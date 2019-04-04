Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

4.1
63 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 30
  • 3 4
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This vegetarian dish is so filling, and I love it because its incredibly versatile. You can add whatever spices and vegetables you like!

Recipe by Amanda

Gallery

Credit: Heidi
12 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a deep baking dish with aluminum foil.

    Advertisement

  • Mix quinoa and water together in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer until quinoa is tender and water is absorbed, about 15 minutes.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onion and garlic until fragrant and slightly translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Add zucchini, eggplant, and tomato; cook until slightly tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir tomato sauce into vegetable mixture; cover and simmer until vegetables have softened, about 10 more minutes.

  • Stir quinoa into vegetable mixture. Season with salt and pepper. Fill bell peppers with quinoa-vegetable mixture. Place peppers in prepared baking dish. Cover dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bell peppers are slightly tender, about 18 minutes. Remove aluminum foil cover; sprinkle peppers with mozzarella cheese. Bake until cheese is bubbling and melted, about 5 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 12.1mg; sodium 347.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/25/2022