World's Easiest Bread Machine Pizza Dough

Borrowed from a handful of other pizza dough recipes and tweaked to yield a tasty, thick crust using a bread machine. If you use a pizza stone, sprinkle it with cornmeal before placing the pizza on it to help keep it from sticking. Feel free to try different spices if you don't like any of the ones in this recipe.

By soxinsc

prep:
2 hrs
additional:
5 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 crust
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put the water, olive oil, sugar, sea salt, flour, garlic, oregano, basil, black pepper, cilantro, paprika, and dry yeast into the pan of a bread machine individually in order as listed. Select Dough cycle; press Start. Let dough rest 5 to 30 minutes before using; the longer it rests, the thicker the crust.n

Cook's Notes:

To use the dough roll out on a lightly floured surface. Spray a large pizza pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place dough on pan and add your choice of pizza toppings. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 12 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
476 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 82.3g; fat 11.2g; sodium 445.3mg. Full Nutrition
