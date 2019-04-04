Grandpa's Garden Chicken Soup

Grandpa sends me veggies from his huge garden every year and I use 'em for this soup, which has been called 'the best soup I've ever eaten' by friends. It's pretty unstructured and can change to meet your personal tastes. It's basically a chicken veggie soup; it's the FRESH veggies that make it the best. I just throw stuff in until it looks and tastes the way I want it to. It's also GREAT if you're sick; I swear it'll cure what ails ya! YUM! The longer you SLOWLY cook the soup, the more flavorful it becomes. I often eat a bowl while it's simmering 'cause I can't wait.

Recipe by SRF0079

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Put chicken pieces in a large stockpot; pour enough water over chicken to cover completely. Add onion, celery, bouillon cubes, basil, parsley, garlic, salt, and pepper to the pot; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cook at a simmer until the chicken is cooked through and tender, about 1 hour.

  • Remove and discard celery chunks. Remove chicken to a cutting board to cool; cut as much meat as possible from the bones and chop roughly. Return chicken to stock.

  • Stir potatoes, kohlrabi, carrots, and turnip into the soup; cook until the vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes. Add cabbage, corn, green beans, and tomato; cook until the green beans are tender, 7 to 10 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 18.6g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 49.9mg; sodium 376.2mg. Full Nutrition
