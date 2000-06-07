Turkey Delight

I wish there were more than five stars to rate this recipe accordingly! I'm a big fan of casseroles, so this one really takes the cake in my book. Not only was it DELICIOUS and easy to make, but it helped me to use up almost all of my Thanksgiving leftovers. Another honorable mention is the fact that my *usually* picky husband LOVED it. I made the recipe more efficient for myself by using instant mashed potatoes combined with my leftover "real" ones, added in my sausage dressing leftovers with the Stovetop Stuffing that I mixed up, and combined my dripping gravy with a pre-made jar. I also added some fresh sage into the layers of potatoes and the gravy. Now, rather than dealing with several containers in my fridge and wondering whether they'll be eaten or spoil first, I need only reach for this one yummy dish. Thanks so much, Ann!

