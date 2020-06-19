World's Easiest Bread Machine Pizza Dough

Borrowed from a handful of other pizza dough recipes and tweaked to yield a tasty, thick crust using a bread machine. If you use a pizza stone, sprinkle it with cornmeal before placing the pizza on it to help keep it from sticking. Feel free to try different spices if you don't like any of the ones in this recipe.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Notes:
To use the dough roll out on a lightly floured surface. Spray a large pizza pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place dough on pan and add your choice of pizza toppings. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 12 to 15 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
476 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 82.3g; fat 11.2g; sodium 445.3mg. Full Nutrition
I just made this dough to make homemade calzones. I had to make some minor changes due to what I had available in my pantry. I used canola oil instead of olive and I used garlic powder instead of minced garlic. I also added onion powder in the same amount as the garlic to the recipe. Every thing else I did the same. When I took out the dough from the bread machine I rolled it out and cut it into 4 equal pieces using a pizza cutter. them rolled each piece out put sauce and topping folded the top half over and closed. then put on a greased cookie sheet and brushed the tops of calzones with melted butter. I was worried that the dough might not cook all the way through but this turned out beautifully!!! Golden brown and crisp on the outside and nice and soft dough on the inside. DELICIOUS! This will be my new pizza dough and dough for any Italian dish as well as rolls. Very tasty!!
I just rated this but cannot see how to edit. I wanted to add... If you make this and your crust come out flat, it may be that your yeast has died. Yeast is a living fungus, if the yeast has died it obviously will not live to consume the salt in the recipe which will cause your dough to not rise. Also, I didn't have "sea salt". I used plain old table salt.
used this recipe tonight with one small change. instead of the separate herbs listed, i did 3/4 of a teaspoon of standard dry italian seasoning plus the paprika and black pepper as directed. its what i had on hand. when cooked on a preheated pizza stone this crust came out crisp on the bottom, and chewy in the middle, just like thick crust should. once i stretched the dough, my yield was one 16-18" pie. not really sure how it would react on a sheet pan...might be a little doughy without a stone. if you don't have a stone, you may want to cut the recipe in half and stretch your dough out to a thinner crust. also, i saw another reviewer comment that it came out really tough for them. i would ask if they rolled it out with a pin? if you roll too much vs stretching you push all the air out of the dough and it collapses when you bake it instead of having nice pockets of air. just a trick ive picked up working in kitchens since i was a teenager. cheers everyone!
I left out the cilatro (because the other half and I aren't really fans) and was very satisfied with it. I will use this recipe again. Not only was it incredibly easy to handle (a little flour and there was no sticking) but I was able to use it for pizza on the Saturday and then panzorottis on the Sunday. I am incredibly pleased and look forward to trying other options (pizza dippers, anyone? Stuffed with mozzarella?) with this dough. I did let mine sit and rise covered in plastic for several hours (more than the 30 minutes suggested by the author) and found a very flavourful, easy to work with dough at the end.
I was very Pleased with this recipe!! I made my husband a crispy chicken salad for lunch and wanted a bread bowl to serve it in!! I absolutly made it without a bread machine and it turned out Fabulous!! It was perfect!! nice and chewy not bready Excellent!! THANK YOU!!!! For This AMAZING recipe!!!
I have made this pizza dough every week for the last month! OMG! You must try the recipe, it is the best recipe and so glad I found it! I cut the sugar to 2 tbs and liked it better. I also added parm cheese and fresh chopped parsley/rosemary or cilantro in the mix and what a nice flavor component it adds to the dough. It deserves 10+ stars....Delicious!!!
FANTASTIC! What flavor and texture. The dough was wonderfully elastic and shaped very professionally to the pan. We love thick crust, so I let it sit in the bread machine about 20 minutes after it was done (but you can choose thick or thin). When I took the dough out, I set it down on a plate that had flour on it, then turned it over so there was flour on both sides. Then I moved it to the pizza pan and spread it out. After adding the toppings, I baked at 450 for 14 minutes. The crust came out fabulous--chewy on the inside, crisp on the outside. This was the first time I've ever made pizza, so it was a thrill. I used this recipe for the dough and then used the "Beer Pizza" recipe for the toppings (also in Allrecipes). Everyone loved it. Note: since my first review, I have tried other doughs, and this is still the best. It's not the world's easiest, as the title claims, but it's the tastiest so far.
I was looking for a dough that worked for stromboli or calzones as well as pizza, this one is perfect. This is a sweeter dough that some. My husband raved about the stromboli I made with this, and he's a pizza critic! Easy, and I tweak the spices every time depending on what I have. Always delicious.
Thank you thank you thank you! My family & friends declared this to be the best pizza dough, even picky teenagers. This was the perfect recipe to try in my bread machine. Easy & delicious, especially when using the Easy Pizza Sauce I by Frank S. on Allrecipes.com Yummo. Our weekly standard Friday night dinner.
I make this exactly as posted utilizing the dough setting on my bread machine. Hubs says it is his favorite pizza ever. I have also made it ahead and froze the dough for a pastor gift. His wife was thrilled. 4/2020 edit: I do make two changes now: 1) I use 1/3 to 1/2 the garlic as the dough isn't right without it, but too much is bad for hubs. 2) I start the yeast with the sugar and water for 10 minutes before putting it into the maker. I have had failure to rise and mix properly, and this seems to fix that.
If you’re looking for an amazing pizza dough recipe for your bread machine, then you can stop looking! Seriously, stop. You’re done. You’ve found it. This is the best recipe I have ever used! I didn’t have garlic, cilantro or paprika so I just used the remaining seasonings and it was an absolute hit with the fam! The recipe is super easy to throw in your bread machine. The dough not only is great for pizza crusts and calzones, but it smells amazing in the oven. My bread maker’s life is getting pretty busy since discovering this recipe and I don’t see it slowing down anytime soon!
This make a great pizza dough. Only a couple of changes; we do not like sweet doughs so the sugar was reduced to 1 T. Instead of individual spices, we added 3/4 tsp of Italian seasonings. Will be making this dough at least once a week. Thanks for a great recipe!!
My husband and I love this pizza dough! I have made it many times and often think I'll try something new, only to decide to stick with this one, tried and true. The only thing I do differently is to leave out the cilantro. We are not big fans of cilantro. I let it rest for 30 minutes before using and it makes a nice, thick crust with a wonderful flavor!
This is an AMAZING basic pizza crust. It's adaptable, you can add or remove the seasonings you prefer or ran out of. I add more garlic, sometimes a bit of parmesan. It's soooo good and in a pinch you CAN make it by hand. I do tend to prebake my crusts for about 5 minutes depending on how heavy the toppings and how thick the crust is going to be. I've tried a lot of crusts and I think what I like about this one is that the ratio of seasonings is a good starting place to personalize it more to your preferences.
My favorite crust recipe so far. Rolled it about 2mm thin and resulted in a very crunchy delicious crust, and flaky on the bottom all the way to the middle. If your dough is coming out very bready, roll it thinner.
Great texture! This is the best pizza crust we've had in terms of keeping its texture with toppings on. It did not get soggy, but was not tough either. It made enough for two deep dish (smaller) pizzas, and fed our family of 5. The crust was easy to work with also - not too sticky (just used a little flour). Will definitely be using again!
This definitely a two crust recipe. I pre baked it 6 minutes and then pulled it out of the oven and put the toppings, cheese and sauce on. It was very good. I cut back the sugar to less than a tablespoon.
This is the best bread machine pizza dough recipe I've ever tried! Sweet, chewy and amazing every time. I didn't have all the herbs so I used 3/4tsp Italian Seasoning instead. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is my go to recipe, I generally sub the majority of the spices with Italian seasoning and I tend to add a bit more than the recipe calls for, aside from that I make as directed and it always comes out great!
I took liberties with the recipe so I can’t speak on the flavors of the spice blend but it made a sturdy, supple dough that tolerated stretching and shaping quite nicely. I like to use honey in place of sugar, for this I only subbed in for half the sugar out of concern for straying too far from the recipe I’m still finessing my pizza dough preferences but overall, I’m liking this one more than others that I’ve tried.
This came out perfectly. It yielded enough dough to make two smaller pizzas, or one very large pizza, and the crust was very thick. I followed the recipe exactly, except I substituted parsley for the cilantro (it's what I had on hand in the pantry), and it was definitely a win.
This dough is a great start but needs tweaking to work right. It needs a lot more water or the dough is VERY stiff. I have a big family so I set it to 6 servings. Then add a full cup more water. I use 1 1/4C whole wheat flour and the rest my usual bread flour. I use a teaspoon each of garlic powder, dried basil, and dried oregano, but omit cilantro and paprika because they do not belong in pizza dough. The yeast amount is way too high also. I use just 2 teaspoons of my usual fast acting Saf yeast. With these tweaks, this has become my family’s favorite pizza. It’s very easy to roll out on parchment to the thinness that we like and bakes up so nice. With the changes this is a 5* recipe, but as written, it just doesn’t work right.
My husband raves about this pizza. It was better than any I have had. I see this being a weekly meal. Crispy on the bottom it’s a cross between thick and thin crust. The flavor is amazing I usually don’t eat the crust it’s to bland this recipe I ate the crust. The seasoning is perfect and like many other reviews I used the Italian season as it was what I had on hand. Left out the cilantro as I am not a fan. I love the it is so versatile and easily adapted. Big thumbs up.
I've made this several times with good results. I made a few adjustments (adding a bit more water and adding only oregano, basil, and garlic powder) and upping the yeast and sugar just a touch. This not only makes a great pizza crust, but can be formed into over-sized bread sticks, which is a crowd pleaser.
My kids and I loved this crust. The recipe made enough for two small pizzas. Reminded me a bit of a Papa Johns crust only more flavor! I did omit the cilantro but otherwise stuck to the recipe. The directions don't mention it but it helps to dust the dough with white flour before rolling it out so that it doesn't stick. Excellent!
this is are favorite pizza dough recipe so far that we have tried and we have tried many, This is perfect for are stuffed crust recipe not to sweet and soft enough for chessies stuff crust ever and flavor is amazing so give it a try and make this recipe for you family today so will not be disapointed.
Made this dough with my bread maker, wrap it up in plastic, let the dough sit in my refrigerator over night and made two small pizzas with it. I used all dried seasoning I already had in my cabinet. It smelled delicious while baking and tasted even better. The seasoning really gives it that perfect amount of extra flavor and the texture of the dough was perfect too.
This recipe makes the best pizza crust ever! My family loves it. Today we tried something different with the dough. Instead of making it into pizza, I put it into a cake pan and let it rise. We then brushed garlic infused olive oil on it, sprinkled some Parmesan cheese and lightly tapped it down in a couple areas to deflate it. We baked it at 350 for 20 minutes and it was amazing focaccia bread! Thanks for this great recipe.
No substitutions. I have made this twice. The first time it was a little dry for the bread machine to handle, but the second time (same measurements) it was flawless. The spices in the dough smell divine! The flavor is spot on (a little on the sweet side, if you like that.) and it gets so deliciously puffy! I NEED my pizza dough to bake up nice and thick. Third time it failed again, though. Not as reliable as I would like.
This recipe was so easy! I followed the recipe as directed with the exception of a couple of changes. As suggested by another reviewer, I used Italian spice instead of individual spices and I basted olive oil on the crust before baking. Another reviewer recommended partially cooking the dough before making the pizza, which I will do next time because the outer part was done, but the inner part was still kind of doughy. It would also have been nice if the person who contributed this recipe would have included the temperature at which the pizza should be baked. I guessed and baked it at 425 degrees for 20 minutes. Overall, it was delicious and I will definitely make it again.
This turned out wonderful! I have made it few times and have changed the seasonings here and there according to what I have on hand. I also cut back the sugar a bit too and preferred less of a sweet flavor. Definitely a keeper!
Excellent! I changed a little of this and that to the recipe, but nothing big. It was amazing. It sat longer because I was baby sitting my new grandbaby and got tied up during rise time...but thick was lovely for us.
5 STARS
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.