Cantaloupe Bread with Praline Glaze

This excellent bread is very moist and has the texture of pumpkin or zucchini bread. Can puree and freeze extra cantaloupe to make bread in the off season.

Recipe by Kaddy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease and flour two 9x5 inch loaf pans.

  • In a large bowl, beat together eggs, vegetable, sugar, vanilla and cantaloupe. In a separate bowl, sift together flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and ginger. Stir flour mixture into cantaloupe mixture; stir to combine. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, until a toothpick inserted into center of a loaf comes out clean. Meanwhile, combine margarine and brown sugar. Microwave for 3 minutes, stirring at 1 minute intervals; mix in pecans. Pour sauce over warm bread. Let cool for 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 48.2g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 40.1mg; sodium 242.2mg. Full Nutrition
