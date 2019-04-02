Shrimp Primavera with Goat Cheese

This dish is one of my favorites. If you like goat cheese it will become one of yours as well. I was inspired to make this dish after trying a similar one made with chicken at a local restaurant. Serve with a nice crusty loaf of french bread, a garden salad, and a glass of your favorite red wine!

Recipe by Luna's Mom

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook the rotini at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes; drain.

  • Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir green onions and garlic until onions are tender, about 4 minutes. Add artichokes, tomatoes, capers, and chipotle chile powder; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer. Place shrimp into sauce; cook and stir until they are bright pink on the outside and the meat is no longer transparent in the center, about 5 minutes.

  • Divide pasta evenly into 4 bowls and top with shrimp and tomato sauce. Scatter goat cheese over sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
519 calories; protein 38.2g; carbohydrates 55.3g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 202.5mg; sodium 750.1mg. Full Nutrition
