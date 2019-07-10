Caprese Quiche

This delicious Italian-style caprese quiche is flavored with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and fresh basil. It's simple to make and great for breakfast or lunch!

Recipe by Jenn Russo

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch quiche
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place pie crust in a pie pan or baking dish.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir onion until softened and translucent, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, and continue cooking and stirring until onion is very tender and dark brown, 15 to 20 minutes more.

  • Spread mozzarella cheese and tomatoes over the bottom of pie crust. Whisk eggs, lemon juice, basil, salt, black pepper, and caramelized onion in a large bowl; pour mixture over cheese and tomatoes.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until eggs are set and crust is flaky, 30 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 18.4g; carbohydrates 13.6g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 213.2mg; sodium 524.7mg. Full Nutrition
