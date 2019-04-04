Hot Toddy Cocktail

The hot toddy cocktail is a classic winter warmer. Truth be told, it's good any time of year and works particularly well if you're battling a cold.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill an Irish coffee glass with hot water; let sit for a few minutes until glass is hot, then discard water.

  • Pour honey and bourbon into the preheated glass and top with 3/4 cup hot water. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 17.7g; sodium 12.2mg. Full Nutrition
