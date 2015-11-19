Canned Tuna Loaf

I made this recipe as written and I'll make it again! BUT next time I'll make changes. This loaf recipe should either be doubled or made in a smaller loaf pan. The directions did not indicate whether the canned tuna should be drained or not so I drained it saving the liquid in case I thought the pre-baked loaf looked too dry. I opted to leave the tuna liquid out. The loaf was a bit dry but it could have as much to do with the fact that the pan was over-sized (in my opinion). Baking it at 400 degrees might a bit high as well. While I don't often eat it I loved the horseradish in this loaf. I didn't however like the ceyenne pepper but realize it's a personal preference. All in all a good basic recipe.

I did this pretty close to how it was written. I didn't have any horseradish, so I omitted that, and I cooked it for 30 minutes but set the oven to 350. I left some water in the tuna, and that seemed to help keep it a little moist. I also didn't have any "soft" breadcrumbs, so I just used regular breadcrumbs and just eyeballed it. I think next time I make this, I'll double the recipe, as it was kind of skinny, and I prefer my loafs to be thicker. The cayenne gives it a little bit of a kick, that I'm not a huge fan of, but it's still pretty good.

Rating: 2 stars

An experiment is indeed right. I tried to follow the directions exactly so I could review based on that but it didn't work out that way. The recipe didn't say to drain the tuna so I didn't. It said to add the tuna in water so I did. Then the recipe looked WAY too thin so I added almost another cup of bread crumbs. I used less than 1/2 cup minced onion; I think 1/2 cup in the original recipe is too much as what I used in the tweaked version was still pretty strong. I like spicy things but like other reviewers I didn't care for the cayenne in this one. Two eggs was an awful lot as well; it almost looked like a tuna soufflé when it came out of the oven...until it fell flat as a flitter. Calling this is a "loaf" is a stretch as well. It's more like a rectangular 1-inch thick baked patty once it settles. This recipe needs a lot of work. If I tried it again I'd probably double and drain the tuna decrease to 1 egg leave out the cayenne and add some season salt.