P-nutty Fruit Salad Sandwich

This is one of my favorite recipes because it is light and very tasty. I had one of my family members try it and she thought it was so good that it was a recipe from a published cookbook. It is the best sweet sandwich you will ever taste! Perfect for all ages.

By ifurby101

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
1 sandwich
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix apple, banana, apple juice, and strawberry jam together in a bowl.

  • Spread peanut butter on both slices of bread. Top one piece of bread with fruit mixture. Place second slice of bread over the fruit mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 36.9g; fat 9.3g; sodium 213.4mg. Full Nutrition
