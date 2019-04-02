Shrimp Primavera
A mixture of shrimp, pasta, and fresh vegetables make up this slightly spicy dish.
Used 2 zucchinis sliced,, 1 big yellow squash cut into quarters, 1 onion, 1 green pepper, no mushrooms, and lots of garlic! Sauteed in olive oil instead of veg oil. Used some kind of tube pasta and seasonings as listed. Had cooked shrimp so just threw them in at the end to get warmed up. I loved it and my husband did too once he spiced it up with more red pepper flakes.
This was really good! I added chicken sautéed in olive oil, garlic & onion. The husband had 2 helpings (that never happens!). This is a keeper!
A nice flavor! I doubled the veggies and used linguine instead of rigatoni. If you can use rock shrimp it makes it very simple. I would make it again!
I quarter peppers, onions & Mushrooms, added fresh pea pods instead of squash. Fresh Garlic Used fresh Cherry tomatoes instead of can tomatoes added small can of tomato sauce. Cooked Fettuccini noodles Served homemade Bread sticks
Came out delicious. No changes were made to the recipe. Just make sure to choose a pan large enough to hold all of the veggies and shrimp.
I added fresh grated parm!! Yummy!
I absolutely love this recipe. It was perfect dish I was looking for the night I made it. I would definitely recommend this recipe to family and friends.
Hot or cold this dish packs a lot of flavor. I would definitely make it again
I roasted home grown tomatoes with garlic, herbs and olive oil for 2 hours to replace the canned and I left out the red pepper flakes since I was cooking for my elderly mother. This is a fabulous recipe and will be made often.
Out of rigatoni, so I used ziti pasta. Otherwise, made it exactly as recipe called for, and it came out great.
A few changes I made to this recipe included 4 tomatoes fresh from the garden, in substitute of the canned tomatoes, along with a can of tomato sauce. I didn't have any mushrooms or zucchini but the yellow squash and green bell pepper were perfect. It's a bit of a spicy dish but the whole family still loved it. Also, instead of rigatoni noodles, I cooked casarecce pasta.
I cooked this dish and substituted can crushed tomatoes with three chopped tomatoes and three cans of tomato sauce. Dish turned out delicious. Definitely will make again.
I cut the red pepper flakes way back, but we both still thought it was too much. I will make this again, but leave that out, and may very well change my rating then. Didn't have any squash, so left that out. There was plenty of veggies with out that.
I'm a novice in the kitchen so when I found this recipe I was very excited. I made it as directed except I added some asparagus I had in the fridge already. It came out great and my husband really liked it too. The only thing that we didn't care for was how watery the sauce was. I'll definitely make it again but maybe drain some of the juice from the crushed tomatoes. One other thing, I used frozen (peeled/deveined) cooked shrimp but forgot to take the tails off before I added them to the mixture so we had to take each shrimp out by hand and eat them that way. LOL
I used zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes from our garden. I also used only 1/4 tsp of red pepper. I used small shrimp instead of medium size. I also used thin spaghetti noodles. Family loved it. I will be making this again.
This was one of the tastiest dishes I've ever tried from this site. I scaled back on the pasta and shrimp; actually cut those two in half, but left everything else pretty much the same with the exception of using two 14oz cans of diced tomatoes and some of my own marinara sauce. I also used olive oil...after all, it is an Italian dish, and who uses vegetable oil in an Italian dish? We still had 6 ample servings and the leftovers were even better than the day I made it for the first time.
Followed the recipe, except didn't use the oregano, used red pepper& 1/2 green.. Added more veggies, then used fresh Parmesan cheese. Very colorful. This is a keeper, will be so good come summer with our fresh veggies from the garden.
Very good recipe! I followed another's review & added more heat (more crushed red pepper & Hungarian hot paprika) and would chop veggies instead of slicing. Other than that, it's a keeper!
I only omitted the red pepper flakes because my family just doesn't deal well with spicy. I also made it with red shrimp as a opposed to white shrimp. My family loved it.
My family loved this dish! I made no changes and they've asked me to make again. In fact, they want it added to the favorite list. I can't wait for my garden to begin to reap vegetables that I can use when making this dish. Thanks for sharing.
It was very good just need to cut back on the rigatoni
Delicious! Didn't change anything.
This turned out excellent! Used extra red pepper as I like the spice and olive oil instead of veg oil, but everything else according to directions.
Excellent recipe. Used 1 pound of shrimp and 10 oz. of pasta, but all the sauce. Served with crusty bread and side salad. Will definitely make it again.
Sorry for not posting a picture but we couldn’t wait to eat it and we devoured it!!! Beautiful dish, fresh veggies, shrimp and pasta comes together nicely with hint of hot red pepper
I have made this several times and even for my Mom on mother's day. Just realized I've never reviewed it. It's fantastic and I've always made it exactly as written. However, one decided I'd like to try different tomatoes.. fresh diced maybe. The crushed are a little strong. But that has no bearing on this dish.. it's still awesome and worth trying.
The family loved it. The only things I did different was used penne noodles instead of rotini(all I had) left out the onion and increased the red pepper flakes.
Followed instructions except used 1 lb of shrimp as I was making it for two. Amazing!!!
The crushed tomatoes added a bit too much liquid, but otherwise this is a great recipe!
no changes, it was great
This was so yummy, and so easy to make. I an even going to try it with chicken next time!
I made this tonight using most of the ingredients listed, minus the mushrooms. I diced the veggies instead of slicing them, and sauteed them in olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I used homemade canned pasta sauce and used spaghetti noodles. It was delicious!
Very good and so easy! We'll have this regularly, thanks for sharing the recipe with us.
Tasted great... my wife said it’s a good summertime meal. I used Rotel tomatoes for just a little kick, with some fresh cherry tomatoes. Added leek and cut down on onions, chicken stock w/slurry to give it just the right amount of sauce.
There is NOTHING about this that makes it a primavera. Other than that, it is OK. A little lacking in flavor.
Light and delicious as is; used fresh garden tomatoes added a knub of butter and a little white wine and it was bliss! Thanks for a great recipe.
It was delish. Will probably add sausage next time for a little extra something. Also used cayenne in place of red pepper which gave it a nice kick.
Fabulous! My husband & I both loved it! Will definitely make again!
Added more garlic. Otherwise, followed exactly. Wonderful recipe and will make again!
If you were on a keto diet this is perfect with butternut squash instead of noodles. Worked out great
I think the crushed tomatoes ruined the dish for my family and the spices didn't do it any justice. Next time, I will use a pasta sauce instead.
We loved this!! I had some broccoli and spinach so I added them to the vegetables. I served it over rice noodles and it was fabulous!!
Needed more veggies and a pinch more salt.
Very versatile recipe. Have used chicken and also sliced leftover veal chops. Also substituted grape tomatoes. A real family hit.
I forgot canned tomatoes so made my own. Very easy and delicious. Will definitely make again!
This was very yummy!! The combo of veggies was superb. I used great value organic crushed tomatoes with basil. The only thing I did differently was to cook the shrimp separately in a little butter and drain it before adding it to the sauce. My family really liked it ??
Turned out awesome! I added some fresh spinach too!!
Great recipe! My husband loved it.
Looks and tastes great
This turned out great had a nice kick to it too. The only substitution I made was to use cherry tomatoes and some tomato sauce with a splash of Swanson chicken broth.?? I had garden grown yellow squash and zucchini. Will definitely make this again.
A nice and easy one dish meal that the family enjoyed.
I liked it! It turned out great and my family's enjoyed it as well!
Smells as good as it looks and tastes. Not a huge squash and zucchini eater but this will be a repeat. This was easy to prepare and good for a picky eater
I LOVE the fresh vegetables in this recipe! It was so simple to make and add more (or less) of veggies that you like. I did omit the mushrooms as we do not prefer them but could see how they would enhance the dish. Our crushed tomatoes are a little more "crushed" than the photo - maybe used diced to have tomatoes you can poke - ours came out more like a ratatouille but it was delicious! We also preferred to use rice with our dish instead of pasta. Our teenagers ask me to make it again!!! This may have to go into the record books!
I really liked this recipe - exactly what I was looking for. I made it according to the recipe except my tomatoes already had basil in it, so I did not add any additional basil.
This was delicious and very fresh tasting with all the veggies! I did make a couple of subs based on what I had on hand......no mushrooms or yellow squash so used lots of zucchini and some red peppers in addition to the green. Only change I would like to try next time would be to use fresh tomatoes instead of canned. Really liked this!!
This will be on the menu on a regular basis! Thank you!
Made this shrimp dish for myself and husband. He LOVED it and so did I. Very easy. I just adjusted some of the vegetables since I didn't have all of the in . Will do it again!!!
I made this for supper but being as I live alone I had to make some adjustments. Instead of green bell peppers I used red and only used zucchini since adding yellow squash would be too much. I also served it over angel hair pasta instead of rigatoni as I prefer it. I also added fresh parsley and an Italian blend cheese for garnish. It is delicious! Definitely one of my favorite go to dinners in the future!
Delicious. I used fresh Roma and compari tomatoes. I used baby bellas & red & orange peppers and half poblano. I wasn’t really thrilled about mushrooms as an ingredient, however, added to the flavor. .I used Italian herb blend for simplicity. Fresh cilantro and parm regg on top. Bellisimo!
We are on a liver cleanse diet. I used olive oil and whole wheat pasta. It was excellent! The family loved it.
Delicious!!
It was great. Didn't even have a bite to it from the crushed red pepper.
The only change I made was to add one jalapeño, seeded and chopped, in with the veggies... The fish turned out perfectly!
Made according to recipe. It’s good but not great, we will have it again. Some of the family sprinkled grated Parmesan on top and liked it better that way.
Very good! All I did different was added more seasoning.
I served it for dinner with guests. Everyone really liked it. I didn’t change the recipe. Will maybe try with canned tomatoes the next time, but it was good as is.
I made this last night for a wonderful Christmas Eve dinner. I did change it ever so slightly by adding 1/2 tsp of sugar which mom taught me takes away from the tartness tomatoes can have sometimes. I also added 2 heaping tsp of cornstarch to make the gravy thicken a bit. I loved it though. I’ve saved this one for a repeat.
I was out of butter, so shrimp scampi was out. I searched for shrimp recipes without butter, and this one popped up. It was delicious and healthy. Next time, I may try linguini noodles.
