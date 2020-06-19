Apricot Jam

Great recipe! My daughter and I made this together. I'm glad I read the reviews and cut the sugar in half. We used 2 pots - 1 with unrefined sugar and 1 with a Stevia & Cane Sugar blend. Both came out perfectly. It did take us much longer than 25 minutes to cook down the jam to our liking, but it was worth it. Tip: I had prepped the fruit 2 days earlier and then realized it might brown. I dissolved 2 tsp honey and about 1 tsp lemon juice in 2 cups of water, poured it over the fruit, placed plastic wrap on top to further limit air exposure, placed the lid on the container and the fruit stayed fresh. Tip 2: When I was ready to jam, I drained and reserved the liquid. As we cooked the apricots, we reserved the foam. While the jars were processing, I combined the juice and foam and cooked it down into a very tasty syrup. It's unbelievable over vanilla ice cream!!