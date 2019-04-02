Chicken Milanese

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Cook's Note:
You can make your own breadcrumbs or buy store bought. To make your own use 3 dried pieces of bread, crumble add 1/2 teaspoon basil and thyme.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 39g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 129.2mg; sodium 694.5mg. Full Nutrition
This is a really good quick recipe. Make sure your oil is not too hot or the coating will burn. I made a simple sauce of seasoned diced tomatoes and mushrooms thickened with a little flour and served over penne.
Using Panko bread crumbs would help retain some crispness. It's hard to know what "to taste" is with the salt & pepper when it's added to the egg, so after tasting a cooked piece I added more salt & pepper to the flour and crumbs because it was bland. I actually thought it was going to be over seasoned after that but it still seemed bland. So heed the advice of other reviewers and season season season - if you don't the chicken will be tasteless. I fried in avocado oil with a touch of butter added. I think this could be improved by adding some additional seasonings. I may try again with Panko and adding in some garlic or garlic butter and possibly some onion powder. I didn't go fancy and just served this with a simple garden salad. I did love that dinner was done fairly quickly with very little mess.
This recipe is so simple and is great to add to the top of any pasta. One of my favorites is the mexican pesto recipe from here (kenfromca), tossed on some fettucini noodles and topped with parmesan or cojita cheese. Also made it with a tomato, buttered pasta w/lemon. Experiment, it's hard to go wrong with this chicken.
This was a pretty simple recipe to make. The taste was good, could be better. I added oregano to the bread crumbs to give it a little more flavor. Besides that I stuck to the recipe, and it turned out good for a simple weekday family meal, but probably not for company. And you do have to be very careful that your oil doesn't get too hot, because the breading will burn very quickly while the chicken is still pink inside. I probably will make again.
This is five star once you doctor it up a bit: I used panko crumbs and seasoned them with Italian seasoning, garlic powder and onion salt. I served mine with both the lemon wedges and some homemade pesto sauce. Really delicious...will be making this again.
I cooked this for my extremely finicky wife and daughter. They had happy plates when they were done. I liked it too. Cooked as instructed and, as suggested by others, added plenty of salt to the crumbs. I cut the breasts into smaller sized pieces and beat them into submission (fairly flat). They were sooooooo tender and tasty. Thanks for the submission. It makes me very happy when my family likes what I cook. P.S. What is the green stuff in the picture?
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
05/11/2016
5-10-2016 ~Not being a fan of “Italian seasoned bread crumbs,” I just used bread crumbs made from a good quality Italian bread and seasoned simply with salt, pepper and fresh parsley. I also preferred to fry these in olive oil over the vegetable oil. I know it’s “better” for you, but more important to me, it tastes better too. Forget about using your good extra-virgin olive oil for this – “pure” or “light” is much less expensive and actually much better for frying anyway.
This recipe was simple and easy and we all loved it. I liked that it stretched two breasts to feed all three of us with some leftovers for lunches. I omitted the lemon at the end and served it with a parm noodle that had a nice sauce. I can see this making it into the line up as it was fast easy and very versatile. I made exactly as stated above.
This is my (extremely picky) stepson's favorite recipe. It's not hard, but it is time consuming and will get your kitchen and dishes dirty. It's the most perfect homemade chicken recipe I've ever tried, and despite the mess, I make it at least once a month because it's so delicious. I make a huge batch and then reheat leftovers in the toaster oven and serve them with ketchup.
Absolutely love this recipe as is. After experimenting a few times, I found that I enjoy it so much better with a dash of fresh lemon juice added to the egg mixture to brighten the chicken...Added a little Herbes de Provence to the bread crumbs also according to another website's suggestion. A personal favorite. I can't wait to make this for my family one day.
just perfectly flavorful! I made my own bread crumbs, heavy on italian seasoning. They are right about the salt. Do not skimp! I recommend flattening breasts to less than 1" thickness. It coats and cooks better. Also, use a non-stick pan to save yourself some grief and don't miss out on any of the flavorful coating.
I found a recipe similar to this in GQ magazine 10 years ago. I made it for my husband (we had just started dating the week I found it and made it the first time) and needless to say it’s his favorite dish he’s ever eaten! I spice it up a bit by letting the chicken soak in a lemon garlic olive oil mixture for about 30 min before breading. I’ve found this makes the chicken extra tender from being broken down by the lemon. We also garnish it with a mix of baby arugula, halved grape tomatoes and fresh squeezed lemon. We have NEVER had leftovers and I have extra copies of the recipe printed because I’ve had so many people ask for the recipe! We usually have ours with Party Potatoes (my moms version) and roasted asparagus or carrots! Yum!!!
This was delicious. Followed recipe exactly which I usually do first time out. So simple yet so flavorful. The first time I ever had chicken Milanese was in Italy. I dare to say this was better than Italy. Hubs loved it. A definite keeper.
Instead of using the measurements for the flour and bread crumbs I used my own judgement on how much I need to coat the chicken with. Other than that the chicken comes out crispy, juicy, and very tasty. I PERSONALLY love it over linguine garlic and oil and lots of creamy pesto.
I'm a college student, so it is kind of hard to find recipes that I actually have ingredients for. This one is perfect! It's easy to make and tastes amazing:) I paired it with some noodles with marinara sauce and a sprinkle of mozzarella cheese :)
I made it as chicken strips. served it with spaghetti and sauce with garlic and mushrooms. i used marinara as the base. I added garlic powder and extra Italian seasoning to the breading. Overall it was a big success. my teenage son didn't even bother with a plate, he stood at the stove, shoving it in his mouth. He is generally a picky eater. I will definitely make this again. it took a long time to cook because I was cooking enough for a army.
Very good! I did use Panko crumbs because I had some that I wanted to use up. That made these a little crunchy, which I wasn't keen on. I think I'd like it better with regular bread crumbs. I did use olive oil, and it cooks up in no time. I had this with Pasta e Olio from this site and a red wine. Thanks for this good recipe!
This is a wonderful recipe! I've made it a few times and am just wondering: Is this an Italian recipe? Could someone please QUICKLY tell me the answer to this? Thanks! By the way, this is my family's favorite chicken recipe!
My kids and husband raved over it. Made a gluten-free version and incorporated suggestions of others to increase flavor. Substituted millet flour for wheat flour. For “crumb mixture” I used millet flour in same measurement as crumbs required, then added two cloves finely chopped garlic, the zest of one orange, as much Parmesan as the flour, 1/4 cup each of dried herbs: oregano, basil, and chives. It ended up resembling crumbs before and after cooking. Added the juice from the orange to the egg wash. It was a Valencia orange, small juice orange.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.