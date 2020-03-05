Oven BBQ Chicken Drumsticks

Having been Chicago residents for a long time (my husband is a lifer, I'm going on 25 years) we are loyal to the local sauce that first made it's debut at the Taste of Chicago about 25 years ago, Sweet Baby Ray's. So neither of us are big fans of the thinner vinegar-heavy sauces. Correction -- neither of us were big fans, until now. I had to make a few alterations based on what was in the pantry, but still an outstanding sauce! Also, since I had 12 drumsticks (lunch leftovers!) I doubled the recipe. I omitted the chili powder (was out), I used apple cider vinegar in place of white vinegar and prepared mustard instead of dry. (and I added 1 tsp of garlic powder and 1/2 tsp of onion powder and didn't cover with foil so it would thicken better) In the last 10 minutes (baked for an hour and 10) I poured the sauce from the pan into a small saucepan and reduced it on medium to thicken it up while the chicken got a little crisp on the top. (this also gets rid of the extra water if it's too thin for you) Then I poured the sauce over the finished chicken. It wasn't sticky thick, but it wasn't watery either. It was perfect. And I'm picky about sauces. Reducing not only thickened the sauce, it intensified the flavor so I'd still do it that way again. My husband loved it! It didn't have a spicy kick but still amazing. Tomorrow I'm tripling the sauce recipe and reducing on the stove to jar it for our BBQ on the 4th. This will be outstanding brushed on grilled shrimp, salmon or pork. LOVE.