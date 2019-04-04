A local chef in Cinque Terre prepared this salsa di noci (walnut sauce) dish for us using the herbs we'd picked only moments before. Fifteen years after trying the dish for the first time, we still make it at home often.
~~~Slurp~~~ This is wonderful - what more can I say. Sorry I forgot to sprinkle the chives on top before I took the picture - I remembered them too late for the photo but not to late for us! Thanks for a wonderful recipe and an amazing video. Lovely!
Is this good or what??! So creamy and flavorful! Made me want to get a mortar and pestle for sure! It kind of tastes like pesto without the basil. It did take a bit of work but so worth it! Next time, I am going to make more to freeze. Also, I used Half & Half and am glad I did because the sauce ended up to be quite thick. Reserve some pasta water to facilitate easy mixing with the pasta...
I lived in Tuscany for 8 years and enjoyed eating and making salsa di noci. Of course pasta is a first course in Italy and this one, in a "primo-sized" portion, is an ideal choice since it's light. It's also good with just olive oil, no cream. Some make it with ricotta (not my favorite...too gluey). We never cooked the walnuts. They grind well without that step and taste fresh. We didn't use chives or oregano, just the garlic and the marjoram, keeping it exquisitely simple. It's an uncooked sauce. This recipe is excellent. I just simplify it a bit. Also, try it on fusilli. The pasta holds the sauce so well!
Wonderful recipe. I was skeptical when I finished making it but once I mixed it with the pasta, it tasted great. It looked so pretty with the chopped chives tossed in it, too. I made mussels and shrimp with a complimentary sauce and a fresh salad but I ended up mainly filling up on this salsa di noci pasta. Thank you!
Some family members liked it, others we loved it! I was lazy today and used my blender instead of mortar and pestle..so mine had more the texture and creaminess of alfredo. I used half and half instead of heavy cream with great results. Next time I'm going to follow the recipe exactly just to compare..Thanks for sharing your recipe!
Love this recipe! It has a wonderful texture and a unique sauce although being a decent amount of work to prepare. My family really enjoyed this dish and I can't wait to make it again. A warning to parents: this is more of an adult tasting dish so younger kids may not find it as delicious.
It was ok. My spouse has been to Italy several times and we make authentic recipes often. I think it would be better omitting tge cream and sautéing the garlic a bit to sweeten it up. Both of us found the dish to powerful. Loved the flavors though!
Great recipe! Thanks for sharing. I added some extra cream and garlic, and ended up using my immersion blender in addition to the mortar and pestle. I would use about half of the thyme next time... there will be a next time.
