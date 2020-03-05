George's Woo Hoo BBQ Sauce

As I always do, take a few different recipes and combine the best of what I like and you get the creme de la creme. Makes enough to store in fridge for next time.

By George. P. Cooper

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir ketchup, brown sugar, molasses, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, garlic, cayenne pepper, and black pepper together in a saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium low heat. Cook the sauce at a simmer for about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
640 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 165.9g; fat 0.8g; sodium 2929.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2012
I cut this recipe in half. I made this specifically to use in Hackin Chicken which is also from this site. I only made two small changes--I sauteed half of an onion in a little butter before adding the additional sauce ingredients and I also added a half teaspoon or so of Liquid Smoke. This was exactly what I needed. Nice basic quick barbeque sauce.
Helpful
(12)
Reviews:
Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2012
Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2012
I cut this recipe in half. I made this specifically to use in Hackin Chicken which is also from this site. I only made two small changes--I sauteed half of an onion in a little butter before adding the additional sauce ingredients and I also added a half teaspoon or so of Liquid Smoke. This was exactly what I needed. Nice basic quick barbeque sauce.
Helpful
(12)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/29/2014
We used this on grilled bone-in chicken breasts and they were delicious. This had just the right amount of zing and the lemon really brightened the flavor. Next time I will cut back on the brown sugar but I'm finding we're liking things less and less sweet these days so that's a personal taste preference. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Vicki LaPinta
Rating: 5 stars
03/13/2016
I made ribs with a dry rub and wanted a basic BBQ sauce to go on the side. I usually keep a bottle handy but I realized I was out of BBQ sauce! I had all the ingredients so I made this one with a few changes. I used coconut palm sugar instead of brown sugar I added a little liquid smoke and I used chile sauce instead of the ketchup. This is a really good simple BBQ sauce that was very easy to make quickly. Read More
Helpful
(1)
helen
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2018
Wonderful accent to any meat worth the effort store bought cannot compare!!! Read More
des72110
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2014
This is the best BBQ sauce ever. Sweet at first with a nice heat to follow. No more bottled sauce in our house! Read More
