Canned Tuna Loaf
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 528.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 30.4g 61 %
carbohydrates: 44.7g 14 %
dietary fiber: 3.6g 14 %
sugars: 6g
fat: 25.1g 39 %
saturated fat: 4.8g 24 %
cholesterol: 212.7mg 71 %
vitamin a iu: 756IU 15 %
niacin equivalents: 18.1mg 139 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 35 %
vitamin c: 4.5mg 8 %
folate: 95.1mcg 24 %
calcium: 150.1mg 15 %
iron: 5.1mg 28 %
magnesium: 53.6mg 19 %
potassium: 419mg 12 %
sodium: 625.2mg 25 %
thiamin: 0.5mg 49 %
calories from fat: 225.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
