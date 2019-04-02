Shrimp Primavera with Goat Cheese

Thank you, Luna's Mom! This was an excellent dinner for us tonight. I made this for just the two of us with half a pound of really good shrimp and fusilli rather than rotini (what I had on hand). I did add a little of my lemon olive oil and a touch of pecorino and romano parmesan to the pasta before putting the shrimp mixture on top. Otherwise, I followed your directions. I had to Google the difference between feta and goat cheese earlier today because I had feta on hand. That led me to go out to Sprouts to buy the goat cheese, and I'm so glad I did because it is not as salty and just kind of melts into the dish as you start to stir it around to eat it. Yum! The tomatoes I used were from Sprouts--fire roasted diced tomatoes, and the artichoke hearts are my favorite Trader Joe's (not as salty as others). This was totally excellent. I'll be hard pressed not to have some for breakfast in the morning (we have to wait for leftovers tomorrow night)! Thanks again! EDIT: PS Leftovers were excellent!

Read More