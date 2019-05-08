First Baby Food: Peas

Great for busy moms and dads to make a bunch on a Sunday and freeze for the weeks ahead. This can be used with other first foods for your baby! Apples or pears are fun or even green beans. Make sure it is mild enough for your baby's developing digestive system. Brussels sprouts or broccoli probably aren't the best first foods. You can also use fresh peas instead of frozen if you have them.

By Brenda Michelle Ratliff

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add peas, cover, and steam until tender, about 15 minutes.

  • Place peas and breast milk in a blender or food processor and puree until creamy. Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve to remove any lumps.

  • Spread pea mixture into an ice cube tray, cover with plastic wrap and freeze until solid, 2 to 3 hours. Transfer frozen cubes to a resealable plastic bag and store in the freezer.

  • To serve, heat cubes in the microwave for about 30 seconds until warm but not hot. Stir thoroughly.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute formula or water for the breast milk.

Store frozen cubes in the freezer for up to 2 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 8.4g; fat 0.6g; cholesterol 1.4mg; sodium 36.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

Rachel Hutchinson
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2014
Formula could be used instead of breast milk. Some blenders work better than others. It is ok to keep adding more liquid until you get the consistency your baby likes. If you make it too liquidy, you can always add rice cereal or oatmeal after thawing it. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Rachel Hutchinson
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2014
Formula could be used instead of breast milk. Some blenders work better than others. It is ok to keep adding more liquid until you get the consistency your baby likes. If you make it too liquidy, you can always add rice cereal or oatmeal after thawing it. Read More
Helpful
(13)
tcasa
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2017
I use this method to make all of my homemade baby food. Freezes very well! I used the cooking water instead of breast milk to thin out the peas. I just do not have that much breastmilk pumped at the moment. The cooking water contains some vitamins and nutrients which have been leached out during the cooking process. Excellent post for new parents! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Stephanie Gutierrez
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2019
Came out great!! But i would recommend not using the microwave to heat up... do i need to say why? Lol thank you for the recipe!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
