Caprese Quiche
This delicious Italian-style caprese quiche is flavored with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and fresh basil. It's simple to make and great for breakfast or lunch!
Made this for Faceless Frenzy July 2012. This has great flavor but made with 8 eggs and no milk or cream makes it is rather dense. I would use 4 or 5 eggs and about a cup of half and half or cream. This is perfect for a summer brunch.
A bit bland for my taste... love all the ingredients, but probably would consider adding some italian spices to create more flavor
I loved this recipe! I made this yesterday and last week for my family, as I just had an urge to make a quiche (the first time was a trial round). Because I couldn't get hold of any basil or mozzarella, I instead used oregano (apparently a good basil substitute!) and parmesan. I took one of the reviews into consideration, and added lite cream to the 8 eggs for a fluffier, lighter texture. I made my own pastry and also added diced button mushrooms the second time - it turned out perfectly! The caramelized onions with the added herbs and tomatoes created such a great, heartwarming flavour, and the addition of mushrooms added just a little bit more texture to the filling. I will definitely make this again! 5 stars!
A very tasty quiche- the caramelized onions are so good in this! I only had 6 eggs, so I added in 1/2 cup of milk.
Excellent! I added bacon and mushrooms. I fried the onions in the bacon pan. I used lots of dried basil. I doubled the recipe and froze extras for kids lunches (in small tarts) and quick meals. I used 13 eggs and some milk and cream. This made three tender flake pies and twelve mini tarts. I also used a combo of cheeses, some homemade. Probably the best quiche I have ever made. I also used strained canned tomatoes as I had no fresh tomatoes.
This was fantastic! I wouldn't change a thing and I couldn't stop eating it! I used about 3/4 of a 2 cup bag of shredded mozzarella and 5 big leaves of basil. I think the only thing I may do next time (if I have more time) is make homemade pastry because it is so much better than store-bought!
I made my own crust and would love to sautee mushrooms with the onions next time.
This is a delicious easy quiche to make. I served it for a dinner dish along with cabbage salad and steamed artichokes. It was really liked by dinner guest. I'll be making it again, as it has become one of my favorites.
Love this recipe! I made this today for lunch with friends. It turned out beautifully and was very filling. The only thing we all agreed on, is to add some pancetta next time. Bacon makes everything better!
Like another user, I reduced the amount of eggs and added half and half. 6 eggs and about 1/2 cup half and half. Made it lighter. Great quiche. And a great way to use a bunch of eggs and CSA veggies.
Every time I make this quiche everyone wants the recipe. I find it takes a little longer than 40 minutes to cook and at least 10 minutes to set up so I allow a bit more time than the recipe calls for. I've also varied the cheeses - last time I used about 9 oz mozzarella and 3 oz gruyere which was delicious. And if you have the option of using tomatoes fresh from the garden, that's the best!
This was easy and delicious. I added a mix of mozzarella and greyeure. I ended using shallots as I didn't have onions. This will become one of our regular recipes. It is good for breakfast or dinner!
Flavor is good, but if you are really using fresh mozarella, I think you need to get some of the water out of it and or the tomatoes first. Took twice as long as it said to cook and still had some liquid in pan.
Delicious. Cook time was one hour but made no changes. Fantastic.
This quiche is WONDERFUL. I always make more classic quiches (broccoli & cheddar, ham & swiss), but had all the caprese ingredients on hand, so decided to give it a try. We all loved it! I will definitely make this again. (Note: I am really just reviewing the flavours added, since I used my own quiche base (half & half, eggs, milk).
I thought I had a pie crust when I began making this; went to the deep freeze and found only mini crusts. I didn't use all the egg mixture and cheese. Also, I had to substitute a few things (spinach for basil leaves and a little basil leaves seasoning) and added some olives. If you like cheesy, doughy food like we do, these mini quiches are little pieces of heaven:)
Family LOVED this.
Great with feta too.
Simple and worth making again! I think I'll add more basil next time.
Very tasty. I changed the 10 basil leaves to 1T of basil.
This was a great ~ next time and there will be a next time, I will add more basil...other than that I loved it !
Had to cook for over an hour and it was still runny.. Did like others said and used 5 eggs and 1/2c of half and half. Family loved the tomatoes/mozz and basil! It was a big hit except for the middle being runny.
This was a hit! Easy to make and delicious! I made some minor alterations, adding Canadian bacon and mixing in raw onions.
I added bacon, increased the cooking time to 60 minutes. I also made my own crust.
I made no changes except I cooked it for about one hour. I loved it.
I used 6 eggs instead of 8, as it would have overflowed the deep dish pie pan.
This is a wonderful alternative to the "traditional" quiche. The fresh herbs and tomatoes give it a "straight from the garden" flavor. It is delicious for lunch or dinner served with a salad.
This was delicious! I omitted the onions because my boyfriend doesn't like them, but I'm sure they would be very good in this recipe. I also added a bit of parmesan cheese...maybe about an ounce or two. It was easy to make and very tasty!
This was terrific! I wanted something with some meat to it so I added5 strips of bacon and it turned out awesome!
I have made this a couple of times and it is hard to eat one small piece. So delicious!!
This quiche turned out a bit dry for me, despite adding a quarter cup of whole milk and baking for less than the recommended 30-40 minutes. Next time, I'll add a bit more milk and leave the baking time the same. Aside from that, the flavors were great. I stirred in sautéed kale along with the sautéed onions and used feta instead of mozzarella.
Sunday family dinner and they ate every crumb -even the pickiest eaters!
I made this exactly as written, it was delicious! Next time I plan to a add chopped red pepper and sautéed mushrooms. I will also use a teaspoon of dried basil. I made 2 quiches using 12 eggs, baked them for 1 hour. They came out great, we have them for breakfast, there is very little left over.
Used 4 eggs, a half cup of milk and 1Tbsp of mayo. Split the cheese in half and layered half on bottom and half on top just before the egg mixture. Delicious!
Very easy and tastes GREAT! Didn't have a pie pan so I used a Corning Ware dish. We eat this for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I never have fresh tomatoes on hand so I use canned diced tomatoes.
I cook quiche often and this is now my GoTo recipe.
This turned out great. I did not have fresh basil or fresh mozzarella so I used dried basil, and shredded mozzarella. I only had 6 eggs so I added 1/2 cup of milk. I also added 10oz of frozen spinach (thawed and drained)Everyone raved about how yummy it was.
not that good
Did add bacon and mushrooms. Delicious!
Very good! My friends all had 2nds so I had minimal left overs. I took the suggestion of 6 eggs and 1/2 cup of half & half. It took longer to cook, like 50 minutes, but was yummy. Next time I want to add some pepper flakes and maybe little garlic. Cant wait to make again!
I use only fresh ingredients and grate cheese. As with all recipes using onion, I thinly slice and pre cook them to carmelize for more flavor in a little olive oil/butter mix and pepper. I may add a little more onion. This is one of my go to recipes for any function. Everyone loves it.
There wasn't enough flavor to recommend this recipe to others. Consistency was good - took about an hour to bake. I used the fresh sliced mozzarella on the bottom, not the shredded and perhaps that took away from the flavors of the basil and tomatoes because the slices were a quarter inch thick and it seemed to be more of a cheese quiche than anything else. I added a little heavy cream and used one less egg than was listed in the recipe.
I made this and loved it. I'll make it again. I made many changes but can't remember them all now. My review did not get saved. Here's what I remember:
1. I used lots more basil than called for
2. I added fresh spinach
3. I used 1 14oz can of fire roasted diced tomatoes with green chilis rather than fresh tomatoes. I scooped about 2/3 of the diced tomatoes with as much liquid drained as I could into the bottom as directed in the recipe, and the remaining 1/3 and liquid I mixed in with the egg mixture.
4. I added italian seasoning as some of the reviews suggested.
5. I added a good portion of crushed red chili pepper.
6. I mixed either feta or blue cheese (crumbled) in with the egg mixture - about 2 ounces. I think it was blue, but I can't recall for sure.
6. I sprinkled feta on top with generous fresh whole basil leaves about halfway through the cooking process.
I'll update if I recall other changes.
Yum! (I only had 6 eggs, though. So I did use 1/2C heavy cream and 1/2C skim milk.) The caramelized onions really made a nice touch.
I thought this recipe was delicious!! Based on other reviews mentioning it was a bit bland, I added a tablespoon of Italian seasoning to the egg mixture and it was perfect. Just reserve the basil leaves as garnish and add in the last 2-3 minutes of baking to crisp them up. I also diced up one tomato and mixed it into the egg, and thinly sliced the other to layer on top. It looked and tasted beautiful!
I made this for work today. The eggs kinda pushed the pie crust upward and above the pan (I used a deep dish crust!), so I may use fewer eggs and slightly less cheese or tomoatoes next time. Otherwise, this is awesome! Prep time was closer to 30 minutes when you have to cut everything up. Now that I know that, I can be ready for that next time.
De-lish! Tastes like summer in Italy! I added pancetta, substituted mozzarella pearls, and halved cherry tomatoes. I bought a deep dish store bought crust and used only 6 eggs with an additional .25 cup of half and half. It think it is best to start with the cheese as the base layer of the pie crust cheese, then sprinkle with pancetta and basil, and merely dot the top with tomatoes. It took closer to an hour to cook and requires cooling to to set up.
My family really enjoyed this for an Easter brunch. Extremely easy to make and very tasty! Doesn’t hurt to add extra spices either!
This wasn't bad, but a little on the bland side for my taste. I will try it again because I like the base ingredients, but experiment with some additional seasonings to liven it up.
Excellent! Subbed a handful of small broccoli florets for one of the tomatoes and cut back the basil a bit. A tiny bit salty...I will leave out the salt next time.
My first time making quiche, easy and delicious. Definitely will make again.
Made this just as recipe reads and turned out amazing! Brought into work brunch and it was raved about so much people I didn't even know well we're asking for the recipe!
I liked it very much. When I make it again I do believe I shall add a little cream, changing the texture just a bit. It had wonderful flavor, however, and was well received at Sunday brunch.
I was going to make a basic caprese for a snack, but saw this recipe and decided to try it. It was really quick and easy to make. I baked mine quite a bit longer because I was worried that the center was not firming up like I wanted it to. Once it got to a certain point, I figured it would sit and firm the rest of the way because I did not want to dry it out. It is very tasty and I will certainly make it again.
Fantastic recipe. Everyone loves it. Wouldn't change a thing.
This was delicious. I did find that 8 eggs was actually too many so will reduce to six the next time I make this (and I will make this again). I would also reduce the mozzarella from 12 ounces to closer to 8 (I used a 7 or 8 oz package of sliced mozzarella. Covered the bottom of the pie crust and broke the remaining 2-3 slices up and dropped on final mixture).
