Grandpa's Garden Chicken Soup

Grandpa sends me veggies from his huge garden every year and I use 'em for this soup, which has been called 'the best soup I've ever eaten' by friends. It's pretty unstructured and can change to meet your personal tastes. It's basically a chicken veggie soup; it's the FRESH veggies that make it the best. I just throw stuff in until it looks and tastes the way I want it to. It's also GREAT if you're sick; I swear it'll cure what ails ya! YUM! The longer you SLOWLY cook the soup, the more flavorful it becomes. I often eat a bowl while it's simmering 'cause I can't wait.
The soup was very good but I did do a few things differently. I doubled the herbs, garlic and onion for more flavor as well as adding in other seasoning. I felt like the stock would have been bland without the extra. Great soup, will definitely be making this again!
I followed the instructions to the T and after it was finished I tried it and was so sad. I was super bland!! So I added red robin seasoning, same thing as seasonal all essentially, and still felt like it was bland. I let it sit over night and the next morning it was AWESOME!!! I guess after sitting and all the ingredients integrating over time was just what this recipe needed!! My 7 month old who is barely eating baby food loved this!!! I mashed it up a bit and he can't get enough!! Yum!! I broke the recipe into thirds too. Two frozen containers for dinner two later times and one third now. Yum!
This soup is pretty fantastic! I made it as written, but w/o cabbage. My 3yo son smelled it and declared he was "starving for this stew!" Only change I would make next time is to use all dark meat, as the breast meat got a little tough.
This was perfect for a lot of my veggies from the garden. The only substitution I made was squash instead of potatoes. Sooo yummy!
Rating: 4 stars
05/16/2020
I wanted to use vegetables from my weekly produce box and use this recipe as a base. I made it as submitted and did not look at any reviews. That's generally how I like to start as a recipe. My mix of vegetables was a bit different because I was using this recipe for what I had on hand. It worked very well and made a nice soup. For my tastes it needed much more chicken bouillon than listed. I ended up adding dissolving and adding another cube or two at the end and the broth was still too weak. I used a standard sized cube and would start with 8 next time I make the soup.
I’m not the best cook but this came out fabulously. I had our butcher cut the chicken in 8ths instead of 4ths, and I cut the celery too small so just left it in. I didn’t have parsley or green beans, but did have kale and spinach so I threw that in. I omitted black pepper and tomato since my hubby has GERD and these ingredients trigger it for him.
This was super yummy! I have never had kohlrabi and had no idea what to do with it. I came across this recipe knowing that I wanted a soup of some kind. It was perfect! My children and husband all ate seconds and agreed that we should make it again. Wonderful blend of veggies.
I love this soup! I used a chicken stock as base and switched potatoes for zucchini to make it a bit lighter.. It is very healthy and super fast to make! Fresh green beens and fresh corn taste amazing, makes me never want to go back to frozen veggies! I will definitely cool it again. Thank you for sharing the recipe!
