Sloe Gin Fizz Cocktail

5
3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Sloe gin--a blackthorn plum-flavored spirit--gets a dose of fizzy club soda, sugar, and lemon juice in this tart and refreshing cocktail.

Recipe by Allrecipes

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place 2 ice cubes in a highball glass. Set aside in the freezer.

    Advertisement

  • Combine sloe gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Add ice; cover and shake until chilled. Strain into the prepared highball glass. Stir in club soda. Garnish with a slice of lemon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 31.7g; fat 0.2g; sodium 16.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/14/2022