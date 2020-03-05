Brown Sugar Bacon Wrapped Weenies

Rating: 4.2 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

You won't be able to eat just one...or two...or five...heck, you won't be able to stop eating them period, until they're gone !

By bookmdanno

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
40 appetizers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven's broiler and set the oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source.

  • Wrap hot dog pieces in bacon pieces and secure with toothpicks. Arrange on a baking sheet.

  • Broil the hot dog pieces until bacon is crisp, turning once or twice, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a serving platter.

  • Melt butter in a saucepan and stir in brown sugar. Place over medium heat and bring to a boil, stirring until brown sugar has dissolved. Serve hot dog pieces with brown sugar sauce drizzled on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 6.4g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 32.3mg; sodium 461.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2012
These little treats are a favorite of this family. When I make them I use all beef hot dogs. This is also really good with Lil' Smokies. I like to serve them with a sauce made of chili sauce and grape jelly to dip.......as if they weren't already sweet enough.;) Read More
Helpful
(27)

Most helpful critical review

Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
08/05/2012
What a fun little appetizer for a casual cookout. Let s be realistic this is heart attack food but one or two pieces won t kill you. They take no time to put together and I cooked them on the outdoor grill before I put on the hamburgers. Very easy and fun. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Brook Sederberg-Nowak
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2012
We had these at our neighbors new deck christening party last weekend..........Fabulous! Just make sur the bacon is crispy before serving. Great addition to the usual apps.......... Read More
Helpful
(8)
Deb LM
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2013
Made this several times. I use cocktail weiners - sometimes smokies sometimes the ones with cheddar. If you want one don't turn your back on the plate at my house... they disappear quickly!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Janey Schleppy
Rating: 3 stars
01/01/2018
Hot dogs wrapped in bacon came out pretty well. Brown sugar & butter ended up being more like caramel than a sauce. Kind of disappointed. Read More
