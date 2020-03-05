George's Woo Hoo BBQ Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 640
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.5g 9 %
carbohydrates: 165.9g 54 %
dietary fiber: 0.9g 4 %
sugars: 144.2g
fat: 0.8g 1 %
saturated fat: 0.1g 1 %
vitamin a iu: 2282.7IU 46 %
niacin equivalents: 4.8mg 37 %
vitamin b6: 0.8mg 52 %
vitamin c: 54.9mg 91 %
folate: 29.8mcg 8 %
calcium: 233.5mg 23 %
iron: 5.3mg 30 %
magnesium: 203.8mg 73 %
potassium: 2042.3mg 57 %
sodium: 2929.7mg 117 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 26 %
calories from fat: 7.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved