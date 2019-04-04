Second Baby Food: Carrots and Broccoli

This baby food broccoli recipe with carrots is great for growing babies who are 6 to 9 months or older. You can mix up the veggies with what's in season or what you have around the house. I like to use green beans instead of broccoli sometimes. Make some on a free night and freeze for up to 2 months — just be sure to label the zip-top bags with the date you made it!
I would give it 5 stars because the carrots give it a sweet flavor that most babies like. However, 20 minutes is about half the time it takes for carrots to soften. Where as broccoli does not take as long as carrots to soften. I would not steam these together again. Do carrots and then broccoli and then blend them together.
I would give it 5 stars because the carrots give it a sweet flavor that most babies like. However, 20 minutes is about half the time it takes for carrots to soften. Where as broccoli does not take as long as carrots to soften. I would not steam these together again. Do carrots and then broccoli and then blend them together.
A great recipe for baby and my little one seemed to like it. The carrots did take more than 20 minutes, more like 40. I steamed the carrots & broccoli separate. I thinned out the recipe using water. This recipe makes a lot so I am definitely freezing some for later. I am going to add some vanilla and cinnamon for added flavor to some of the freezer batches I prepare. Other spices can be used as well but please check with your Pediatrican.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.