4th of July Blast Smoothie
A great drink for kids and adults on the 4th or July or anytime! You can use blueberries instead of blackberries.
I used a large frozen banana because I wanted to skip the ice. The sugar was optional, I left it out. I used Trop 50 orange juice. One of the best smoothies I've ever had. I loved the combination of blackberries, strawberries, banana and orange. This is great for when you want something sweet but are watching your calorie intake.Read More
I thought this smoothie was just ok. I have to say, it was a beautiful purple color!Read More
Very berry indeed. I whipped this up after a long hot morning walk. It hit the spot. I had to use blueberries, no blackberries at the store. I poured the rest into a Popsicle mold and made ice pops with it. I enjoyed them even more.
I make this for kids all the time before we make the adult version with vodka and triple sec. The sugar isn't necessary at all with the amount of sugar in OJ. Delicious flavors and a beautiful color. Drink up!
A nice complement of fruit flavors. I had an orange which needed to be used up, so I added freshly-squeezed orange juice. My blackberries were not particularly sweet, so I added a little Splenda, but the smoothie still had a nice tang to it. If only that blender could pulverize those annoying blackberry seeds :-( Nutritionally, this is a superstar for anybody watching his/her diet. Liked this a lot and definitely will be making again.
I recently purchased the Ninja Kitchen 1200 & what a a great investment...absolutely the greatest invention & it does exactly what they saw on TV including making ice into snow in a matter of seconds, but my son & I made this smoothie in the Ninja except the recipe called for Vanilla Yogurt..we used the Vanilla Greek Yogurt (i believe it called for 1/2 cup) but you can add or to your own taste & no sugar...it was really good...& to Kathy37c...since you are allergic to oranges you can add apple juice or white grape juice but if you don't want to use juice you can use Silk Coconut Milk...omg so delicious & i have also used Coconut Water (comes in cans in the Mexican section of your grocery store...i just have fallen in love with coconut water & it is starting to become very popular & good for you too....i do not have a stomach so i have to make up all kinds of smoothies, soup, etc., that i can eat but just try it & adjust to your taste & loved this recipe!!!
Thanks for sharing this recipe...my husband liked it...it was delicious.I'll make again.I skipped sugar and the taste was great.
Have made many smoothies but not with blackberries due to seeds. Blackberries added a nice taste and seeds were't so bad after all. Sugar not necesssary. I've always used only about half the ice, but find it more refreshing with the 2 cups.
yogurt is also great to add, gives it that creamy taste..if you put yogurt i wouldnt recommend the sugar although this is a wonderful recipe! thanks:)
This recipe will be better if the fruit you use is frozen. It will make the smoothie more slushy like. I have made this smoothie with a cup of vanilla yogurt added to it and it was even better. I like my smoothies thick and this will do it(frozen friut and yogurt.
I made this just as listed. I will be making this for the kids on the fourth... I will add a kick for the adults...
Made as directed sans sugar. Delicious. Next time we may add a bit of honey for just a bit more sweetness. So good!
creamy and smooth ! Yum !
