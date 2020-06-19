Strawberry-Rhubarb and Cream Bars
This bar is a wonderful combination of sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb, paired with a smooth, creamy filling and a shortbread crust. For an absolutely fabulous seasonal recipe, this is the way to go!
Excellent recipe. I probably added an extra cup of strawberries and only used 1/2 butter for the crust to make sure it wouldn't be greasy. It turned out lovely. Thanks so much.
This recipe is excellent! I have made it twice so far. The first time it was a huge hit, the second trial is sitting in my fridge now cooling off. This second one I only had whole wheat flour in the cupboard, so the shortbread "blondie" is pretty dark, and tastes kind of "healthy" except for the cup of butter that is holding it all together. I would not change a thing about this recipe- it is not too sweet and is nicely rich without being too heavy like cheesecake is heavy.
thanks Jess, this is a fabulous dessert. not too sweet and a little tart. i would definitely make this over and over.
Quite nce, but a lot of effort needed. Great for a ladies tea, but think I would pefer with differen bottom crust...
These are so good!!!! I cheated and used cool whip instead of making my own whipped cream, but they were exactly what I was wanting. Thanks!
i made the shortbread crust without pecans due to family members with nut allergies. The recipe makes enough shortbread crust for a 9x13 and an 8x8 in my opinion. People in my family love rhubarb and when we entertain people we use this recipe.
This was very good and I will be making it again. I halved the recipe and made it in a smaller pan. I used one small carton of extra creamy whipped topping in place of whipping the cream myself. I also probably used more strawberries than the recipe states because I didn't measure them. I brought it to a family function and all I brought home with me was an empty pan.
I don't know what I did but my bars turned out really runny in the middle. I was disappointed! It was very time consuming and many steps!
I've been looking for some different recipes for Rhubarb and this recipes is excellent. Didn't change a thing. I differently will be making this one again. Thanks karenkeck
I use cool whip instead of real whipping cream do it can last a little longer!! Great tasting dessert!!!
