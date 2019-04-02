Chicken Milanese

I made this recipe up after not finding very many recipes for chicken milanese to go with my pasta. It is quick and delicious.

By Sherbear1

prep:

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).

  • Beat eggs with salt and pepper in a shallow dish. Spread flour in another dish and bread crumbs in a third dish.

  • Working with one piece at a time, gently press chicken into the flour to coat and shake off the excess flour. Dip into the beaten egg, then press into bread crumbs. Gently toss between your hands so any bread crumbs that haven't stuck can fall away. Place the breaded chicken onto a plate while breading the rest; do not stack.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Pan-fry chicken in batches of 2 or 3 pieces until golden brown and no longer pink in the center, about 2 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer cooked chicken to a baking sheet and keep warm in preheated oven while cooking remaining chicken.

  • Serve with lemon wedges.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Cook's Note:

You can make your own breadcrumbs or buy store bought. To make your own use 3 dried pieces of bread, crumble add 1/2 teaspoon basil and thyme.

322 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 39g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 129.2mg; sodium 694.5mg. Full Nutrition
