Caprese Quiche

I made this and loved it. I'll make it again. I made many changes but can't remember them all now. My review did not get saved. Here's what I remember:

1. I used lots more basil than called for

2. I added fresh spinach

3. I used 1 14oz can of fire roasted diced tomatoes with green chilis rather than fresh tomatoes. I scooped about 2/3 of the diced tomatoes with as much liquid drained as I could into the bottom as directed in the recipe, and the remaining 1/3 and liquid I mixed in with the egg mixture.

4. I added italian seasoning as some of the reviews suggested.

5. I added a good portion of crushed red chili pepper.

6. I mixed either feta or blue cheese (crumbled) in with the egg mixture - about 2 ounces. I think it was blue, but I can't recall for sure.

6. I sprinkled feta on top with generous fresh whole basil leaves about halfway through the cooking process.

I'll update if I recall other changes.