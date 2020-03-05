Aunt Rosie's BBQ Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 97.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 1g 2 %
carbohydrates: 24.8g 8 %
dietary fiber: 0.4g 2 %
sugars: 21g
fat: 0.2g
vitamin a iu: 373.2IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 0.7mg 5 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 6.6mg 11 %
folate: 4.1mcg 1 %
calcium: 27.6mg 3 %
iron: 0.4mg 2 %
magnesium: 8.9mg 3 %
potassium: 169.1mg 5 %
sodium: 861.9mg 35 %
calories from fat: 1.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved