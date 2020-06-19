4th of July Blast Smoothie

I recently purchased the Ninja Kitchen 1200 & what a a great investment...absolutely the greatest invention & it does exactly what they saw on TV including making ice into snow in a matter of seconds, but my son & I made this smoothie in the Ninja except the recipe called for Vanilla Yogurt..we used the Vanilla Greek Yogurt (i believe it called for 1/2 cup) but you can add or to your own taste & no sugar...it was really good...& to Kathy37c...since you are allergic to oranges you can add apple juice or white grape juice but if you don't want to use juice you can use Silk Coconut Milk...omg so delicious & i have also used Coconut Water (comes in cans in the Mexican section of your grocery store...i just have fallen in love with coconut water & it is starting to become very popular & good for you too....i do not have a stomach so i have to make up all kinds of smoothies, soup, etc., that i can eat but just try it & adjust to your taste & loved this recipe!!!