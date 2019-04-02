Oh My Arctic Char!

I'm a huge fish fan and I'm always looking for new ways to make fish. I couldn't find any recipe that sounded tasty on the net for arctic char so I decided to try my cooking talent and come up with my own recipe. My husband and I couldn't believe how delicious this turned out, all of the flavors balanced perfectly. He wasn't hungry that night and ended up eating majority of the fish, haha! This recipe will not disappoint.
I really wanted to like this, but I found it boring at best. I had a smallish piece of fish so I halved the ingredients for the sauce and still had plenty. I don't think the flavors of the sauce really came through and didn't seem to enhance the fish. I only sprinkled the fish lightly with the cayenne & still got enough heat/spice (and we like spicy). I would not use any where near 1 tsp on the fish! Won't make again.
This was GOOD! New to Arctic Char, I tried your recipe because of your tagline that you couldn't find anything that sounded good enough online so you just made up your own. This is my usual "M/O". I used 2T of lemon juice (husband hates lime...!?) and 1 teaspoon of dried rosemary (didn't have fresh) but otherwise followed exactly. Ideal internal temp "they" say is 140, so, I usually go a hair LESS (138 in this case would be ideal, think). Temperature was 125 at 12 minutes; 133 at 17 minutes and 144 at 22 minutes; so while it WAS *awesome* (flavor/seasoning) and I give it 5 stars, next time I will leave it in for 20 min. @ 400 and broil for the last 2 minutes. FYI, I had three good size filets on parchment in a glass baking dish. (it makes a difference!) Beautiful fish!! Thank you so much, and I hope this review helps others. It may be that the foil you use, acts as a heat conductor and cooks it faster than it does on parchment. Thanks again...GREAT fish.
This dish came out really good, i used on the stove top for quickness; i seared the fish in olive oil, seasoned fish with salt and pepper, and used garlic powder, and garlic salt, in the wine marinade. Tossed the marinade in with the fish, while it was searing, only took about 3-5 minutes, instead of in the oven. scrumpy delish!
I followed the recipe except used dry white wine instead of the sherry. I thought it was very good but my husband thought there was to much rosemary. If I make it again I will cut down on the rosemary.
I rarely write reviews, but this dish deserves one! It's great!! One of the best fish dishes I have tried! I had never had Char before, but it was on sale. The fish is similar to a very mild salmon...which I actually enjoyed better than salmon. The sauce is absolutely wonderful and could probably be used on almost any fish. I had 1.5 lbs of fish, so I doubled the sauce. I was a little concerned about doubling the garlic and rosemary, so I used the following: 1/2 c. olive oil, 1/2 c. sherry, 3 sprigs of rosemary, 2 cloves of garlic (frozen pods), and the zest and juice of 2 small limes. It was perfect, although the ingredients as listed would probably have been great too! I blended the sauce in the blender and spooned it over the fish in a glass pyrex coated with avocado oil (no foil). Then I sprinkled the salt, pepper and cayenne over the fish and baked it. I had extra sauce, so I brought that to a boil on the stove to use for additional sauce...so glad I had extra, because I almost wanted to drown the fish in it, it was so good. We had the Quinoa Tabbouli salad on this site with it, which was perfect. Or you could serve with rice or plain quinoa and spoon the sauce over. Can you tell I love the sauce?? Thank you for the recipe, melanieni!!!
My family really enjoyed the arctic char (a whole fish), less fishy than salmon and the marinade. I did modify it a bit to use fresh tarragon instead of rosemary. I was afraid the lime juice would make it too acidic but that wasn't the case. I just brushed the marinade on the fish a couple of times and not let it soak the whole fish. The marinade was very runny and seemed to be alot to soak in.
I left out the sherry due to dietary restrictions but it was still divinely delicious. I didn't have to spoon the sauce back over the top at the halfway point because the creamy light green sauce still covered the fish quite well. Thank you! I think Arctic char is my new favourite fish.
Excellent! Followed except use white wine. The other thing I did was to add the sauce 3 or 4 hours before cooking. The flavor was all through the fish. ,
Absolutely delicious! My husband, who is in the seafood industry (and has had the opportunity to eat dishes from high end chefs) said that this was the best char dish he has ever had... Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!!! We'll keep this forever!!!
First time cooking Arctic char, and I lucked onto this recipe. Oh my, it was so good! I used dried rosemary, possibly less than called for. Didn’t have a lime, so I zested a lemon and used bottled lime juice. Otherwise followed the recipe exactly. I used garlic bought today from a farm stand, super fresh. Also farm fresh broccoli on the side. I’ll be using this recipe again for sure, and the sauce for other fish, like salmon and trout. Thank you, this is a winner!
I had to use dried rosemary, but followed the recipe faithfully otherwise. The fish had a nice crust after the broiling process of the last two minutes. I was wishing for a bit more oomph to the sauce. Not sure how I might do it differently on the next try.
Thanks for the great recipe! I made it as directed except used lemon instead of lime (all I had on hand) and it was perfect! This was the first time I used char (we're huge salmon fans) and I'm glad to find an alternative to one of my fav fishes. My toddler loved it too.
It's quite good, but, there's a comment here that says "aluminum foil can be used for faster cleanup". When you're using citrus, never combine citrus and aluminum foil. Aluminum is highly reactive with citrus and can make the fish very bitter. I cooked this in a cast iron pan in the oven, was wonderful.
Excellent recipe! The fishmonger only had one filet of arctic char, so I also bought a filet of trout and tilapia. I did not add the sherry wine nor the cayenne and baked this on the BBQ. I aloso followed the suggestions from the other posters and used less rosemary. Would defiitely make it again! My only regret is that I forgot which filet was the trout and which filet was the arctic char (one was more dense, and the other was more "silky" like salmon. Looking forward to marking this again!
This was excellent. My only changes were to reduce the amount of olive oil to 2 T. I didn't have rosemary so I sprinkled with a little bit of dried thyme. It was very, very good. Will try with rosemary next time.
Was a little hesitant at first because of the strong flavors for such a delicate fish. Anyway, I gave it a shot and more or less followed the recipe. The main difference was I used roasted garlic because I had some on hand from another dish I was cooking. I also used half Meyer lemon juice and half lime juice because I was running short on limes but happened to have Meyer lemons. I also used Amontillado sherry, because that's was I happened to have. I put everything in the blender, including the cayenne pepper, black pepper, and sea salt, poured it over the fish, and baked for 12 minutes, as the recipe recommended. It was delicious. I think using roasted garlic helped.
I've always liked char but this recipe is the ultimate char recipe period. I made this tonight and it was so delicious. A real keeper. This will be made often in my house. Thanks for this terrific recipe.
Delicious! I didn’t have a lime or sherry or fresh rosemary so I improvised with bottled lime juice, white wine and dried rosemary. I can’t believe how yummy it was. My husband said “this is restaurant worthy!” I can only imagine how good it is with the fresh ingredients.
Very good and very easy! I didn’t put any of the ingredients in the food processor, just mixed them together and poured them over the char. I roasted vegetables on a baking sheet in the same oven and dinner was served!
This was a phenomenal recipe! The grocery stire was out if organic limes, so since the recipe called for zesting, I opted to substitute lime salt for the zest. The cooking time was perfect and the badting interval helped the fish stay moist. I will cook this again and again! Thank you for sharing your innovation!
