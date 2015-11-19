Canned Tuna Loaf

Rating: 3.6 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an experiment that turned out tasty. It is a nice loaf which would be a nice protein dish at any meal.

By Cherry Pie

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Prepare a glass loaf pan with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Beat eggs, mayonnaise, horseradish, parsley, paprika, cayenne pepper, and black pepper together in a large bowl until smooth. Add tuna in water, bread crumbs, and onion; mix until evenly moistened. Pack tuna mixture into prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until hot and fully cooked in the center, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
529 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 44.7g; fat 25.1g; cholesterol 212.7mg; sodium 625.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (8)

Read More Reviews
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Janet Pohl
Rating: 3 stars
08/29/2012
I made this recipe as written and I'll make it again! BUT next time I'll make changes. This loaf recipe should either be doubled or made in a smaller loaf pan. The directions did not indicate whether the canned tuna should be drained or not so I drained it saving the liquid in case I thought the pre-baked loaf looked too dry. I opted to leave the tuna liquid out. The loaf was a bit dry but it could have as much to do with the fact that the pan was over-sized (in my opinion). Baking it at 400 degrees might a bit high as well. While I don't often eat it I loved the horseradish in this loaf. I didn't however like the ceyenne pepper but realize it's a personal preference. All in all a good basic recipe. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Shiloh Strawn
Rating: 4 stars
01/29/2013
I did this pretty close to how it was written. I didn't have any horseradish, so I omitted that, and I cooked it for 30 minutes but set the oven to 350. I left some water in the tuna, and that seemed to help keep it a little moist. I also didn't have any "soft" breadcrumbs, so I just used regular breadcrumbs and just eyeballed it. I think next time I make this, I'll double the recipe, as it was kind of skinny, and I prefer my loafs to be thicker. The cayenne gives it a little bit of a kick, that I'm not a huge fan of, but it's still pretty good. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Harridan
Rating: 4 stars
11/11/2012
I went with a more minimalist approach to seasoning. Whole thing is soft breadcrumbs two cans of tuna two eggs salt & pepper. It's what I had--and it still works! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
Dawn Beasley Macke
Rating: 2 stars
01/22/2015
An experiment is indeed right. I tried to follow the directions exactly so I could review based on that but it didn't work out that way. The recipe didn't say to drain the tuna so I didn't. It said to add the tuna in water so I did. Then the recipe looked WAY too thin so I added almost another cup of bread crumbs. I used less than 1/2 cup minced onion; I think 1/2 cup in the original recipe is too much as what I used in the tweaked version was still pretty strong. I like spicy things but like other reviewers I didn't care for the cayenne in this one. Two eggs was an awful lot as well; it almost looked like a tuna soufflé when it came out of the oven...until it fell flat as a flitter. Calling this is a "loaf" is a stretch as well. It's more like a rectangular 1-inch thick baked patty once it settles. This recipe needs a lot of work. If I tried it again I'd probably double and drain the tuna decrease to 1 egg leave out the cayenne and add some season salt. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Jim Papagramps Bavone
Rating: 4 stars
09/30/2019
I replaced the mayonnaise with light mayonnaise and the bread crumbs with oat flour. It lowers the calories and fat; increases the protein and fiber. Read More
Helpful
(1)
swertion
Rating: 2 stars
02/24/2021
Bland beyond belief!!! Don't waste the tuna. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022