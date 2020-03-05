George's Woo Hoo BBQ Sauce

1 of 6

Rating: 4 stars I cut this recipe in half. I made this specifically to use in Hackin Chicken which is also from this site. I only made two small changes--I sauteed half of an onion in a little butter before adding the additional sauce ingredients and I also added a half teaspoon or so of Liquid Smoke. This was exactly what I needed. Nice basic quick barbeque sauce. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars We used this on grilled bone-in chicken breasts and they were delicious. This had just the right amount of zing and the lemon really brightened the flavor. Next time I will cut back on the brown sugar but I'm finding we're liking things less and less sweet these days so that's a personal taste preference. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I made ribs with a dry rub and wanted a basic BBQ sauce to go on the side. I usually keep a bottle handy but I realized I was out of BBQ sauce! I had all the ingredients so I made this one with a few changes. I used coconut palm sugar instead of brown sugar I added a little liquid smoke and I used chile sauce instead of the ketchup. This is a really good simple BBQ sauce that was very easy to make quickly. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful accent to any meat worth the effort store bought cannot compare!!!