Turkey Delight

4.4
52 Ratings
  • 5 34
  • 4 12
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Turkey Delight is a delicious way to use everyone's favorite Thanksgiving leftovers in a single dish. Turkey, gravy, potatoes and stuffing form a magnificent holiday quartet. I often prepare the dish on Thanksgiving Day, then cook it a few days later.

Recipe by Ann Orwig

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
16 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain and mash.

  • Prepare stuffing as directed.

  • Place the stuffing in a 2 quart baking dish. Layer with turkey and cover with 1 cup gravy. Top with mashed potatoes and the remaining gravy.

  • Bake covered in the preheated oven 45 minutes, or until bubbly and lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 13.4mg; sodium 176mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022