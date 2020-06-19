Espresso Martini Cocktail
Who says you can't get a jolt of caffeine with your cocktail? Add a shot of espresso to this chocolatey drink for an added pick-me-up.
I used Smirnoff Whipped Vodka in this recipe. I felt like making this "fizzy" so I topped it off with club soda which cut the sweetness a bit. VERY good.
I used Smirnoff Whipped Vodka in this recipe. I felt like making this "fizzy" so I topped it off with club soda which cut the sweetness a bit. VERY good.
I used Pinnacle Whipped vodka and topped with whipped cream - delicious. Sometimes I add shaved chocolate to the rim of the glass. Delicious!
This drink was great. I quadrupled the recipe and didn't add the full amount of creme de cacao as I wanted more of a coffee/espresso taste. I also used Starbucks double shot espresso with cream in place of the brewed espresso which comes in 4 pk cans. It was perfect and I won 2nd prize in a beach party contest! It was tasty! I also added a few brewed coffee ice cubes to keep the drink cold
Wow! This recipe was absolutely perfect! I was worried it would be too boozy but it was very sweet and mocha-like in flavor. Bought kahlua especial on accident, thought it was a better option but really it’s 70 proof, still worked great
