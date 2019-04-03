Stinger Cocktail

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

There's no sting a cocktail made from cru0026egrave;me de menthe and brandy can't heal. Shake up one of these classic cocktails before or after dinner.

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine brandy and creme de menthe in a cocktail shaker. Add ice; cover and shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.n

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; carbohydrates 7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 8.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022