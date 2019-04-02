Superb Sauteed Mushrooms

655 Ratings
  • 5 564
  • 4 70
  • 3 16
  • 2 5
  • 1 0

These mushrooms are the quintessential topping for all types of steak. Also excellent over baked potatoes. I have people calling me and asking me for the recipe even years after I have made them for them. They are that good!!

By IrishMountainGirl

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
85 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil and butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir mushrooms, garlic, cooking wine, teriyaki sauce, garlic salt, and black pepper in the hot oil and butter until mushrooms are lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low and simmer until mushrooms are tender, 5 to 8 more minutes.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 375.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022