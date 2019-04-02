Shrimp Primavera

A mixture of shrimp, pasta, and fresh vegetables make up this slightly spicy dish.

Recipe by PKELLYC

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook rigatoni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 13 minutes. Drain.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onion and garlic until onion is tender, about 5 minutes. Add zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, and mushrooms; continue cooking and stirring until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes more. Pour tomatoes into skillet and season with oregano, basil, red pepper flakes, salt, and black pepper; bring to a simmer.

  • Cook shrimp in vegetables sauce until they are bright pink on the outside and the meat is no longer transparent in the center, about 5 minutes. Serve shrimp and sauce over rigatoni.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 37.9g; carbohydrates 66.3g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 230.4mg; sodium 558.5mg. Full Nutrition
