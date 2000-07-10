Cantaloupe Bread with Praline Glaze
This excellent bread is very moist and has the texture of pumpkin or zucchini bread. Can puree and freeze extra cantaloupe to make bread in the off season.
*Review just for bread, not for glaze* I made a few changes to this bread to make it healthy but oh. my. word. It was SSSOOOO good! Some of the reviewers said that there was no cantelopue taste, but that's because the excessive amount of sugar was drowning it out. So I just used 3/4 cup of sugar. It was sweet enough and the canteloupe taste really came through. Just make sure you use VERY ripe canteloupe, mine was so soft I was scooping it out of the rind with a spoon. Instead of the 1 cup of oil, I used just 2 tablespoons of oil but compensated for the liquid by adding 1/2 cup extra cantaloupe puree, 1/4 cup applesauce and 2 tablespoons honey. I also cut out an egg and used just 2. Lastly, I added 1/2 cup raisins to the batter and they just took the bread over the top. I also made this as four mini loaves. The bread came out so moist and fruity...NO ONE could stop raving about it! Thanks so much Linda K! This is a keeper and I made it healthy too so there's no reason not to make it again...and again...and again...:-)Read More
i did not like the results, but my husband and co workers did. there wasn't any "cantelope taste" it was more like pumpkin bread. if i make again i will leave off the praline glaze and put the nuts in the bread itself.Read More
This bread is very moist and has a nice cripsy/sweet crust... without the glaze. Instead of using 1 cup of oil, I used an additional cup of cantaloupe. For all my sweet baking, I always substitute applesauce for oil. Now I know I can use cantaloupe too!
This bread was great and really moist. I was apprehensive to make because of the odd use of cantaloupe, but I was so glad that I did. It was excellent. I did as another suggested and just added the pecans to the batter and skipped making the glaze. I made mini loaves of this bread for a bake sale at work and everyone who bought it loved it. I even surprised my husband, who hates cantaloupe, but loved the bread.
giving this an extra star for a great way to use up cantaloupe, and I like the fact that as you stated, Linda, it can be pureed and frozen for later use. My cantaloupe was very sweet and ripe and with 2 cups sugar, I didn't do the glaze. The cataloupe taste is mild. Omitted cinnamon from the batter and instead sprinkled a cinnamon/sugar mixture into my sprayed pans before adding the batter. only 1 tsp. of vanilla and added orange blossom water instead, as I have found that this enhances the flavor of cataloupe. Used 3/4 applesauce and 1/4 oil and it is very moist. Added the zest of one lime to the batter to give it a little more zing. this made 2 nice loaves and I also made a small muffin to sample and review. Easy recipe to throw together. Next time I might add 1/4 tsp. more of salt to help enhance the cataloupe flavor. It was nice to get an occasional small sliver of cataloupe. I think I might puree 1 cup and leave one more cup of it a bit on the chunkier side. Thanks for the great, easy, waste-not, want-not recipe, Linda!
This is a copy of Marlen's cantaloupe bread recipe she has shared several times but never with the praline topping. That doesn't go with this bread at all.
It turned out sooo well. my hubby loved it. it was soooo moist..and the cinnamon blended very well with it. i will definately make it again. it is very sweet without the glaze...so i am glad that i didn't add it. next time i would put the nuts inside. i didn't use nuts this time..i didn't have any. thank you
My husband says this is the best thing he has ever put in his mouth! Everyone who tastes this recipe loves it! Do not reduce this recipe. When you try it, you will wish you had made more!
You can't even taste the cantelpoe. It just make really moist great bread. I added the nuts to the batter per another review and it was fantastic. You turned four sceptics into fans! Thanks!
This is a good tasting bread. Don't expect to taste cantaloupe in every bite - it taste like every other sweet bread. However, the cantaloupe makes it incredibly moist and the spices give this bread an extra kick and a great taste. I didn't give it 5 stars because I didn't like the glaze. The bread taste great without it.
I was very nervous about trying this recipie. But i'm very glad I did. It is very moist and delicious. Thanks
I bake 24 muffins for 30 minutes and omit the praline glaze because the muffins are plenty sweet. Since only a couple of us like nuts, I add a teaspoon of nuts to individual batter-filled muffin cups and stir. Delicious!
I stumbled upon this recipe while looking for something to use up some cantaloupe. I have to say I was skeptical at first. I had never heard of making bread w/ cantaloupe before, but I'm so glad I tried. It is surprisingly good. I didn't make the glaze, and I don't think it really needs it. I will definitely make this again!
This bread was delicious and it was a HUGE HIT at the "Big Football Game With A Copyrighted Name" party I went to. I'm not a fan of cantaloupe, but I love this. I modified the recipe a bit to make it lower calorie and a little healthier. Here's The ingredient list I used: - 2 eggs - 2 egg whites - 1/4 C vegetable oil - 3/4 C unsweetened applesauce - 1 C Sugar - 1 C splenda - 2 C bread flour - 1 C Whole Wheat Pastry Flour - rest of the ingredients as written Instead of the glaze, I mixed some white sugar and powdered sugar and dusted it on the top while the bread was still a little warm. The bread froze well, too. will definitely make this again.
FYI: I am reviewing the bread without the glaze (nut allergy). This bread is so moist, sweet, and delicious! We have a new family favorite now. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Curious flavor and recipe, it was nice to do something with my huge cantaloupe though.
this bread is moist and firm making it easy to cut and not fall apart. i used a very sweet ripe cantaloupe and recipe spices except no topping and pecans in the bread. it was tasty but lacking in any distinct flavor. it was sweet but rather plain. the cantaloupe merely serves as the ingredient like applesauce that keeps baked goods moist and does not add much if any real flavor. if i make it again, it will be to use up leftover cantaloupe and i will replace half of the white sugar with brown, add raisins and more ginger, and maybe some nutmeg to kick it up a little. all in all, still a fairly good quick bread.
This was great! Because of my son's braces and nut allergies in other students at our parish school I couldn't add the pecans but even so this was a fantastic product. The next loaf will be strictly mine and will include pecans!
Amazing! Moist and spicy, and a hit with coworkers and kids alike. It doesn't even need the praline glaze. I followed other reviews and reduced the fat: 1/4 c. oil, 1/4 c. applesauce, 1/2 c. extra pureed cantaloupe. I will never worry again about too much or too ripe cantaloupe! It freezes well too.
You just can’t go wrong with this bread…I found as one review said cut the cinnamon in half that gives the bread it’s on flavor otherwise it taste like banana nut. I also found cutting the oil in half and cutting back on the sugar to 1 ½…I just added more cantaloupe to replace the oil…I tried adding applesauce to one batch to see if the flavor changed …it didn’t…I also used Israel melon to make a batch and with it there is a lighter flavor but still very good…I am putting melon and cantaloupe in the freezer to make more…thanks a lot…
This is really good! My husband brought home a ton of cantaloupe, and I can only eat so much of it! I did not make the glaze for this, but followed the rest as written. It is a great way to use up cantaloupe if you need to, but I wouldn't go out and buy it just for this recipe. Also, I think the fruit needs to be very ripe for this bread.
Omit the glaze. The recipe fits in one 9x5 bread pan and two smaller aluminum bread pans. The consensus is the bread is better with chopped pecans in it. Use very ripe cantaloupe. I told everyone that it was pumpkin bread until they agreed that they liked it then I told them the truth. Many agreed that they wouldn't have tried cantaloupe bread. A definite keeper.
As strange as this sounds, this may be the best quick bread I've ever made. It comes out moist, dense and tastes amazing. I followed others suggestions and did not make the glaze but otherwise, followed as written.
This bread is a wonderful and unique spin on breakfast bread. It smells and looks FANTASTIC! I made 3 mini loaves and 12 muffins because I wanted to try a variety of add-ins. I did one loaf plain, one with walnuts and one with chocolate chips. The small loaf pans only needed 40 minutes in the oven before they were done, so make sure to watch them if you are going to make smaller loaves. However, the smell will wake you up if you forget about them! The muffins were done in 30 minutes, so again- be careful if you adjust the size of the pan! I did not add the glaze as suggested by others, delicious bread!
I found this way too sweet with the glaze and I cut the sugar by half. I made 24 muffins instead of loaves one batch w/glaze and one without. The batch without the glaze was very good, but still a little sweet for my taste so I would cut the sugar a bit more next time. Great way to use up cantaloupe.
I happily sliced into a cantaloupe, and popped a chunk in my mouth. Turned out to be the most miserable, unripened melon ever! So I made this bread. I haven't topped it yet, but it is delicious as it is. It is moist and tasty and I would have otherwise thrown out the melon:) My modifications were to use 3/4 cup Smart Balance spread, (slightly softened) and only 1/4 cup oil. Because of the lack of sweetness in the cantaloupe I increased the sugar about 1/3 cup. I toned the ginger down to 1/4t. I am thrilled with the result. It's a do-over.
A great, very moist recipe. Not much cantaloupe flavor but a really good loaf/muffin. I think it'll be fabulous toasted. My changes: - Reduced the sugar by 1/3 and didn't use the glaze (my cantaloupe was very sweet) - Added a splash of orange juice - Substituted 1/3 of all-purpose flour with whole wheat flour - Replaced half the fat with pureed apples. These changes will create a product that will take longer to cook (>1 hr) but is very moist and flavorful while being lower fat, lower sugar, and higher fiber (usually the death knoll for baked goods). Note: A large cantaloupe makes 3.5x this serving size.
Hmmm...not sure about the flavor...yet. It's not that I don't like it but I'm not sure if I do either. Putting some butter on a slice, it was good. I think it needs more spice to it or be sweeter..not sure. I'll tweek the recipe the next time and spice it up a bit to my likings. It IS a very moist bread. I will definitely try again because it seems that,like bananas, I always have some cantaloupe that I need to use up every now and then and this is such a good idea. Thanks for posting the recipe.
I was looking for a way to use up some cantalope that has been in my fridge. I stumbled across this recipe. An figured I would give it a try. 3 words "Oh My God". this is such an incredible bread. I didn't use the glaze and instead of flouring the pan I sugared it instead. If you haven't tried this yet give it a shot.
This turned out fabulous! I didn't have any vegetable oil on hand, so I took someone else's advice and replaced it with an additional cup of canteloupe puree. Also, I only had one loaf pan, so I made one loaf and the rest muffins. The muffins took about 30 min, and turned out great! Will definitely make again!
No one would believe me that this is cantaloupe! It was even hard for me to believe, as I absolutely hate cantaloupe!!! Delicious and moist, everyone thought this was banana bread. ;-) This recipe is one of my biggest bragging points - it can make even the biggest cantaloupe-hater a fan!!!
Very good--just has a hint of cantaloupe after you eat a few bites. I didn't make the glaze-- it's a very sweet bread and doesn't need it. (I used 1 c white sugar 1/2 c honey & 1/4 cup raw sugar.) I put about 3/4 c pecans in the bread. Also, I used 2 eggs, 1 T flax and added 3 more T puree. *Just an update--I love making this bread. It's so great for tasteless cantaloupes. It tweaks nicely, but I often just make it exactly as the recipe states. Quick bread perfection!
Like others I subbed an extra cup of cantaloupe for the oil, 1c whole wheat flour for 1c all purpose flour, used an egg substitute, and used half splenda half sugar. I also added some dried cranberries and a tiny dash of allspice and nutmeg. No glaze. I made them in a muffin tin for about 35 min. They were soooo tasty! This made 18 muffins, each was 148 calories and only .4g fat!!! I made a smaller batch with some added wheat germ too. I'll definitely come back to this recipe if I have leftover cantaloupe again.
I made this with papaya puree, not cantaloupe. I figured they were both melons, and papayas are so inexpensive at the market right now, I wanted another way to use it. I followed other reviewers' suggestions to make this a little more healthy, sub'd applesauce for half the oil, whole wheat flour for half the AP flour, and Splenda for half the sugar. I also didn't make the Praline Glaze, this was sweet enough all by itself. It was a little dense at the bottom of the loaf, so the next time I made it, I doubled my soda and powder and increased my oven temp to 375. Yum! I've even made these as gifts, they're so good.
I was shocked at how good these were. Since they were for my kids and I didn't want them to have the extra sugar I skipped the glaze. I also made some other changes for health reasons....used half whole wheat flour, substituted applesauce for the vegetable oil and used honey instead of sugar (converstion is 3/4 c. honey for 1 c. sugar and then lessen 1/4 c. liquid, in this case vegetable oil or applesauce). Also added some ground flax seed. My loaf pan was in use so I made muffins and they were great. No particular flavor stood out but they were an amazing consistency...dense but not crumbly like a lot of muffin. I didn't give them a 5 because the taste wasn't spectacular or anything I'd crave, but I will definitely make these again as they are pretty tasty and a great texture (although not sure if that's from the changes I made or not).
I made these as mini muffins, cooking them at 350 degrees for 22 minutes. I added the nuts into the batter, also replacing the oil with another cup of cantaloupe. A good use of an abundant crop.
YUM! This was really good. My 1 year old got a taste and now he squeals at me when I open the bread bag, he loves it! My husband- who is pretty sick of homemade bread at this point- is eating it up. I didn't use the glaze,reduced the sugar by 1/2 cup, replaced 1/2c. of oil with applesauce. Very sweet bread with a hint of cantaloupe aftertaste, nice! Turned out great!
Great bread - made these changes, used 2 cups of wheat, added walnuts to the mix prior to baking in bundt pan. Did not use the drizzle.
I really, REALLY don't like cantaloupe so I was very hesitant to try this. The kids really liked it and it tastes more of a spice cake than cantaloupe. I figured with the amount of oil and eggs that the praline glaze was just a extra calories and omitted it. No one missed it as the bread was moist enough. I took it to work and played a guessing game--no one guessed. I didn't have ground ginger, so I used all spice and nutmeg...I also increased the cinnamon by a tsp.
I was skeptical when I saw the recipes, but the with bumper crop of cantaloupe this year, I had to try something new. I was so excited when it came out so moist and delicious. You can't even tell there is cantaloupe in it. I did put the nuts in the bread as suggested by others and omitted the praline topping. Also, I subsituted half of the sugar with Splenda. You can't even tell the difference. I may substitute more of the sugar next time and substitute half of the white flour for wheat flour so my diabetic father can enjoy. Thank you SO much for sharing this recipe. Definitely the find of the season.
Very happily surprised that this turned out so yummy! My son requests it everyday for his snack at school... so I made extra and watched it disappear all week! I did add a little more ginger and cinnamon and also a bit of nutmeg, the second time making it to spice it up a little! YUM!
Have made this with cantaloupe, peaches and pears. All are wounderful. Everyone loves them.
This bread was excellent. Very easy to make and a good way to use up cantaloupe that has overripened. I made some modifications to "healthy" it up. I discarded 2 of the egg yolks, replaced 1/2 of the oil with plain non-fat yogurt, replaced one of the cups of flour with wheat flour, and used 1 1/2 c. of sugar instead of 2 c. I added walnuts also because I love walnuts. I did not make a praline glaze for the bread. I think it still turned out excellent with the modifications.
Very moist. Unusual flavor. Nice, just different.
I was searching for a recipe to use up some canteloupe. Came across this one and although it sounded weird, I gave it a try. I made half of the recipe - just in case. I went with some of the other suggestions and left out the glaze, adding walnuts to the batter. What a pleasant surprise! Didn't tell my fiancee what it was until I got the thumbs up. He was surprised but ate it up! Now I wish I had made the whole recipe! Will make again.
We loved this! Who would have thought you could make bread out of cantaloupe? Well, I guess there IS zucchini bread! I did change a few things. We did not like the praline glaze, in fact we scraped it off, so did the kids. The second time I made it I added more nutmeg, about 3/4 of a teaspoon more and a little more ginger. The original recipe calls for two bread pans, but I found the loaves to be a bit short. So the second time I doubled the recipe put it in three pans. Excellent! Good thing I had a bumper crop of cantaloupe, I've been freezing it all week so we can have this yummy bread all winter!
This was an excellent way to use up some of the cantaloupe we have. I didn't do the glaze, as I had no pecans. Subbed half the oil called for with applesauce, per my husbands request. He said a whole cup of oil was more than he'd like to know was in there! If you like spice breads (pumpkin,apple,pear), try this. It came out moist and we liked the flavor alot. Baked in 2 pans--one a 10x6x4. The other a 9x5x3. The smaller of the two took only 45 minutes to bake. The larger took the full hour.
unbelievable!! I was so hesitant about making this recipe- I mean "cantaloupe" in a bread. I am so glad I had second thoughts. Other reviewers were right on saying that it was somewhat like a pumpkin bread. I did cut the sugar in half and added raisins to my batter and it was plenty sweet and absolutely delicious! I also left the glaze out, but this was just amazing. Thanks for this keeper!
VERY moist, and a wonderful solution to having too much cantaloupe on hand or a cantaloupe that's a little too ripe. You can almost not notice the flavor of the cantaloupe in the bread, but it adds a very mild, aromatic flavor that is wonderful.
Excellent - rave reviews from my husbands co-workers - Made it in a BUNDT pan (cook time still 1 hr) and used Whole Wheat flour and Splenda (instead of sugar, used 2 cups, may try a little less next time). A bit more nutritious/lower carb and the folks love it. Did not use glaze.
Delicious!!! I added only 1/2 cup of brown sugar because cantaloupe is sweet enough and it came out perfect! will make it again
So I guess I can't really give this all 5 stars because I didn't put the praline glaze on, but the bread alone deserves 5 stars! What a great way to use up my over-ripe cantaloupe! Everyone LOVES this bread!!
This was fabulous. They has cantaloupe on sale at 10 vents a pound and I loaded up. I most definitely will make this again. Half the oil and replace with more cantaloupe. Don't skip the glaze!
This bread has great texture...nice crispy top and moist inside. Only problem is there pretty much is very little flavor. I skipped the glaze on top and put nuts in the batter, otherwise followed the recipe exactly. I wonder what it would taste like if you replaced all the oil with more pureed cantaloupe?
EVERYONE THOUGHT IT WAS PUMPKIN BREAD - which is a good thing since no one has heard of Cantaloupe Bread......until now ~ THEY WANT THE RECIPE & I come from a family that BAKES & knows their stuff ! Made recipe exactly as written (put the eggs/oil/sugar/vanilla & cantaloupe chunks in a blender and it worked great). Did not leave in oven the full hour.......super moist bread - although the loaves were flatter than normal - I would still use the two pans to prevent overflow or a mushy middle. Did not make the Praline Glaze - still PERFECT RECIPE AS WRITTEN !!
After reading reviews, I cut oil to 1/2 cup, reduced sugar to 1.5 cups, increased pureed cantaloupe to 2.5 cups, exchanged vanilla extract with lemon extract, added about 1 tsp orange zest, 1 tsp lemon zest and 2 tbsp poppyseeds just for fun. Skipped icing. Bake in bundt pan for about an hour. Really moist cake, interesting taste.
This is a fantastic way to use up melons that you thought would be ripe but just are not there! The bread is more like a pumpkin bread and is quite delicious. I have made this a number of times always rave reviews and wanting more.
Awesome recipe.I make a lot of different breads,and this is surely a keeper.Couldn't decide if I wanted to try the topping or not,so did a loaf each way.The topping was kind of hard (maybe because i halfed the recipe and cooked for same length of time in microwave?)It still tasted good though but was kind of hard to cut the bread.All in all ,a winner either way.The kids loved the sweetness of the praline topping.Thanks
I had cantaloupe given to me that wasn't ripe. I didn't want to waste it so I got online and found this recipe. I also do not use vegetable oil very often and I did not have any applesauce on hand. After I pureed the really tough cantaloupe, I made half the recipe so I could have just one loaf as a test. I used 2 cups of cantaloupe for half the recipe in exchange for the vegetable oil as someone else had suggested. I'm not too fond of pecans, so instead of a praline glaze, I used the brown sugar and margarine and put cinnamon in it . then I sprinkled some shredded coconut on top and put it back in the oven for about 2 minutes at 400 degrees to toast the coconut. It was a really decent recipe , and I agree it does not taste anything like pumpkin; it does have a unique flavor all of its own.
WITH SOME EXCEPTIONS TO INSTURCTIONS THIS IS WAY FAR BETTER THAN ANY BREAD I HAVE MADE. I CAME FACE TO FACE WITH 200+ CANTALOUPE AND HAD TO DO SOMETHING. TO CHANGE THE RECIPE-1. I SKIPPED THE GLAZE AND PUT THE NUTS IN THE BREAD. 2. I PUT WAX PAPER IN THE BOTTOM SO IT WOULD COME OUT MORE EASILY. OTHER THAN THAT, IT'S GREAT!!!!!!!!!!!
Easy and tastes great. It is sweet with a subtle flavor of canteloupe. I would make the glaze after the bread comes out of the oven rather than while it is baking.
It was an excellent bread, except for the praline glaze which was a little to sweet. I will most certainly make again and put the nuts inside the bread and leave the glaze off.
like other readers I wasnt sure about this recipe, but I had some cantelope going bad and needed to use it. Boy am I glad I tried this. It was wonderful. Will definitely make this again. i didnt make the glaze though, just the bread by itself was delicious and I dont need the extra sugar.
This was delicious! Really doesn't taste like cantaloupe. I reduced the sugar about 25% and also used 1/2 applesauce for the oil. It was very moist! I didn't put the glaze on...plenty tasty without it. :)
Great, unique, but will probably lessen the amount of cinnamon next time. That much made it taste too close to banana bread.
Really enjoyed this, used an extra cup of cantaloupe instead of oil. Very moist. Had everyone try it and try to guess, of course no one could figure it out! A great way to use up some extra cantaloupe. Made without the praline glaze and it was plenty sweet. Would prob increase the cinnamon just a bit next time. This will be a regular recipe in my kitchen.
The bread is nice and moist but there's no taste of cantaloupe. Also the amount of sugar and oil needed to make this is crazy, compared to a banana bread for example. Also the glaze in the end is requiring 2 2/3 chups of brown sugar. There was no way I could put all of that thick sugary buttery glaze on. Maybe it'ssupposed toonly be a 2/3 cup, I'm not sure. Regardless, I will not be making this again. I may substitute cantaloupe for the banana in the banana bread recipe but this recipe will not get saved.
I think this recipe was a Godsend...for the past week my beloved had been reminding me to *please* eat the canteloupe sitting on the kitchen counter (4 lbs for a dollar! We couldn't resist!) and lo and behold, I found this recipe. It's extremely tasty and moist and yummy and and and...!
This is the best bread I've ever made! Had a whole cantaloupe that no one in my family was eating, so I found this recipe and tried it out. Brought it to two events and everyone raved about it. Please take the time to make the glaze...well worth it! However, I did omit the nuts. Also cooked one half in loaf pan and other half as cupcakes.
Awesome bread! Who knew that cantaloupe bread would be good? And who knew that there was such a thing as cantaloupe bread!!! I did what one of the others suggested and used 1/4 c. oil and 3/4 c. applesauce. Didn't notice a difference at all. In fact, next time I think I'll use all applesauce. I also used egg beaters instead of eggs and that turned out fine as well. Thanks for the recipe. It was great!
This was surprisingly good for what it is, although I still prefer banana nut bread. I'd never heard of cantaloupe bread before, but I had some cantaloupe sitting around and thought I'd try it out. I halved the recipe to make one loaf and it came out pretty small using about half the pan. I skipped the glaze, and made the following changes: replaced half the sugar with splenda, replaced half the oil with no sugar added granny smith apple sauce, added 1 tbsp sugar free orange syrup, added pecans to the batter, and a bit of shredded coconut. It really doesn't taste much like cantaloupe and I was glad for that. It's definitely super moist too. I topped my slice with strawberries and a squirt of whipped cream and it was very refreshing. Didn't need the glaze at all.
Wow. I loved these. I used a muffin pan instead and they came out amazing. They ended up tasting like pumpkin bread.
I came across this recipe while searching for ways to use up a cantaloupe from the farm market. Well, I had never heard of cantaloupe bread, so I was intrigued. I made one loaf to try it out, using just one egg, which worked out fine. I put all my liquid ingredients in a blender, along with the cantaloupe and sugar (I used half white and half brown) and pureed it until smooth. Then added it to the dry ingredients. I also folded in 1/2 cup of chopped pecans that I had dusted with flour. I baked this at 350 degrees, and it still took about an hour and ten minutes. I did turn the temp down to 325 for the last ten minutes so the edges wouldn’t get too brown. As many other reviewers, I opted to skip the glaze. This was a delightful little quick bread with a nice amount of spice. I wouldn’t hesitate to make it again! Update 8/16/13 - My neighbor made this bread and suggested changing the glaze amounts as follows: 5 T. butter, 2/3 cup brown sugar and the full cup of pecans for two loaves.
Awesome recipe! Glad I came across this or else I would've just thrown away a tupperware full of soggy cantaloupe wedges.
Wow! Delish! I subed half the oil for an extra half cup of cantaloupe puree because one whole cup kinda sounded gross to me, the sub worked great! I only had one bread pan so the other half of the batter filled 12 muffin cups and the muffins cooked in 30 min. This is a perfect recipee b/c my super-picky family doesn't eat cantaloupe and I love it, so the way I make it uses up about 3/4 of a small cantaloupe which leaves me with a couple fresh slices! Yum!
Really good! Not what I expected at all - the kids loved it, it used up the ridiculous amount of cantaloupe I had and I enjoyed it a lot. Great recipe, thanks!!
A nice way to use of end-of-the-summer cantaloupe. I halved the recipe to make one loaf, and even then reduced the oil considerably (you could probably even sub applesauce in place of the oil, or do 1/2 applesauce, 1/2 oil). The glaze on this is really nice and adds an extra crunch. Reminds one of a pumpkin bread.
Very good and different. I'd never heard of cantaloupe bread before so I had to try it. I had 1/2 of a smaller melon and got about one cup of puree, so I just made one loaf but used 2 eggs. The glaze didn't need 3 minutes in the microwave, only about 1 1/2. Very, very moist bread. Subtle flavors but I was pretty pleased with the recipe.
My family was very skeptical when I told them what I was going to do with our leftover, over-ripe cantaloupe. But when the bread was baking, I saw their noses twitching, wondering what that heavenly smell was. And when they tasted it, they were amazed at how yummy it was! They couldn't stop raving! I used butter instead of vegetable oil or margarine, and I added some cinnamon and vanilla to the topping. Incredibly tasty results! My only complaint is that there's so much fat and sugar in it- and our family is trying to cut back on those things. I think next time I make it I will try using applesauce instead of shortening and honey or blue agave instead of sugar. And I'll have to forego that amazing topping completely. But for an every-once-in-a-while treat, the original recipe is great!
Very good! This is a keeper.
My fiance sprung this on me one night last summer. Tasted pretty fine, though I wasent to pleased with the ingrediants (I prefer meat, even in my cakes; cantaloupe takes some getting used to). Overall a big thumbs up. Ill get her to make it again for me! Was great while watching the hockey game.
People think you're crazy when you say cantaloupe bread....Until they see & taste it!
I didn't use the glaze, but the loaf was wonderful ! I'd make again in a heart beat.
This is a really great recipe to use up very ripe cantaloupe. I made the bread portion, but not the topping. We like to toast the bread for breakfast and I knew the topping wouldn't work in the toaster. The one change I used in bread recipe was to sub 1/2 c. applesauce for 1/2 c. of the oil. I knew one cup of oil would make the bread have a super moist texture. Even with subbing out part of the oil, the bread has a moist, almost sticky feeling to the texture. I made 5 smaller (3 1/2 x 6) pans rather than 2 big pans, baking them for 45 minutes. The taste is wonderful and the house smells amazing while it is baking. I appreciate this recipe for the simple fact that I hate wasting food, and this is a great use for ripe cantaloupe.
Bread liked by adults and children. Did not do praline glaze and reduced sugar by 25%. I have made the recipe twice and will make again. Perfect way to use up those not quite ripe cantaloupes.
OH MY GOODNESS!!! This bread is AWESOME! I love cantaloupe anyway, and this just took it up a notch! Stock up on cantaloupe when it is bountiful ,flavorful,and inexpensive! Freezes really well! My family especially lived the praline glaze ! I loved how easy it ALL was!
Moist without overpowering cantaloupe flavor, baked in a bundt pan 55 minutes @ 325. Didn't make the glaze, but otherwise followed recipe. Very good.
I really liked this, but my husband loved it. I thought the praline glaze went very well with it (I was worried since another commenter said it did not). Probably won't make again because it really doesn't taste like cantaloupe and honestly it reminded me of banana bread -- so I would rather just make the banana bread :)
I just made this just as the recipe said. I did not put the Glaze on though becuase I dont like pecans and I wanted it to be more of a bread. This is just as good as banana bread, only using Canteloupe.
Very moist and the cantaloupe gives it a nice sweetness but not too sweet. Everyone loved it!
This is pretty good! There is a nut allergy in our house so we of course left out the nuts, which I'm thinking would have given a nice crunch to it. Perhaps chocolate chips could take care of that :-) Overall this is pretty good, and a great use of cantaloupe if you have some that you aren't going to be able to eat before it goes bad; make this bread!
Made it without the glaze because it was great already. Moist and delicious as recipe is presented here. I'm thinking of making another batch already!
Made with changes suggested by 400luv and as per many peoples recommendation, I skipped the glaze. If I made this again I would cut down a bit on the ginger or substitute some other less aggressive spice. Not that I don't like ginger, but if you are trying to get cantaloupe taste to come through then every little bit helps. Very tasty bread but in a blind taste test I still would not have identified it as cantaloupe and that was with using local farm grown cantaloupe and not puréeing it too fine.
I believe in not faulting the recipe creator if you don't follow their recipe, but use it for inspiration, so I give this a 5 stars. #1) because this gave me something to do with a ripe canteloupe which I ended up pureeing and mixing into a box carrot cake spice mix (I reduced some of the liquid from their recipe). #2) because the praline glaze is a great recipe in its own right. I didn't have brown sugar so I made a mix of white sugar and maple syrup, added chopped up mixed nuts and almond extract and it was a delicious outcome!
This was great. I had a fruit platter a few days ago and was looking for ways to use the fruit before it went rotten. This bread was so easy and yummy. My picky husband even liked it. Who knew you could make bread using melon? Seems weird, but it works!
I couldn't decide if I liked this bread or not.It was very moist but I just wasn't wild about the flavor.My mom really liked it and said it reminded her of pumpkin bread.I did leave the glaze off because I thought it would make it way too sweet.It was fun to try it but it's just not my favorite.
this bread is amazing. Made it with EVOO and doubled the recipe (only 1 1/2 C. instead of the full amount of EVOO) used a coarse granulated brown sugar for the topping and put it on before baking. Sunk into the bread for gooey swirls after baking. Solved the problem of the topping ruining the bread because it did not taste good on top. When pricking for doneness though make sure you are testing the bread part and not in the gooey part because it will appear not done, baked 1 hour exactly and it was marvelous!!!!
I made this bread for a Family gathering and everyone loved it!
Wonderful!! I was very skeptical to try this recipe but it turned out so yummy!! I also, cut the oil in half and added a bit more cantaloupe. I added a bit of nutmeg and left off the glaze. Defiantly sweet enough for breakfast without it. My 6 year old told me to double the recipe next time. Great recipe, Thanks!
