Stinger Cocktail
There's no sting a cocktail made from cru0026egrave;me de menthe and brandy can't heal. Shake up one of these classic cocktails before or after dinner.
I made this w/cheap brandy, so I was fully prepared to take a sip, be disgusted, and dump it out. However, surprisingly, this really works. Even w/cheap brandy, the creme de menthe cuts the alcohol in the brandy and the brandy cuts the mint in the creme de menthe, resulting in a very smooth and drinkable nightcap. I can see myself sipping this in front a fire. CHEERS, Allrecipes!Read More
