This apricot jam is not only fun to make, but it is also very delicious. I love to save money, especially with my big family. So making my own jams and jellies is a favorite hobby of mine to share with my kids. There's nothing like your own fresh jam on toasted Italian bread!

By Megan

Directions

  • Mix apricots and lemon juice in a large pot over medium heat; add sugar and slowly bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Continue to cook and stir until apricot mixture thickens, about 25 minutes. Remove from heat and skim foam off the top if necessary.

  • Meanwhile, prepare jars, lids, and rings by cleaning and sterilizing them in the dishwasher or a boiling water bath. Leave lids in simmering water until ready to seal jars.

  • Ladle hot jam into hot sterilized jars, leaving about 1/4 inch of space on top. Run a knife or a thin spatula around the insides of the jars after they have been filled to remove any air bubbles. Wipe the rims of the jars with a moist paper towel to remove any food residue. Top with lids, and screw on rings.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil, then carefully lower the jars into the pot using a holder, leaving a 2-inch space between the jars. Pour in more boiling water if necessary until the water level is at least 1 inch above the tops of the jars. Bring the water to a full boil, cover the pot, and process for 15 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and place them onto a cloth-covered or wood surface, several inches apart, until cool. Once cool, press the top of each lid with a finger, ensuring that the seal is tight and the lid does not move up or down at all. Store in a cool, dark area.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 26.9g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.3mg. Full Nutrition
