Peanut Butter Pie Bars

1 of 5

Rating: 4 stars Recipe Group: My son and I enjoyed this recipe. I find it to be rather like caramel, consistency-wise. The crust didn't do much for me, however....like sand that crumbled all over the bottom of the pan. The filling was like cookie dough, so I actually kind of rolled/squished it into the shape of my pan and laid it over the crust. I did use my convection oven, set 25 degrees lower than recipe stated, per manufacturers instructions. Times given in recipe were spot on. Yes the bars are ridiculously sweet....I cut them pretty small to compensate. I did cut the recipe in half and used my square pan, no issues there. I have never had peanut butter pie so can't compare there...but this was a great snack/dessert, thanks for sharing! Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Recipe Group: After reading Mi Being Mi's and Shearone's reviews, I cut the powdered sugar in half [3/4 c] - next time, I may leave it out, altogether, using just the brown sugar and honey. I also used a rounded cup of peanut butter - maybe 1 1/4 cups, altogether [creamy, because it's what I have on hand]. I intended to use only peanut butter chips on one half, for my chocolate-hating manchild - but had accidently picked up a mixed bag of milk chocolate and peanut butter chips - which worked out fine. I used about 1/2 cups of the chips. I lined my pan with nonstick foil, which I used to lift the bars out of my pan, placing them on a cutting board to cut into squares. I liked it with the crust - BUT, the crust just fell off when I picked them up. It seemed somewhat better, after I refrigerated them. I might make them again, without the crust. It would be almost like a peanut butter fudge (= Helpful (2)

Rating: 2 stars This recipe did not work out well for me at all. I made half a batch and baked in a nine inch pie pan. The consistency is way off IMHO. I could not even cut this into bars as it would just crumble apart. Additionally for us this was way too sweet. I triple checked my quantities and ingredients to make sure I didn't make a mistake and I'm pretty sure I made it according to the recipe. We tried eating it anyway but...sorry... Helpful (2)