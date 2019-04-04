Quinoa Stuffed Peppers
This vegetarian dish is so filling, and I love it because its incredibly versatile. You can add whatever spices and vegetables you like!
This was a really good base recipe. It's very bland however, and even with some italian spices it was still "missing something". However, it was easy and very healthy :)Read More
It was OK, the filling was good, but the peppers seemed bland.Read More
I always par boil my peppers before making any type of stuffed pepper. Put about a half inch of water in a pot and bring to boiling. Put pepper upside down (tops cut off and cleaned out already) in the water and cover. Boil for 5 minutes. They are now ready to stuff and don't need as much time in the oven - other than to heat up or cook whatever filling. This recipe did need a lot of additional spices - I put about 1.5 Tbs. seasoned salt, 2 tsp. pepper, 1 tsp. red pepper flakes, and 1 tsp. garlic powder. Also put some shredded cheddar in the filling as well.
These were delicious, but I gave them 4 stars because I think my alterations made a big difference in the taste. 1) I cooked the quinoa in chicken stock and tomato juice (from canned tomatoes). That gave it amazing flavour. 2) I added more garlic to the onions (double). 3) I added a little cheese to the mixture (I think that also helped hold it together). 4) I used 2/3 c Randa pasta sauce (with Basil) and 1/3 c canned tomatoes instead of the tomato sauce. This North African brand really added a nice kick! 5) I Baked the peppers (whole) for 10-15 min on 350 by themselves. I let them cool -- then cut the tops off, seeded them, and stuffed them. I made sure the stuffing was really packed in! Then I let them sit a while (while I prepared the other parts of this big meal) and baked them for 20 min in the oven to finish the cooking. I think in that sitting time, the flavours also mingled! Very yummy results -- they were a hit!
I added some chicken sausage to the recipe and it worked out very well.
I have not tried this recipe yet but plan on making it tomorrow. Seeing the comments about the blandness, I would like to offer up what I now plan on doing when I make this. I love quiona and it is excellent if you saute diced celery, onion and carrot. Add a little chicken broth and throw in currants, dried cranberries and diced apricots, a little cinnamon and cardamon. Add the cooked quinoa and the tomatoes if you like. Then fill the peppers. When I make stuffed peppers, I usually slice them longways and lay them down on top of some seasoned tomato sauce and chicken broth. This seems to amp up the flavor of the pepper.
Great basic recipe; I added seasoned salt and a whole can of crushed tomatoes. It filled exactly 6 bell peppers. Husband loved it, kids wouldn't touch it with the pepper around the stuffing. They loved the filling though.
I used tomato juice and chicken stock to cook the quinoa, then in added a can of tomatoes, black beans and corn and a lot of cumin and CILANTRO... THEY WERENT BLAND AT ALL ??
Excellent flavor! Vegetarian newby, and this was an easy recipe to follow. Added extra chopped yellow, red, and orange pepper for flavor.
The mix of flavors and the texture of the filling was very nice, but 18 minutes was definitely not enough time for the peppers to become tender. In the future, I will steam them for a few minutes before stuffing them.
I have never made stuffed peppers or quinoa before, this was a great starter recipe! I started by cooking about 1-2lbs of hamburger, drained the grease , and added a little less olive oil than the recipe called for. I added the veggies to the meat. (I should have used a bigger/deeper pan!)I like spicy food, so I added two Thai Chile peppers when everything was combined at the end (I flaked them from whole dried peppers). For sauce, I used a basil spaghetti sauce; next time I would add more. I would also add more garlic, garlic salt, and fresh hand torn basil leaves. The filling stands fine on its own for those who don't like peppers. I might try baking these in hollowed out tomatoes another time:)
I too thought, as is, this recipe is bland, but overall a solid start and healthy dinner. I added fresh basil, but think ill try thyme and marjoram next time since the basil wasn't enough. I will also try mixing the cheese in to more evenly distribute. The parboil technique of preparing the peppers before stuffing worked out well.
This was very simple to make. I did make some changes. Instead of using diced tomatoes I used a can of diced tomatoes & green chiles, chick peas and mixed some sharp cheddar cheese right into the mix before stuffing. I took the advice of other reviewers and precooked the peppers. Good base recipe.
Delicious stuffed in Poblano peppers! Nice and spicy!
The peppers were still a bit hard. I ate it anyway, my husband did not care for it at all.
I had a friend over who has serious dietary restrictions. I was looking for an easy recipe that he could eat. I saw this and thought it would be perfect. I added some tomato paste and Italian herbs to boost the flavor and left out the cheese, since he is lactose intolerant. He absolutely loved these, took all the leftovers home, and asked me for the recipe.
this is a really good base on which to build according to individual taste. I added ground turkey to the veggie mixture and really liked that. i'll add another cup of tomato sauce next time and reserve a bit -mixed with salt and pepper- to layer between the cheese and stuffing.
Followed recipe and they turned out great! Will definitely make again and again!
Added some spinach. I accidentally added cumin- so I had to take a Mexican view of the dish. I added some spinach. Wholesome, filling. Very versatile dish. Will try Italian next time.
Very easy, very tasty. Totally worth it if you have quinoa lying around for whatever reason. Personally, it was tastier with pasta sauce instead of just tomato sauce. Pickeep your favorite pasta sauce and use that, instead!
This is a fantastic base recipe! Lacks a lot of flavor tho! To add some depth of flavor, I cooked the quinoa in vegetable stock. Secondly, I doubled the garlic and added salt, fresh cracked pepper, red pepper flakes, chili powder and cumin while the vegetables were sautéing. My husband and I loved it, and will keep this recipe handy for future use!
Great receipe, easy to make and very tasty. Easy to experiment with too for other variations in the future. Also found that the cooked, stuffed peppers freeze well and can be easily re-heated in the microwave.
This is by far the best vegetarian stuffed pepper recipe out there!
Great, I used Italian Seasoning and it was perfect. Next time I'll cut the quinoa down to 1/2c. Great recipe for kids to make.
Made it twice. So good. I didn't make any changes and you don't miss the meat.
These were delicious with some changes.. I cooked the quinoa in chicken broth which gave it amazing flavor! I also boiled the peppers on the stove in a steamer for about 5-7 mins before baking and they were the perfect texture once they came out of the oven. I added a tablespoon of seasoned salt and substituted granulated onion powder for the onion - I mixed about half a handful of the mozzarella into the pepper filling and it held together just fine.
I chopped the tops and added to the filling
Will definitely make it again. I substituted the quinoa with rice. Also added 3 tablespoons of tomato paste instead of the tomato. Added oregano and hot crushed peppers.
Cooked quinoa in chicken broth and added a little oregano. Would add more seasoning next time.
Bland. The quinoa needs to be cooked in chicken broth.
The perfect thing to cook for dinner!!
LOVE it. Tasty. Easy. Will become a regular.
First time making stuffed peppers ever and this recipe was really easy! I did make a few changes though: I cooked the quinoa in chicken broth instead of water, omitted the eggplant, mixed cheddar cheese in with the stuffing, used spaghetti sauce instead of just tomato sauce, and boiled the peppers for 5 minutes on their own before stuffing so they were already tender. In the oven covered for 10 minutes at 350 and came out perfect. Definitely will be making this again.
This is the best vegetarian quinoa-stuffed pepper recipe I've come across so far. In addition to parboiling the peppers for 7 minutes, I added some Italian seasoning (Mrs. Dash), subbed in a yellow squash for the zucchini (because that's what I had on hand), used 2 tomatoes instead of 1 (because why not?), and used the entire 14.5-oz (I think?) can of tomato sauce. Turned out AMAZING. I will definitely make this again!!
This was really delicious! I think the tomato sauce made it a little bland, but I just added my favorite spices and it turned out great! :D Make this dish!
It was perfect and I just added more greens (fresh coriander, parsley, mint) and some crushed walnuts to the stuffing
Delicious!!! I paired with the grilled Salmon And a salad it was the perfect light dinner!
Definitely listen the others about pre cooking the peppers for tenderness. What really made this dish great for me was a healthy layer of crushed pistachios underneath the top layer of cheese, which i used sharp cheddar instead of mozzarella. Add about 3 times as much garlic as it calls for and add your own spices, i used herbs de provence but italian seasoning also sounds good. Use cheddar cheese in the stuffing itsself, i used carrots instead of zucchini, and i added a squirt of ketchup for sweetness. i also did not measure the tomato sauce i just added enough until i got the right consistency, turned out great.
Picky hubby loved this. It will become a staple in our new Mediterranean style diet.
It's interesting that the stuffing in the photo contains beans, corn and celery? that are not included in the recipe. I wonder if some ingredients were left out and that explains the comments about it being too bland.
These were delicious! I don't cook with oil or cheese, but everything else was great. I did season with my taco seasoning for a little pizzaz.
Delicious! I added fresh parsley, more spices and it was just great. Very filling!
I thought this was good but I think it's a good idea to boil the peppers before hand . It took forever for them to get even slightly tender.
I added a little cooked chicken (for hubby) and we loved it. This recipe is so versatile that with the basic ingredient ideas you can make it taste of a variety of flavors--Mediterranean, Hispanic, Italian. I am going to try them all. Thank you for the recipe!
I made this last night & it was OK. I added dried marjoram & thyme because as written the dish sounded bland. If I make this recipe again, I think I will mix the cheese into the vegetable-quinoa mix instead of sprinkling it on top. I might add some diced chicken. And I will probably try to pre-cook the peppers in some fashion, because mine were undercooked.
Did not like this at all
I made this substituted finely cut celery in place of the eggplant .... Only because I didn't have any. I used smaller 2 1/2" red peppers and substituted chicken boulion instead of tomato paste. It was quite tasty and several guests asked me for the recipe
Used ½ eggplant and 1 can diced tomatoes instead of fresh. Added 1 cup black beans to filling. Did not use tomato sauce and instead topped each pepper with a dollop of marinara and provide extra on the side for each person to add more at the table if they want. Seasonings added were: salt, pepper, oregano, thyme, parsley, basil, jar minced garlic, tumeric, paprika, cayenne pepper, celery salt
This was a good base recipe, as others said it was really bland and missing something. Cooking the peppers as described left them a bit hard for my taste. I will definitely make this again because I liked the idea of a quinoa stuffed pepper. Next time I will add more seasoning (basil, parsley & garlic), more tomato sauce, mixing some cheese inside of the quinoa mixture and the peppers need to cook longer to achieve a softer texture. Overall a great recipe.
