Oh My Arctic Char!

I rarely write reviews, but this dish deserves one! It's great!! One of the best fish dishes I have tried! I had never had Char before, but it was on sale. The fish is similar to a very mild salmon...which I actually enjoyed better than salmon. The sauce is absolutely wonderful and could probably be used on almost any fish. I had 1.5 lbs of fish, so I doubled the sauce. I was a little concerned about doubling the garlic and rosemary, so I used the following: 1/2 c. olive oil, 1/2 c. sherry, 3 sprigs of rosemary, 2 cloves of garlic (frozen pods), and the zest and juice of 2 small limes. It was perfect, although the ingredients as listed would probably have been great too! I blended the sauce in the blender and spooned it over the fish in a glass pyrex coated with avocado oil (no foil). Then I sprinkled the salt, pepper and cayenne over the fish and baked it. I had extra sauce, so I brought that to a boil on the stove to use for additional sauce...so glad I had extra, because I almost wanted to drown the fish in it, it was so good. We had the Quinoa Tabbouli salad on this site with it, which was perfect. Or you could serve with rice or plain quinoa and spoon the sauce over. Can you tell I love the sauce?? Thank you for the recipe, melanieni!!!