Chicken Milanese

Using Panko bread crumbs would help retain some crispness. It's hard to know what "to taste" is with the salt & pepper when it's added to the egg, so after tasting a cooked piece I added more salt & pepper to the flour and crumbs because it was bland. I actually thought it was going to be over seasoned after that but it still seemed bland. So heed the advice of other reviewers and season season season - if you don't the chicken will be tasteless. I fried in avocado oil with a touch of butter added. I think this could be improved by adding some additional seasonings. I may try again with Panko and adding in some garlic or garlic butter and possibly some onion powder. I didn't go fancy and just served this with a simple garden salad. I did love that dinner was done fairly quickly with very little mess.

