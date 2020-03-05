Aunt Rosie's BBQ Sauce

Rating: 4.33 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

My family's favorite!

By LINNNY

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir ketchup, brown sugar, water, and dry onion soup mix together in a saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring regularly, until sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 0.2g; sodium 861.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Lucinda Thurston-Zeigler
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2019
Delicious exactly as written!!

Most helpful critical review

Chief Chef kid
Rating: 2 stars
06/14/2012
Way to sweet
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Chief Chef kid
Rating: 2 stars
06/14/2012
Way to sweet
Helpful
(1)
Stephanie
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2012
I tried this simple bbq sauce today and it came out great! I used the exact measurements as recommended and it was wonderful. I wouldn't change a thing. Yummm!
Lucinda Thurston-Zeigler
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2019
Delicious exactly as written!!
the4taals
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/13/2016
I was pleasantly surprised with this recipe! I used French's Garlic Ketchup and halved the brown sugar simmered for about 20 minutes until it was the consistency I like it was perfect for the BBQ chicken I made thanks!
