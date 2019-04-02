Oh My Arctic Char!

4.7
58 Ratings
  • 5 43
  • 4 13
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I'm a huge fish fan and I'm always looking for new ways to make fish. I couldn't find any recipe that sounded tasty on the net for arctic char so I decided to try my cooking talent and come up with my own recipe. My husband and I couldn't believe how delicious this turned out, all of the flavors balanced perfectly. He wasn't hungry that night and ended up eating majority of the fish, haha! This recipe will not disappoint.

Recipe by melanienl

Gallery

Credit: Larry Lieberman
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking dish with aluminum foil.

    Advertisement

  • Season arctic char with salt, place in prepared baking dish, and sprinkle with lime zest.

  • Combine lime juice, olive oil, sherry, rosemary, and garlic in a food processor; pulse until garlic is finely chopped. Spread mixture over fish and season with black pepper and cayenne pepper.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, 12 to 15 minutes, basting with pan juices about halfway through. When the fish is close to being cooked, switch the oven to broil for remaining two minutes or until browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
545 calories; protein 31.8g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 38.7g; cholesterol 38.3mg; sodium 455.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/27/2022