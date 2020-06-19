Indian Tacos with Yeast Fry Bread
My cousins grew up on a reservation in South Dakota, and this is how we always made our fry bread (with yeast).
THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU BETSY!! Wish I could give you a million stars!! These are the Indian FryBread tacos of my youth...we used to travel to South Dakota for vacation every year and I remember eating these in the Badlands...I have been trying to recreate them for YEARS with no success(no other recipe uses yeast). They were a HIT with the entire family and they brought me back to my childhood. They are perfect!!! Thank you so much!!! I could eat this bread all day!! My kids even had dessert with some leftover bread and cinnamon sugar, that's also to die for. PS I just used ground beef and taco seasoning mix, but the meat sounds wonderful too, next time I will be sure to have the ingredients on hand to make them even better!! ******************************Ok, well it's been years since I started making these and left this review, however they remain a family favorite and are loved by everyone who tries them :-) I will offer a few pointers from my trials and errors(like the day I had to take care of something for one of the kids and discovered that a 10min rest(just after dough is made) and 15-30min rise time(in disc form) makes them even better ;-) it alleviates some of the cheesiness some reviewers talk of) We continue to eat it as a base for tacos, chili, sloppy Joe, and as dessert with honey and/or cinnamon sugar. I typically make this bread for something every 6-8wks(which is a lot in our house, not too much gets that much action and I cook and bake daily :-))Read More
The bread came out really dense and I was not very impressed. Don't get me wrong it was not bad just not as good as I remember fry bread being, I prefer it lighter and fluffier. I have had this at the Native American area at Cheyenne Frontier Day's before and my husband's mother used to make it and probably learned it from a Native American, as she used to do volunteer work at reservations all the time. But I should point out I also had the title of best step-mom ever bestowed upon me after my daughter ate her's, so really it was not terrible. *I used my own recipe for the meat.Read More
Thank you for sharing. I am a 42 year old Native American who loves cooking. I have been making fry-bread for over 20 years. Although this is a great recipe, I did alter it slightly. I used evaporated milk and cut the water in 1/2; using 1/2 milk and 1/2 water. I prefer my bread a little sweeter so added more sugar than it calls for. I also let the bread rise for about 40 minutes w/ a damp towel covering it before frying. I really like that I was able to switch the servings to 35 and the recipe adjusted the ingredients.
I am also from SD, Rapid City. I only used the part for the Fry Bread and it was great! I used the recipe for Buffy's Refried Beans and my own ground beef with seasonings, cumin, chili pwdr,garlic, and cornstarch. Also made homemade quacamole! Pile everything on with shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, onion, tomato and ripe olives!
We are now addicted to these Indian tacos! Just great flavour and our guests are asking for them. Thanks so much for the recipe.
AWESOME!!!!! I followed the recipe and it came out PERFECT!!! Next time I will cut the dough into 12-15 pieces so the kids can eat them a bit easier. My husbands family is from a reservation in SD also and I wanted our children to be able to have something that their family used to make. We WILL make this often. Thanks for the fabulous recipe!
I think this was a great recipe. The fry bread was wonderful and easy to make. The dough rolled out well. The recipe stated that it made 6 fry breads. These were as big as dinner plates. Make sure you have plenty of paper towels to absorb the oil. Nobody in my family could eat the whole thing. I did tweak the recipe by using 1/2 pound of Johnsonville hot Italian sausage and 1/2 pound of mild Italian sausage instead of hamburger. The Johnsonville sausage gave the Indian fry bread a kick that I really liked. I topped the fry bread with refried beans, added the meat mixture and then all the other toppings. If I make this recipe again I would leave out the tomatoes, tomato paste and suggested seasonings. I will fry the Italian sausage with 1/2 cup of onions. Then mix 1/4 cup of chopped green chili. I would add the refried beans and Italian sausage mixture to the fry bread. Toppings would include lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and sour cream.
So good. I've been wanting to make Indian Fry Bread for ages and I finally found this recipe that uses yeast. The breads came out prefectly. Chewy, crispy and delicious. We paired this with 7 Minute Guacamole and Simple Salsa - both recipes from AllRecipes and they were perfect together. This one is going in the "keepers" section of my recipe box. Thanks Betsy!
This brings back memory of my grandmother who use to make these when I was a child. I followed the recipe but I let it sit after mixing the dough together for about 2 hours. It came out just as I remember when my grandma made it. Thank you so much. I used a few other recipes I found online but didn't come out right. This is the real deal. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!
Used your recipe for the bread section of the dish. It came out beautiful! Super tasty golden brown bread. It was just like I remembered them from my childhood. When visiting my Native American friend, her mom would make this for us... YUM!!!
These are my absolute favorite fry bread recipe! We are from South Dakota too and these are just the best!
This was a big hit with my family tonight! I used to make scones quite often with homemade bread dough, and Navajo tacos, too, but for some reason I have forgotten about them over the years. My husband's first reaction was, "Scones!" but of course we didn't have them with butter and syrup tonight. I used Terry's Texas beans as another reviewer suggested (just using bottled pinto beans since there was no time for long cooking). They were also a big hit. We didn't have meat on ours and no one missed it. I used the Fry Daddy one son gave me for Christmas and it worked great. They puffed up a lot, but once we put the toppings on, they flattened out. We topped the beans with shredded cheese, sour cream and a mix of lettuce and kale. Since I now know how to make the dough without making bread first, we'll have them often. Thank you!
Followed the fry bread portion of the recipe and it worked out great. I followed some of the others reviewers and rolled it into 10 discs instead of 6 so they would be smaller and they were still very nice. They softened up and were able to be folded. I did one thing differently: I used Self Rising flour. The recipe called for AP, Salt and Baking Powder. I have a bag of Self Rising I wanted to use up so I omitted the salt and BP and used it. It worked out just fine. Thanks for the recipe!
I was looking for an easy frybread recipe, that my family would love and being a South Dakota native I found it I would like to say Thank You BETSY4020, I have made just the frybread on multiple occasions =D
This was great! I too was trying to recreate the taste of South Dakota fry bread!Lived and worked on Rosebud Indian Reservation and had these on numerous occasions. I loved them! It turned out fabulous and was super easy! Thanks for sharing this.
IN MY TEENS MY FRIEND'S MOTHER MADE FRY BREAD FOR ALMOST EVERY MEAL - TRUE INDIAN FROM MINNESOTA - BROUGHT BACK SO MANY MEMORIES - I HAVE LOOKED FOR THIS RECIPE AND NEVER FOUND IT - THANKS
I've only made the fry bread, but about half a dozen times. It's the "money" part of the recipe, honestly! The rest is for the person eating the taco to decide. I'm a fan of my refried beans, guacamole and cheese. When we're done eating dinner, I shake the leftover fry bread in cinnamon and sugar. The bread is amazing!
Recipe says to cut dough into 6 pieces, but header says makes enough for 12???
this is the best recipe. it reminds me of my Grandmother us to make. home style cooking its a must in our home..
This is an excellent recipe that I love and use, in addition to recommending it to others. Although, it would be better if you RENAMED it; as Indian is from India. This recipe is a Native American/1st people nations type of bread. 99% Natives would agree! If you would be so kind and rename it properly ?? Thanks for the excellent recipe!????????
The bread wasn't as fluffy as I'm used too with other fry bread recipes I've tried, but the kids seemed to like it. Not sure if I'll make this particular one again, but it wasn't bad.
The best frybread I have ever had! soooo yummy! Thanks for the recipe! :)
This Fry Bread recipe was so good and we all loved it! The only thing I did differently was I used my bread machine on the dough cycle to make the dough and it worked very well. I tried rolling them out thinner and as a result bigger in diameter after the first few I did but next time I make these I'll leave them a little thicker and smaller. The thinner ones tended to bubble up with air pockets more so when frying then the thicker ones did. They all tasted fantastic though so I will be making these over and over. Both my adult sons liked them better than the store bought taco shells. Fantastic!
Yes!! I've been making (and selling) tacos for over 25 years ( yes I am Native American and lived on my reservation for my entire childhood + part of my young adulthood) and FINALLY someone who knows what tastes the best! I use as yeast bread dough recipe my Gramma verbally passed down BUT I tell friends who are afraid of making bread to try FROZEN STORE BREAD DOUGH. It isn't as tasty but it works. You know its good fry bread when it still tastes good the next day.....can't say that with some of the baking powder bread recipes.
OMGosh these were so good! I live in Arizona and grew up eating Navajo Tacos. I have been craving them lately and after looking at multiple recipes, chose this one with the yeast. I was a little intimidated because I haven't really ever made anything with yeast before, but these turned out amazing! I made this recipe as is... although I did take a suggestion from another reviewer to let my dough rest 10 minutes after made and then let the discs rise. The combination of the fry bread and the chili was exactly what I was craving and tasted like I remember. I also made the slow cooker refried beans and Annie's Fruit Salsa cinnamon chips from Allrecipes. This was my favorite meal I have had in a long time!
I only followed the recipe for the fry bread and then did my own chili. But the fry bread turned out beautifully and was just the right texture!
Love this recipe! I’ve always made my fry bread the traditional Ojibwe way (without yeast) and it’s good but it just doesn’t stay soft for long, so I wanted a recipe with yeast that stays fluffy and tender and this is definitely it!
I haven't actually made this recipe as I have my own I like to use. I just wanted to comment and say that the longer you let yeast dough raise the fluffier it gets. I always start my bread in the morning and let it raise all day. Punching down as necessary. Also you can try by not adding all the flour in and letting raise once then add the remaining flour and raise for a good part of the day. You won't have tough bread that way. Also when I go to fry I only don't overly mess with the dough As that lets all the air out of the dough if that makes sense. Just wanted to give a few tips. I live on a reservation and have had Indians tell me I make better dough then they do!
Excellent!!! I've always been nervous about fry bread! My husband is Indian and grew up eating it and his mom makes it really good! My husband approved! It was really yummy. I added just a little extra sugar like a previous poster said and it was so yummy!
This is a great recipe! I made it for dinner, instead of their recipe for the meat I used a can of chili with a pound of ground hamburger. Also I added a smidge bit more water. Let the dough rise for about 20 minutes, roll it out with a rolling pin and it gets super fluffy! I am a Native American and have tried many different recipes and tasted numerous different breads from family and friends and this is at the top :)
I only used the recipe for the fry bread and served it with a pozole stew I make. This was great! Easy to make and the flavor was really good. I don't have a thermometer for the oil so I just drop in a piece of dough and when it is bubbling and floats to the top I start cooking the bread. I did a side by side with the "Fry bread tacos II" recipe and while both were great, my whole family voted for this one.
Perfect fry bread recipe. Quick, Easy and its so delicious made into a taco or with butter, cinnamon and sugar on it.
Just made the fry bread part of the recipe. Spot on!
I'm an enrolled tribal member and..... This is the best fry bread recipe ever. I try different recipes often and this is a keeper.
My husband made these and it was wonderful. The bread was crunchy outside, soft and yummy inside. We have added it to our favourites list.
I enjoyed the fry bread as a taco shell. Will be making this more often. Am planning to share this with friends who want to have tacos without the store bought tortilla shells. The only thing I did not care for was the oily fingers I got while eating the tacos. The yeast dough gets nice and light, easy to mix and roll out. The leftovers are great with a little honey drizzled over them. Thank you for a great recipe
A new family favorite! The fry bread (after following the recommendation in one of the comments and letting it rise for 40 minutes) was light, fluffy and delicious. I did not roll the dough out but rather pinched out dough balls, patted them into hand sized circles, and fried. Perfect.
I just used this for the fry bread recipe, and it was amazing!!! It was so easy and quick to make. I usually run to the store for bread dough when making Indian Tacos, but this was quicker and tasted better. Very easy to work with too. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Amazing recipe soooo yummmmm
