mushroom, celery and fresh parsley for a little color. This one's a keeper!
This dressing is amazing. I had to do a Thanksgiving dinner a few days ago for my family. It was my first time doing one with me doing all the cooking. Everyone loved this dressing. I have emailed it to a few family members. They were amazed at how great it tasted. This recipe is perfect the way it is!
This dressing is delicious! I made it without the chicken and used it as an Easter side dish. I Increased the cornbread, adjusted the liquid and used poultry seasoning. Yum! I am saving this one for future holidays!
I used sage instead of poultry seasoning. I also added two chopped hardboiled eggs, celery, and about two extra cups of chicken broth. My husband and I personally do not eat giblet gravy with our dressing. Therefore, we like our dressing a little more moist than most. I might add a little more sage and black pepper in the future.
LOVE this recipe!!
I followed advice of others and cut back liquids-2 can cr. of soup and 1 can broth, and I used 2 loaves of super crusty rustic bread. Took lid off crock last 45 min and stirred ocassionally. We loved it, was great 'comfort food'. Not that great as left-overs, in my opinion, got a little 'gummy'. Will make again.
With 1 cup of broth and 1 can of soup it was fantastic! I used 3 chicken breasts and it seemed like plenty.
This is a wonderful recipe for potlucks or a fast and easy family dinner. I usually only use 4 chicken breasts and omit the onion. I find the moisture is just right with the ingredients as listed. Co-workers request it and my family devours it.
This tasted okay but it was about as much work as making it in the oven so I don't think I'll be using this recipe again.
As the rest- used less liquid. I thought the cornbread was a little overpowering- so I would a little less cornbread and more bread instead. But this was good and I recommend to others to try it.
I wish I had read all the reviews before making this dressing, then I would have known to cut back on the liquid. The flavor deserves 5 stars, but the texture deserves 3 stars. I will use this recipe again only using less liquid. I think less soup would be the answer. I ended up putting it in the oven hoping it would dry up some, but the soup just bubbled up to the top. By the way, the only change I made was one cream of chicken and one celery soup instead of two cans of chicken soup. The flavor really was wonderful.
I have never made stuffing before trying this recipe. It was AWESOME! The reason I gave it 4 stars was because it wasn't exactly like mom's but pretty close. I used a box of stuffing mix instead of bread crumbs, and one can of cream of celery and one can of chicken.
I made this last night for dinner and it was a real hit! I even thought It could be made after thanksgiving using leftover turkey. Its great with a little cranberry served on the side. My kids loved it.
Yummy and easy. My family loved it! This will be nice during the holidays when it's hard to fit everything in the oven. I added thinly sliced celery.
This is how I transformed this slightly soggy dressing into a Thanksgiving Dinner Hit! First, I used uncooked chicken tenders and let it cook for about 7 hours or so. Then I added finely diced celery for flavor and texture along with a few dashes for poultry seasoning. Used only 1 can of soup (instead of the suggested 2) and mixed in a little chicken broth if I felt the mixture drying out. We are a big southern family, so cornbread dressing is only second to the turkey itself on our table. If it's good enough to please my inlaws, its good enough for anyone! Bon Appetite Y'all!
Wonderful way to cook the dressing-it "tends" to itself, while I'm busy with other tasks.
Very good recipe. I followed others advice and added only one can of soup. If I had added the send can, the dressing would have been runny. Next time I make it I will saute a couple of stalks of celery in butter and add to the dressing. That should give it more punch.
Loved this...I too reduced the broth to one can. I also added celery and toasted my bread before cutting it into tiny cubes. My picky family loves this. I have made this similar in the oven but how convenient to do it in the slow cooker?
This is the best tasting moist dressing I have ever made. I have made it every year for the past 3 years! There are no leftovers. EVER!
The flavor wasn't so great. It could have used something more in the seasoning department. The texture was rather mushy, but I guess you can't expect much from a slow cooker. I think some dishes are just better off being cooked in the oven and chicken dressing is one of them.
Really good. Left everything the same except I only used 1 can of cream of chicken. Next time I will add celery.
Great for an easy slow cooker dressing and an easy way to get rid of that day old cornbread nobody ate. Add dried cranberries and celery for a bit more fresh flavor.
I used 3/4 can of chicken broth, one can of cream of chicken, and a mixture of sage, thyme, salt, pepper, marjoram as seasoning. It was absolutely wonderful. Also, I just cooked it all at the same time in the crock pot so the chicken just shredded perfectly. I topped with cranberry sauce and served with cucumber salad and roasted okra. yum!
Very good - I just made a big pan of cornbread and used all of that rather than cornbread and loafbread. It was still a bit soggy, so I'll cut down next time, and also add some celery and some hard boiled eggs, as that's the way my mom always made it. I will definitely make again, though, as I could put it on before church and by the time we got home, it was ready for us to eat! Thanks for the recipe!
Great recipe! I did only use one can of broth and the 2 cans of cream of chicken soup but I also added about a cup of the broth from the chicken I boiled. Overall it was great, even my 15 and 2 yr old loved it....and they are the picky ones!
Very awesome recipe. The directions were very easy to understand and follow. I was a bit skeptical about this recipe when I was making it. But it turned out GREAT!!! Everyone loved it. I did modify it a bit...I only used one can of condensed soup, but it was still really moist. Definitely a 5 star dish at my house.
We enjoyed this recipe. I used cream of celery soup because that's what I had. I turned out fine. Next time I think I will add mushrooms.
I followed the directions except when it was finished, I stirred in some chopped boiled eggs. My kids love this stuff, this is the only dressing they will eat.
Mmmm. This was good. I have already made it twice. I only used one can of broth as others had posted. It was great and took care of my home cooked meal craving.
I made my corn bread with 1/2 whole wheat flour and 1/2 all purpose flour and used 2 cups of homemade whole wheat croutons in this instead of the slices of bread-- also, used 1 can of soup and 2 cups of the broth from cooking the chicken plus added some rosemary, celery and diced carrots-- but forgot the eggs completely! Served it for lunch today and everyone liked it anyway :-).
I followed the directions exactly as written and it turned out perfectly.
AWESOME!!! This recipe is so good!! I served with a side of candied yams and cranberry sauce, and it was like a mini Thanksgiving Day dinner!! My husband loved it so much, he ate all the leftovers himself! The only thing I would change is mabey 1tbs. of pepper instead of 2. Otherwise an awesome meal!!!!
My grandson, aged 13, said it was "awesome" (completely unsolicited). If it starts to dry around the edges, just add more broth to moisten and stir gently. This is the only dressing I have made that doesn't get solid as a brick in the baking outside the bird. This one's a keeper!
Excellent! Even the pickiest eaters will enjoy. The dressing was moist without being soggy. I seasoned my chicken with poultry seasoning.
I did not care for this. I used a cornbread mix to make the cornbread - it was waaay too sweet. I think if I had used a more balanced amount of bread for the dressing, we would have been okay. No amount of spice was going to take care of the overwhelming sweetness of the cornbread. I used one can of broth and one can of soup - seemed plenty moist. I wish I would have just used some Pepperidge dressing mix.
Over all a very good recipe. Next time I will also cut down on the amount of broth but still very tasty.
This was a wonderful base recipe! I added salt, pepper and rosemary to the chicken. Very flavorful! :)
I reduced the soup & broth by 1/2 then checked at the 3 hour mark for any adjustments. I cooked the chicken pieces, celery ( 4 stalks) and onion in the 2 tbl of butter for 2-3 min prior to combining all. If your breads are real nice and dry this turns out great and moist but not sloppy wet. Next time I will use 1 tea of Sage and 1 tea of Poultry Seasoning.
This is one of my family's favorite meals. We cook it at least once a week and eat the leftovers for lunch. It's wonderful!
Will not be making this again. It had a great flavor, but it was just mush. Very disapointed.
This is a good recipe that we've used as a basis for the dressing we make each year. But, we substitute crumbled biscuits for the bread pieces. And, we add celery and hard-boiled egg pieces too. Yummy! This recipe definitely feeds a crowd during the holidays.
This recipe is a Thanksgiving staple at my house. I have been making this recipe for years - it's the closest thing to my grandmother's without too much work. I do add celery with the onions. I also use both cans of cream of chicken and the add broth as needed. Great recipe!
It was good, however, something was missing. Maybe next time I will add more herbs.
We have made this for years, it's our Thanksgiving go-to. Our version uses 8 hot dog buns instead of sliced bread. We use 1 can of Cream of Chicken and 1 can of Herbed Cream of Chicken. When we can't find the Herbed COC we add 1T each of Parsley and Thyme. Finally, we drain 3 large cans of Turkey breast (sometimes Chicken) and mash into shreds. 4 cans would be OK too. We add the meat in the last hour of cooking. My wife is vegetarian so we pull out enough for 3-4 servings for her and then add the canned meat.
I took other reviewers advise and reduced the liquid. I used only 1 can of both chicken broth and cond. chicken soup and this was still a mushy mess and the chicken was so dry. I ended up scooping it out of the slow cooker and spreading it into a thin layer on a jelly roll pan to try to dry it out. Won't be making this one again.
I make this recipe every Thanksgiving. My family loves it. My brother said it tastes like a grandma made it (which he meant in a delicious way!)
My picky family loved this one. There were no leftovers--my brother even asked me to make it again! I will use a little less chicken broth next time as it turned out a little soggy but still delicious.
This is a flavorful and easy recipe. I used less liquid than the recipe calls for. I used 1 1\2 cans of the condensed soup and enough broth to make it the consistency of cornbread mix. I checked it hourly to make sure it stayed moist. I boiled 3 eggs and added those instead of beaten eggs. I also added a tsp. extra sage. It smelled and tasted yummy. I would highly recommend it.
It was OK. I will probably make it again for the kids. It was a bit too salty for my taste.
Ive made this several years now and it's always wonderful. I will probably need to divide the recipe in half since there are only three at home now.
So good! I made this for my husband and myself for Thanksgiving. Tasted just like I was back home with my family.
I loved this and so did everyone else at the event. I will make this again!!
Overall I really liked this. I ended up cooking it for about five hours. I cooked the chicken in water in the pressure cooker then used the broth instead of canned broth. I did only use 12 ounces of liquid as suggested in previous reviews. I may use packaged stuffing crumbs next time just for ease.
I made this for the first time last Thanksgiving and it was delicious!! It will definitely be my go to dressing from now on. Perfectly moist and it was a big hit with the family. The fact that it is made in the crockpot is definitely a plus!!
I admit that I was skeptical about making this dish in my crock pot but I was pleasantly surprised when it turned out SO GOOD. It was a big hit with all my boys. I'll be trying this one again soon.
This is an excellent meal, My entire family enjoyed it. The only changes was to cut the salt, add sautéed onions, cellery and mushrooms. This had barely enough leftovers for a second meal. I will make this again. Thank you for the great recepie.
I usually make this from scratch. This recipie was GREAT tasted just like my own and was 10 times easier.
This was addictive! I modified and used 2 boxes of Stove Top Cornbread Stuffing mix and did not add any herbs or spices, as they were included in the boxed mix. I also added some diced celery for flavor and crunch. Served some cranberry sauce on the side and it was like Thanksgiving!
This was so good. I had to cook longer than the recipe recommended so I just added a little more broth in the beginning. It turned out perfect.
Excellent texture , flavor, and consistency for dressing. It is now my go to recipe for dressing. I did add a little finely chopped onion and celery.
I make this recipe all the time.It is my childrens favorite meal!It is absolutly wonderful.It is a must try!!!Thanks for the recipe.
Awesome and easy! Definitely the most talked about food at Christmas dinner. The only changes I made were: added a tablespoon of poultry seasoning and more sage. I also omitted the bread and just used a full large pan of homeade cornbread which needed all the suggested broth / soups. Turned out amazing!
Best crockpot chicken and dressing I've made! I cooked chicken in crockpot and used bagged dry cornbread mix. Added a stalk of chopped celery, reduced soup to 1 can and 3 eggs. Added 1 can of broth and more as needed while cooking.
I made it for Christmas this year, and my wife and I loved it. Sauté the onions ahead of time for a little less crunch.
I added my onions and celery in my cornbread and baked it. I love this and a lady in church will ask me to make it.
Excellent
I've made this several times and it is always great. I wish people would not leave a review or rate a recipe If they don't follow it exactly.
This recipe is so good. Made it tonight, super easy, super yummy! will be making this one again!
