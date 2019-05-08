First Baby Food: Peas
Great for busy moms and dads to make a bunch on a Sunday and freeze for the weeks ahead. This can be used with other first foods for your baby! Apples or pears are fun or even green beans. Make sure it is mild enough for your baby's developing digestive system. Brussels sprouts or broccoli probably aren't the best first foods. You can also use fresh peas instead of frozen if you have them.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can substitute formula or water for the breast milk.
Store frozen cubes in the freezer for up to 2 months.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 8.4g; fat 0.6g; cholesterol 1.4mg; sodium 36.3mg. Full Nutrition