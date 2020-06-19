This apricot jam is not only fun to make, but it is also very delicious. I love to save money, especially with my big family. So making my own jams and jellies is a favorite hobby of mine to share with my kids. There's nothing like your own fresh jam on toasted Italian bread!
I think this recipe is a great basic without any added perservatives. I also place 1/2 teaspoon butter to keep batch from foamimg and added jalepeños for an extra kick to a few of my batches ( 1 cup). You can decrease the jalapeõs to taste.
Overall, I think this recipe was good, with just some minor tweeking. I did a second batch of this but cut the sugar in half. The first batch with 5 cups of sugar was simply overpoweringly sweet. I wasn't able to taste the lovely apricot, just a mouthful of sugar zings! Other than that, It gelled beautifully and the color is vibrant... just needs less sugar!
I made this recipe with a bunch of overripe apricots that I got from the farmer's market. Because it was overripe I cut the sugar down to 3 cups. The reason for the 4-stars is that I think 6 cups of sugar would've been way too sweet, even without the apricots being overripe. I had considered using a recipe with added pectin, but decided against it and the jam thickened up just fine. Just as an fyi - less ripe fruit contains more pectin. I did add about 1/2 cup of chopped jalapenos and cinnamon to 1/2 the batch.
I loved this! The only change I made was substited the sugar with 1.5 cups of honey (that's why I didn't give it 5 stars because of the sugar in the recipe) and it was perfect. Not to sweet, the sweetness from the apricot was enough plus the sourness from the lemon. Perfect!
I made this yesterday afternoon, as instructed, but it did not set properly. I am very discouraged by this, as I was making it as a special request. I am not sure if I can reprocess the batch, as this recipe does not have pectin in it (I have only seen instructions for recipes using pectin). I will have to research this issue further, at this point!
Just finished making this jam exactly like the recipe minus 1 cup of sugar. Since I used some rather tart apricots, I think I could have used the full 6 cups called for. It is delicious, though, even though a tiny bit tart. I got 6 full 1/2 pint jars....that's 1/2 pt not 1 pt....and nearly one more that is in the fridge waiting for my toast tomorrow morning. Yum.
Love this jam! I only used 3 cups of sugar based on other reviews and because the apricots I used were overripe. It turned out great, I wouldn't want it any sweetie. That's the only reason I gave 4 stars.
Delicious! I have made apricot jam for years, but always with pectin. I am glad to find this recipe. One suggestion tho.....you should not peel apricots as there lies most of the pectin, and I do not take the time to crush them...I just cut them up.
Great recipe! My daughter and I made this together. I'm glad I read the reviews and cut the sugar in half. We used 2 pots - 1 with unrefined sugar and 1 with a Stevia & Cane Sugar blend. Both came out perfectly. It did take us much longer than 25 minutes to cook down the jam to our liking, but it was worth it. Tip: I had prepped the fruit 2 days earlier and then realized it might brown. I dissolved 2 tsp honey and about 1 tsp lemon juice in 2 cups of water, poured it over the fruit, placed plastic wrap on top to further limit air exposure, placed the lid on the container and the fruit stayed fresh. Tip 2: When I was ready to jam, I drained and reserved the liquid. As we cooked the apricots, we reserved the foam. While the jars were processing, I combined the juice and foam and cooked it down into a very tasty syrup. It's unbelievable over vanilla ice cream!!
About 4.5 pounds got me 8 cups of roughly chopped apricots. Used 3 cups of sugar as per other reviewers, boiled for 25 min, processed in a water bath for 5 min (I'm at sea level currently) and barely eked out 4 full pints. It is the most lovely color and still plenty sweet (although I know you need some sugar to make the jelling magic so don't go too low!)
A friend gave me some homegrown apricot, which I'm typically not a fan. So I decided to make jam out of it and boy was this good! The texture came out a bit runny but that doesn't bother me. Just out of curiosity, did anyone make this w/o peeling the skin? Thought it may taste just as fine but would add some of the missing texture.
After reading others reviews I cut down the sugar. I used 8 cups apricots and only 4 cups of sugar and it was excellent. Another batch I had 7 cups of apricots and 3 cups of sugar it was just as good. I did put my apricots through the blender to chop them up before I boiled them. I brought the mixture to a rolling boil than boiled for 22 minutes longer.
I just finished making this. We just moved to a new home with four apricot trees. This was easy to make. I gave it a four-star rating because it hasn't cooled and I want to see how it sets. I taste-tested it and it was pretty good. I put the apricots in a food processor because they were a little dry and I couldn't mash them. It only made four pints plus less than 1/4 cup.
I cut this recipe in half because I only had 4 cups of apricots. Used 2 cups of sugar & 2 tablespoons of bottled lemon juice; brought it to a boil & let it cook for 20 minutes. Turned out perfectly! Only got a little over 3 cups total, which is the perfect amount for us. Didn't peel them either because I have canned apricots in the past and you don't need to peel them. Looking forward to eating this bright & pretty jam on toast and ice cream. Would also be wonderful on top of cream cheese or brie on sliced baguette or crackers too! Maybe on to of cheesecake? YUM!!!
I thought this recipe was great! I used fresh picked apricots from my tree & I split the recipe in half. I used critic acid powder in place of lemon juice because it's what I had on hand. I sprinkled a pinch of cinnamon in the batch while it was cooking and it turned out so good! Thank you for the simple & delicious recipe :)
No guesswork...I love it! I have never had success with the tests of when it is going to set. This recipe was so simple and the times were perfect. I can tell by licking the spoon when I was done that this is going to set perfectly and the taste is pure apricot! Two hours including picking and lids are a poppin'! Thanks Megan
I found 4lb8oz = 8C roughly chopped fruit. Used 3.5C sugar. Added half teaspoon butter to cut down on foam as per atchemp review. My fruit was a bit overripe so its a bit runny even tho I added 1 chopped Gala apple to provide natural pectin.
Delish! Used 8 cups apricots, (partially pulverized in food processor). 6 cups sugar. 1/4 cup lemon juice and orange juice. Also added zest from one orange and one lemon. After cooking for approximately 30 minutes, I took it off the heat, let cool for about 5-10 minutes and then added 1/3 cup Apricot brandy. Processed in hot water bath for 15 minutes.
My kid picked apricots and I looked up this recipe to make jam. I modified the recipe to the number of apricots I had. After pitting them I kept the peel on and added them to a blender to coarsely chop them up. I added only 1/2 cup sugar to the 2 cups of apricots and what juice I could squeeze out of the half lemon I had on hand. It turned out really delicious and a tad tart.
the flavor was really nice, but it took much longer to thicken.....and turned out more like a sauce! we are not complaining.....its delicious! that has more to do with the ripeness of the fruit than anything! thanks to Bountiful Baskets for the apricots!
This was so easy. I have ever made jam without pectin before and I was sceptical but this was fantastic! Great apricot flavour, and not too sweet (I wondered if it was too much sugar, but it wasn't. Might try 5 cups next time but why mess with perfection). And it thickened up nicely, cooked it for 10 extra minutes, might not next time ask like soft jam and it thickened up in processing and cooling.
I made this jam and I added jalapenos as some of the reviews recommended. It seemed like it wasn't going to set at the end and I added a few tablespoons of pectin and that did the trick. It is delicious on a toasted cold cut sandwich! Thank you!
This was my first attempt at jam/preserves and canning and this couldn’t have been simpler. I took the advice of previous cooks and reduced the sugar from 6 to 4 cups but added a pint of blueberries. It’s delicious!
I've never had much luck with making jam, but we bought a house with a big apricot tree recently and I had to try again. This recipe is very easy and delicious. One note, however--my first batch was a little runny. But I think partly because I didn't cook it as long as the later two batches. They turned out really well because I made sure it thickened more while cooking. Then it set further after cooling in the jars. Delicious on toast!
I think the recipe is very simply, easy to follow and it tastes great. Using the apricots from the trees was a great recipe to have at hand. Everyone likes and dislikes are different and I wouldn't add anything and I also can't imagine eating this with jalapenos, so as I said everyone is different
This was my first time making apricot jam and it turned out so well. I made the following substitutions: I used 2 1/2 c. of sugar and that was sweet enough for me and gave the jam a nice consistency. I also added in 1/2 t. of cinnamon and 3/4 t. ground ginger. I'm very pleased with the result. Thanks for sharing such a great recipe! P.S. 8 cups of apricots is approximately 25 apricots.
Love this recipe. I added 4 sprigs of lavender, that was blooming in my garden, gave it a wonderful light lavender infusion(doesn't really taste) I just cooked the flowers in, but next time I'll put them in a cheese cloth and take it out when it's ready for jars. Also put a couple table spoons of water in so it didn't burn.
I think the recipe is good - I did have to cook it quite a bit longer as my apricots were getting to be quite ripe. Some tips on how to check for setting would be helpful as I had to look those up on another couple of web pages. Also found it to be a bit on the overly sweet side and will reduce the sugar next time around.
Exceptionally tasting jam! I did add the 1/2 teaspoon of butter and ended up with no foaming that didn't melt back into the jam. I didn't add a pepper, but do want to try this. All in all, a keeper! Update: Read another recipe that said that the fruit should get to 220-223º before done, but mine was stubbornly staying at 217º. Turns out that 217º is perfect and my insistance in going higher caused burnt jam!
I love this! So good and easy! I used a food processor to chop my apricots once pitted. Saved a ton of time. I used only 4 cups of sugar. It still game together perfectly well! Very tasty and easy and so nice that you don’t need pectin.
