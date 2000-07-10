Cantaloupe Bread with Praline Glaze

*Review just for bread, not for glaze* I made a few changes to this bread to make it healthy but oh. my. word. It was SSSOOOO good! Some of the reviewers said that there was no cantelopue taste, but that's because the excessive amount of sugar was drowning it out. So I just used 3/4 cup of sugar. It was sweet enough and the canteloupe taste really came through. Just make sure you use VERY ripe canteloupe, mine was so soft I was scooping it out of the rind with a spoon. Instead of the 1 cup of oil, I used just 2 tablespoons of oil but compensated for the liquid by adding 1/2 cup extra cantaloupe puree, 1/4 cup applesauce and 2 tablespoons honey. I also cut out an egg and used just 2. Lastly, I added 1/2 cup raisins to the batter and they just took the bread over the top. I also made this as four mini loaves. The bread came out so moist and fruity...NO ONE could stop raving about it! Thanks so much Linda K! This is a keeper and I made it healthy too so there's no reason not to make it again...and again...and again...:-)

