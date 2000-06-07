Turkey Delight is a delicious way to use everyone's favorite Thanksgiving leftovers in a single dish. Turkey, gravy, potatoes and stuffing form a magnificent holiday quartet. I often prepare the dish on Thanksgiving Day, then cook it a few days later.
I wish there were more than five stars to rate this recipe accordingly! I'm a big fan of casseroles, so this one really takes the cake in my book. Not only was it DELICIOUS and easy to make, but it helped me to use up almost all of my Thanksgiving leftovers. Another honorable mention is the fact that my *usually* picky husband LOVED it. I made the recipe more efficient for myself by using instant mashed potatoes combined with my leftover "real" ones, added in my sausage dressing leftovers with the Stovetop Stuffing that I mixed up, and combined my dripping gravy with a pre-made jar. I also added some fresh sage into the layers of potatoes and the gravy. Now, rather than dealing with several containers in my fridge and wondering whether they'll be eaten or spoil first, I need only reach for this one yummy dish. Thanks so much, Ann!
This was just OK. I used Heinz turkey gravy from the jar. It tasted really bland for some reason, which surprised me since Stove Top stuffing is not bland. My son (8) ate his portion, but my daughter (6) refused to eat hers due to everything being layered. It would probably taste better with some additional spice but I don't know if I'll try this recipe again to find out.
Why not go all out? Throw in a thin layer of leftover cranberry sauce (jelly or berry) between the turkey and potato topping (I had about 2/3 cups and put mine on top of the gravy), it was AMAZING! Recipe is excellent just as it is, but adding the cranberry made it extraordinary!
I didn't even bother with the mash potato step as I had leftover mashed potatoes in the fridge! I just layered the casserole like the instructions stated (with the leftover cold ingredients) and baked. I served this with other leftover vegetable sides and extra gravy. Excellent way to make a quick dinner after a long day at work for a ravenous family.
My husband ate half of this for dinner. I made it with Tone's instant turkey gravy mix, homemade mashed potatoes, Thanksgiving turkey and Brownberry sage and onion stuffing mix - made with chicken broth and butter. Very good I'll make it again. I think he liked it better than Thanksgiving.
AWESOME! I will never worry about getting all the food ready & hot at the same time again! I took this as a "side-dish" since we were going to a rustic cabin for Thanksgiving. It was a HIT! I used boxed everything: Turkey stovetop, potato buds, canned gravy. I did cook a turkey a couple days before & used the meat from that. Made two pans: One for us & one for my husbands office. You scoop out what you want and pop it in the microwave. So easy. I'm making it again for Christmas.
I found this recipe excellent. I made no changes and we all loved it. If some people found it bland maybe they should change their gravy recipe.
I had an abundance of really dry turkey, and sweet potato leftovers. I wasn't sure how this would turn out with just gravy, so I sautéed the turkey w. onion and garlic in balsamic and olive oil. I also used nutmeg, savory, thyme, and oregano/basil and a pinch of chili powder. I also put a bit of old cheddar on the top in the last five mins of cooking. Very flavourful and moist. I complemented the meal w. spaghetti squash and spinach salad. Super yum!
Super easy after Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner. My kids and hubby ate it up. No leftovers! I gave it 5 stars for ease of preparation and list of ingredients was minimal. On flavor I would have given it a 4. This one is going in the recipe box. Thanks
This was so easy to put together after Thanksgiving. I like that you use the stuffing as a "crust" instead of making yet another pie crust. I added corn to mine and put some shredded smoked cheddar over the potatoes. Wonderful, easy and allows you to share your leftovers with your single mother in one dish!
Wonderful! I had half regular stuffing and half cornbread stuffing and both sides tasted great. Never thought about layering all these yummy things together in a casserole and didn't think it would make much difference, but it did. My dd4 doesn't eat these things on their own, but she did eat everything but the turkey in this dish!
Mmmm... This is a great recipe for Thanksgiving leftovers! I just used what I had- about 3/4 cup stuffing, 1 1/2 cups turkey, half a can of cream of mushroom, 1/2 cup gravy, and almost 2 cups mashed potatoes. I had to water the potatoes down a bit with milk to get them to a good consistency. I put it in a stone loaf pan with an aluminum foil tent for about 40 minutes, and it was bubbly, warm, and creamy. I'm guessing the end result would change based on if you used more or less of each ingredient. Thanks for the great, versatile recipe!
I used the leftover stuffing from the recipe "Awesome Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing" and made the remaining turkey stock from the recipe "Awesome Turkey Giblet Stock" into gravy (both recipes from this website). This turned out well, the entire family loved it.
I have always had difficulty getting everyone to eat leftover turkey...I've tried many ways to use this up, but the whole household complains for one reason or another...this recipe fits the bill...everyone eats...I use up the leftovers...Thank you so much for this idea...Canadian thanksgiving is coming up and my husband actually reminded me I should make this dish again with the leftovers!!! That NEVER happens.
I used half the potatoes and half the turkey, and I'm glad I did, because the 2 at pan is full! It's perfect for Thanksgiving leftovers though! I added a little butter to the potatoes too! Nice recipe!
This was so good! Didn't break a sweat doing it either, used all my leftovers up, added a layer of corn, my turkey was in a brine, so the leftover gravy was very flavourful, I didn't have to add anymore spices.. This is just like a thanksgiving version of Shepards pie!
Awesome use of leftovers! I used instant stuffing and instant potatoes. I couldn't see why it took 45 minutes in the oven when everything is cooked, but I did it that way and it blended the flavors so well! Chicken and chicken gravy would be awesome as well. Perhaps even a can of mixed veggies in the layers. Even my children who hate stuffing loved this recipe!
Good use of leftovers. I think we would have appreciated it more had we not already eaten leftovers for 2 days! I used leftover mashed potatoes, homemade stuffing and gravy, so the taste was very good: no further seasoning required.
I made this using a leftover roasted chicken with all the trimmings. As others, I too assembled this after we were finished eating. I layered in the leftover vegies as well. This is very much like a shepards pie that my whole family loves. Thank you Ann!
Awesome! Great for Thanksgiving leftovers. As others have said you could probably throw everything in this casserole- corn, beans, sweet potatoes, etc. Just finish with enough gravy so it doesn't dry out.
