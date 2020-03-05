Oven BBQ Chicken Drumsticks

577 Ratings
  • 5 283
  • 4 187
  • 3 56
  • 2 28
  • 1 23

A wonderful chicken recipe that can either be nice and gentle, or have a bit of a kick!

By Nichole S

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Place drumsticks in a baking dish.

  • Whisk water, ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, butter, salt, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and chili powder together in a bowl; pour mixture over drumsticks. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 1 hour, turning chicken about halfway through. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

I usually cook the chicken 10 to 15 minutes longer to thicken the sauce. I like to pair this with mashed potatoes and drizzle a bit of the chicken sauce onto the potatoes. Also amazing with any seasoned rice.

Editor's Note:

Based on user feedback, water has been changed to an optional ingredient. It is not used in the video.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
443 calories; protein 39.4g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 22.2g; cholesterol 142.3mg; sodium 2071.9mg. Full Nutrition
