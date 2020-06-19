Indian Tacos with Yeast Fry Bread

THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU BETSY!! Wish I could give you a million stars!! These are the Indian FryBread tacos of my youth...we used to travel to South Dakota for vacation every year and I remember eating these in the Badlands...I have been trying to recreate them for YEARS with no success(no other recipe uses yeast). They were a HIT with the entire family and they brought me back to my childhood. They are perfect!!! Thank you so much!!! I could eat this bread all day!! My kids even had dessert with some leftover bread and cinnamon sugar, that's also to die for. PS I just used ground beef and taco seasoning mix, but the meat sounds wonderful too, next time I will be sure to have the ingredients on hand to make them even better!! ******************************Ok, well it's been years since I started making these and left this review, however they remain a family favorite and are loved by everyone who tries them :-) I will offer a few pointers from my trials and errors(like the day I had to take care of something for one of the kids and discovered that a 10min rest(just after dough is made) and 15-30min rise time(in disc form) makes them even better ;-) it alleviates some of the cheesiness some reviewers talk of) We continue to eat it as a base for tacos, chili, sloppy Joe, and as dessert with honey and/or cinnamon sugar. I typically make this bread for something every 6-8wks(which is a lot in our house, not too much gets that much action and I cook and bake daily :-))

