Fresh Cherry Shortcake

I used a combo of Rainier and Bing cherries and used the food processor for making the shortcake dough. This makes BIG shortcakes, and in the future I will make them smaller (personal preference). I must say that the shortcake was very different from any that I’ve ever had, primarily due to the addition of the cinnamon and cardamon, but particularly the cardamom, a spice I like. The lemon zest gives a nice tang to the cherries, so don’t omit it. The shortcakes are a bit dense, and I would have liked more cherry juice to saturate the cakes better; they were a little on the dry side. In the future, I will add more sugar and a bit of water to the cherries while they’re mascerating, producing more juice for the shortcakes. Very nice change from traditional strawberry shortcake, we liked it, and this was dessert for the 4th of July!

