Golden Pound Cake Twinkles

These are little cakes made from a golden pound cake recipe that is very simple and always turns out great. You can add chocolate chips or whatever you want to the batter.

By Lori J Brandt Taylor

prep:
45 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen snack cakes
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 2 12-cup ladyfinger cake pans or canoe pans.

  • Cream butter and white sugar in a bowl with an electric mixer until fluffy; mix in eggs and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Whisk flour, baking powder, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a separate bowl; gradually mix flour mixture into butter mixture, a little at a time, alternating with milk to make a smooth batter. Spoon batter into prepared cake pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the snack cakes are golden brown and set in the middle, about 20 minutes. Let snack cakes cool about 10 minutes before turning out to finish cooling on wire racks.

  • Dissolve 1/4 teaspoon of salt in hot water in a small bowl and set aside. Mix marshmallow creme, vegetable shortening, confectioners' sugar, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract in a separate bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on high until filling is fluffy. Beat the salt solution into the filling. Pipe filling into cooled snack cakes.

You can add 1/2 bag of mini chocolate chips to batter if you like. If you add chocolate chips, bake 25 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

For chocolate filling variation, melt down 2 squares of non-sweetened baker's chocolate and add to the cream filling.

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 43.7g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 65mg; sodium 162.5mg. Full Nutrition
