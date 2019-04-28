Mommy Bart-Williams' Spinach Leaves

This is my mother-in-law's recipe. She resides in Freetown, Sierra Leone. If you have trouble getting the consistency, simmer for a bit without the lid. Serve over rice or with bread.

By Jessica Bart-Williams

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Blend onions, green bell pepper, habanero pepper, and oil in a blender until creamy.

  • Transfer the onion mixture to a stock pot. Add water, peanut butter, bouillon cubes, and salt to the onion mixture. Place a cover on the stock pot and bring the mixture to a boil; cook at a boil for 30 minutes.

  • Stir the spinach into the boiling mixture; replace the cover on the stock pot and cook until the water has evaporated a bit and the sauce has the consistency of gravy, about 30 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 877.8mg. Full Nutrition
