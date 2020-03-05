Peanut Butter Pie Bars

Rating: 3.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

These peanut butter pie-inspired bar cookies are the perfect chewy, crumbly, sweet treat for peanut lovers!

By S. Eyres

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix graham cracker crumbs and melted butter together in a bowl until cracker crumbs are moistened. Press evenly into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, about 7 minutes.

  • Mix peanut butter, confectioners' sugar, honey, and vanilla extract together in a mixing bowl; stir in brown sugar. Fold flour into peanut butter mixture until well incorporated.

  • Spread peanut butter mixture over graham cracker crust. Sprinkle with chocolate chips and peanut butter chips.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chips start to melt, 13 to 15 minutes. Cool before cutting into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 58.3g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 256.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

ONIOND
Rating: 4 stars
09/17/2014
Recipe Group: My son and I enjoyed this recipe. I find it to be rather like caramel, consistency-wise. The crust didn't do much for me, however....like sand that crumbled all over the bottom of the pan. The filling was like cookie dough, so I actually kind of rolled/squished it into the shape of my pan and laid it over the crust. I did use my convection oven, set 25 degrees lower than recipe stated, per manufacturers instructions. Times given in recipe were spot on. Yes the bars are ridiculously sweet....I cut them pretty small to compensate. I did cut the recipe in half and used my square pan, no issues there. I have never had peanut butter pie so can't compare there...but this was a great snack/dessert, thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

Sheila LaLonde
Allstar
Rating: 2 stars
09/15/2014
This recipe did not work out well for me at all. I made half a batch and baked in a nine inch pie pan. The consistency is way off IMHO. I could not even cut this into bars as it would just crumble apart. Additionally for us this was way too sweet. I triple checked my quantities and ingredients to make sure I didn't make a mistake and I'm pretty sure I made it according to the recipe. We tried eating it anyway but...sorry... Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
gammaray (=
Rating: 4 stars
09/17/2014
Recipe Group: After reading Mi Being Mi's and Shearone's reviews, I cut the powdered sugar in half [3/4 c] - next time, I may leave it out, altogether, using just the brown sugar and honey. I also used a rounded cup of peanut butter - maybe 1 1/4 cups, altogether [creamy, because it's what I have on hand]. I intended to use only peanut butter chips on one half, for my chocolate-hating manchild - but had accidently picked up a mixed bag of milk chocolate and peanut butter chips - which worked out fine. I used about 1/2 cups of the chips. I lined my pan with nonstick foil, which I used to lift the bars out of my pan, placing them on a cutting board to cut into squares. I liked it with the crust - BUT, the crust just fell off when I picked them up. It seemed somewhat better, after I refrigerated them. I might make them again, without the crust. It would be almost like a peanut butter fudge (= Read More
Helpful
(2)
JimmyandNancy Long
Rating: 4 stars
09/14/2014
This was the Buzz Group Recipe Selection for 9/13/14. If you are looking for a sugar overload look no further as this will be the recipe for you. The directions say to spread the peanut butter mixture over the graham cracker crust. I had to crumble the mixture over the crust. I only made 1/2 of the recipe and baked in an 8" x 8" foil lined square pan for 14 minutes. I allowed the bars to cool completely lifted them out of the pan and cut into squares. While we liked these I doubt that I will make them again - just too much of a good thing! Thanks for sharing your recipe S. Eyres. Read More
Helpful
(2)
