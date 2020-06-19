Strawberry-Rhubarb and Cream Bars

15 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This bar is a wonderful combination of sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb, paired with a smooth, creamy filling and a shortbread crust. For an absolutely fabulous seasonal recipe, this is the way to go!

By JessKnight

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
4 hrs 30 mins
total:
5 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch dish
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan. Chill a metal bowl in refrigerator.

    Advertisement

  • Mix flour, pecans, butter, and white sugar in a bowl and press the mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake the crust in the preheated oven until golden brown, 18 to 20 minutes; cool in pan on wire rack.

  • Mix 1 cup brown sugar, corn syrup, and cornstarch in a saucepan; stir in rhubarb. Bring the rhubarb mixture to a boil; reduce heat and cook, stirring often, until thickened, 4 to 5 minutes. Let the filling cool and stir in strawberries.

  • Beat cream cheese with confectioners' sugar in a bowl until smooth.

  • Pour heavy cream into chilled metal bowl and whip with an electric mixer until fluffy and the cream holds soft peaks, about 3 minutes. Fold 1 cup of the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture; reserve remaining whipped cream.

  • Spread the cream cheese mixture over the cooled crust and top with the rhubarb mixture; spoon the remaining whipped cream over rhubarb layer. Refrigerate until set and thoroughly chilled, 3 to 4 hours; sprinkle with 2 tablespoons brown sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 46.7g; fat 28.4g; cholesterol 71.4mg; sodium 139.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022