Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

These were delicious, but I gave them 4 stars because I think my alterations made a big difference in the taste. 1) I cooked the quinoa in chicken stock and tomato juice (from canned tomatoes). That gave it amazing flavour. 2) I added more garlic to the onions (double). 3) I added a little cheese to the mixture (I think that also helped hold it together). 4) I used 2/3 c Randa pasta sauce (with Basil) and 1/3 c canned tomatoes instead of the tomato sauce. This North African brand really added a nice kick! 5) I Baked the peppers (whole) for 10-15 min on 350 by themselves. I let them cool -- then cut the tops off, seeded them, and stuffed them. I made sure the stuffing was really packed in! Then I let them sit a while (while I prepared the other parts of this big meal) and baked them for 20 min in the oven to finish the cooking. I think in that sitting time, the flavours also mingled! Very yummy results -- they were a hit!