Mommy Bart-Williams' Spinach Leaves
This is my mother-in-law's recipe. She resides in Freetown, Sierra Leone. If you have trouble getting the consistency, simmer for a bit without the lid. Serve over rice or with bread.
This is my mother-in-law's recipe. She resides in Freetown, Sierra Leone. If you have trouble getting the consistency, simmer for a bit without the lid. Serve over rice or with bread.
Hope you're not overly sensitive about alterations...but I can't eat bell peppers...so I deleted that item. I used home-canned turnip greens instead of fresh spinach and all we can say is: "WOW...this was very good!" I'm sure the original recipe would be very great as well...but I had to make do with what I had. Hubby was initially hesitant to try...but after an initial bite...dug in with so much enthusiam there were no leftovers!Read More
Hope you're not overly sensitive about alterations...but I can't eat bell peppers...so I deleted that item. I used home-canned turnip greens instead of fresh spinach and all we can say is: "WOW...this was very good!" I'm sure the original recipe would be very great as well...but I had to make do with what I had. Hubby was initially hesitant to try...but after an initial bite...dug in with so much enthusiam there were no leftovers!
Yummy! Everyone in my family loved this even the children! It has just the right kick.