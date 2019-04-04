Hot Toddy Cocktail
The hot toddy cocktail is a classic winter warmer. Truth be told, it's good any time of year and works particularly well if you're battling a cold.
I made chamomile tea with the water, used 2 Tbsp honey, and used the juice of half a fresh lemon. I have bronchitis right now and an awful cough. This really hit the spot!!
I used apple pie moonshine, water, 1 lemon, tablespoon honey and a teabag. Turned out great.
we make these all the time during cold season to help ward off colds as well as knock out already caught ones. sometimes we make tea and use that instead of water or we add a little more liquor if we already have a cold. helps sweat it out!
This is a classic recipe. I have used it myself since...Well, my parents gave us the same concoction as children (probably 1/4 of the whole drink). My father is a retired Pediadontist/Oral Surgeon, so it was prescribed. To the point, It cures what ails you & puts you right to sleep. But your throat will feel much better!
My go-o drink for when I'm sick. I don't mess with the garnish, as this drink is a remedy for me and I need no impressing ;) As another reviewer stated, I will sometimes add more liquor if I'm already full blown sick. Otherwise if I can feel the illness just coming on, I'll stick to this recipe exactly. It does it trick!
Sick on Halloween. So I made myself a Halloween Hot Toddy. I used 2oz bourbon, could have used more. Darjeeling tea and powdered cinnamon and nutmeg, it was all I had, along with the honey and lemon. Just what the witch doctor ordered!
The key is to warming up the mug first. This is a really easy recipe you can make and dress it up with a sprinkle of cinnamon and cloves for an extra bit of taste. I used Jack Daniels tonight. Warmed me right up. Good flavor. Yum!
It's easy and flavorful.... and the with the spices the whiskey isn't too strong. I heat the mug in the microwave as the water is heating or make extra water and pour some in the mug and let is sit for a bit before tossing.
I added half a tablespoon of simple syrup in addition to the honey.
I used scotch and it worked well
I made this and added some lemon juice. It tastes just like it does at a bar or restaurant. I love it!
