Salsa di Noci

18 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 0
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A local chef in Cinque Terre prepared this salsa di noci (walnut sauce) dish for us using the herbs we'd picked only moments before. Fifteen years after trying the dish for the first time, we still make it at home often.

By Marketchef

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a small saucepan. Add walnuts and cook until they have softened slightly, about 5 minutes. Drain and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Combine garlic and pinch sea salt in the bowl of a mortar and pestle. Grind to create a thick paste. Add walnuts, marjoram, thyme, and oregano. Grind until combined and slightly creamy, but still coarse.

  • Transfer the walnut mixture to a large bowl. Slowly whisk in olive oil to form a thick emulsion. Add heavy cream and Pecorino Romano cheese and whisk until combined. Season with black pepper and sea salt to taste.

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Stir in fettuccine, return to a boil, and cook pasta over medium heat until cooked through but still firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain.

  • Toss walnut sauce with pasta. Garnish with fresh chives.

Cook's Note:

If you do not have a mortar and pestle, you may use a food processor instead.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1066 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 90.4g; fat 71.7g; cholesterol 61.1mg; sodium 189.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/09/2022