4th of July Blast Smoothie

14 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A great drink for kids and adults on the 4th or July or anytime! You can use blueberries instead of blackberries.

By daftpunkcook

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place 1 cup blackberries, strawberries, banana, orange juice, and ice into a blender in that order, and blend on high speed until smooth, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Pour into 4 glasses and top each serving with 3 blackberries for garnish.n

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 0.5g; sodium 1.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/23/2022