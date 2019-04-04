Second Baby Food: Carrots and Broccoli

This baby food broccoli recipe with carrots is great for growing babies who are 6 to 9 months or older. You can mix up the veggies with what's in season or what you have around the house. I like to use green beans instead of broccoli sometimes. Make some on a free night and freeze for up to 2 months — just be sure to label the zip-top bags with the date you made it!

Recipe by Brenda Michelle Ratliff

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add carrots and broccoli, cover, and steam until tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Transfer steamed carrots and broccoli to a blender or food processor. Add breast milk and water and blend until creamy. Strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve to remove any lumps.

  • Spread blended mixture into an ice cube tray, cover with plastic wrap, and freeze until solid, 2 to 3 hours.

  • Transfer frozen cubes to a zip-top freezer bag and store in the freezer.

Tips

You can substitute formula or water for the breast milk.

To Serve:

Heat cubes in the microwave until warm but not hot, about 30 seconds. Stir thoroughly before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
22 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 0.6g; cholesterol 1.4mg; sodium 22.5mg. Full Nutrition
