World's Easiest Bread Machine Pizza Dough

FANTASTIC! What flavor and texture. The dough was wonderfully elastic and shaped very professionally to the pan. We love thick crust, so I let it sit in the bread machine about 20 minutes after it was done (but you can choose thick or thin). When I took the dough out, I set it down on a plate that had flour on it, then turned it over so there was flour on both sides. Then I moved it to the pizza pan and spread it out. After adding the toppings, I baked at 450 for 14 minutes. The crust came out fabulous--chewy on the inside, crisp on the outside. This was the first time I've ever made pizza, so it was a thrill. I used this recipe for the dough and then used the "Beer Pizza" recipe for the toppings (also in Allrecipes). Everyone loved it. Note: since my first review, I have tried other doughs, and this is still the best. It's not the world's easiest, as the title claims, but it's the tastiest so far.