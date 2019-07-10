Sloe Gin Fizz Cocktail
Sloe gin--a blackthorn plum-flavored spirit--gets a dose of fizzy club soda, sugar, and lemon juice in this tart and refreshing cocktail.
While this isn't my personal cocktail of choice, if you are a fan of sweet cocktails w/limited alcohol/punch, this is for you. This is a spot on simple rendering of a classic slow gin fizz. I use Diet 7-Up in lieu of club soda. On a related note, sloe gin stains everything it comes in contact with, so use caution when preparing.
I added an extra shot of bomb bay gin and fresh lemon juice is the only way to go with this drink and please please use good slo gin an in Plymouth is my favourite Arrow is the worst I have ever tasted just syrup and food coloring go with a good slo gin
