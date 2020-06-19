Espresso Martini Cocktail

Who says you can't get a jolt of caffeine with your cocktail? Add a shot of espresso to this chocolatey drink for an added pick-me-up.

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine espresso, vodka, coffee liqueur, creme de cacao, and ice in a cocktail shaker. Cover and shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 0.2g; sodium 8.5mg. Full Nutrition
