Superb Sauteed Mushrooms

These mushrooms are the quintessential topping for all types of steak. Also excellent over baked potatoes. I have people calling me and asking me for the recipe even years after I have made them for them. They are that good!!
This recipe is great....have been making mushrooms this way for years....the only changes I make are to use real wine (whatever you drink with your meal) and in place of teriyaki sauce I use Worchestershire sauce...and, I use garlic powder in place of garlic salt due to the amount of sodium that the teriyaki and garlic salt imparts.....of course, this helps if you are on a sodium restricted diet.
This recipe is great....have been making mushrooms this way for years....the only changes I make are to use real wine (whatever you drink with your meal) and in place of teriyaki sauce I use Worchestershire sauce...and, I use garlic powder in place of garlic salt due to the amount of sodium that the teriyaki and garlic salt imparts.....of course, this helps if you are on a sodium restricted diet.
This recipe is absolutely delicious. The flavors blend marvelously. I did use baby portobellos, but I'm sure the recipe would work fine with button mushrooms, as well. The only thing I will change next time is to cut back some on the olive oil, maybe using half the recommended about. Otherwise, this is a winner!
These mushrooms were simply delectable and SO simple! The only change I made was to use baby port mushrooms instead of the button mushrooms (just a personal preference) but OMG these are amazing!!! I could eat them alone!
My husband and I have made this exactly as written and also used a mix of different kinds of mushrooms. So, so YUMMY! I also wish people would NOT rate a recipe they haven't even tried to make yet! So Annoying! To the “Pro” who simply wrote “Who in the world uses COOKING WINE?”... I guess you felt the need to write that just to be rude since your “review” didn’t mention actually trying the mushrooms at all.
What a superior sauteed mushroom recipe! I did use a Pinot Noir wine instead of cooking wine, and maybe a wee bit more than a tablespoon, also added in a couple extra cloves of garlic. The wine really enhances the flavor of the mushrooms. Simmer slowly over low heat to preserve the great flavor of the wine. The only change I'd make for the next time of making these is to double the batch! We had these over a nice grilled steak.
I can't deal with garlic(I know, that one in a million?) so instead just added a dash of garlic powder, used a good red table wine and finished the recipe as written. The perfectly cooked mushrooms were the topping for some lovely grilled ribeyes and we are looking forward to doing this again. Beyond delicious!
The only change I made was to use Worcestershire sauce instead of the teriyaki sauce and red wine vinegar instead of the cooking wine. I also made it in the pan I'd just cooked a few steaks in. Served with those, this was a gourmet meal for two for less than the price of a single dish at a restaurant! Will definitely make again!
This has become my go to mushroom recipe. I've made it even easier using Land O Lakes 1/2 butter 1/2 olive oil cubes with herbs and garlic. I used Kikkoman teriyaki sauce and Trader Joe's balsamic for the wine. So easy and so tasty. They're great added to rice with steamed shredded carrots as a meal. They act like meat.
These are the best ever! I froze them for about a month and reheated them in skillet wa-la!! Prefect My husband said I need to keep some in the freezer ready in case we have unexpected guest or just for him :)
I wish people would review the recipe as written. How do you know something isn't good unless you try it once! Anyway, this was really easy and tasty. This was not too salty. It was just perfect. I bought an 8 oz pack of mushrooms, so I had to cut the recipe in half. My only suggestion is a matter of my taste and that is to buy whole mushrooms and cut them real thin. Mmm...I love them cooked down. The cooking wine I had on hand was Holland's cooking sherry (about $3-4 a bottle). Definitely try this recipe AS WRITTEN!!!
I am with Sarah Jo on this one. I used button because that is what I had and REAL red wine with Penzey Shallot Salt. Decreased both olive oil and butter by TBS an they were still delicious.. And like another reviewer, that was dinner and ate them all.
Made as directed the first time. Very good, but better without garlic salt, and way too much grease. Teriyaki sauce is salty enough. Cut butter down to about a teaspoon and splash of EVOO, Subbed garlic powder the second time and much better. Also tripled the red wine (used GOOD wine) the second time, when it sautes down with teriyaki sauce it compliments mushrooms.
These were good, but mine began to burn using the cooking times indicated. Rather than regular teriyaki sauce, I used a product called teriyaki baste and glaze which is a bit thicker, which may have contributed to my problem. I also thought these were a bit greasy and would cut back on the butter and olive oil next time. The flavor was good and I will try them again.
Yaa-humm! You can adjust the oil and butter to your particular diet, but to ask "why all the butter and oil?" (I_Fortuna) I have two words for you....Julia Childs! Fresh garlic (rather than garlic salt) and Baby Bella's make it awesome!
I signed up to this site just to leave this comment. These are fabulous!! I do not like mushrooms (made them for hubby) and I kept picking them out of the pot to eat. Hubby said they were the best mushrooms he has ever had and he eats them all the time. My substitutions based on what I had on hand follow. Only wine I had on hand was red, sweet Roscato Rosso Dolce (the sweet red that Olive Garden used to have - yes laugh all you want but I do like it). Out of olive oil so used only 2 TBLs coconut oil. Don’t keep Teriyaki around so I looked up how to sub for it: added touch more of the red wine, couple drops honey, dash of ginger, and bit more garlic powder. Out of garlic cloves so used teaspoon minced jarred stuff from fridge. Try this recipe, you will not be sorry and you can absolutely tweak & substitute to your liking.
This was very good. I halved the amount of olive oil and butter, and microplaned in one very large clove of garlic. I left out the garlic salt, we use very little salt and I didn't think that it would add to the dish. Other than that I made as directed. Thanks MIG, great recipe.
Great recipe and very tasty! I'd have given this a 5 star, except I felt there was too much butter/oil at the end. Also, my DH was a sous chef and were he alive, he'd have been horrified if I had followed the directions exactly and used a cooking wine (I used a quality dry red). This would be perfect with a tad less butter/oil and if the ingredients called for a good red drinking wine though. Thanks for the recipe, I will be making this again!
Simply wonderful as a side dish for your fabulous steak! As others have done, I substituted garlic powder for the garlic salt, baby bellas for the white mushrooms, and Worcestershire Sauce for the Teriyaki. I used the Pinot Noir (which we were drinking with the steaks) rather than the cooking wine. I used EVOO and Unsalted butter - but only 2T of each. Since I removed all of the salty ingredients I added some freshly grated black pepper and sea salt. SPECTACULAR! Hubs loved it, too. This I will make again and again!
Yes I made this recipe and they are the best I have ever had (and I have had some good ones). I didn't have the teriyaki the first time so I substituted soy sauce. Good. Then the next time I made them I used teriyaki and would you believe that we liked them better with the soy sauce although you should cut down the amount of garlic salt. They really are superb!
Jessica Dillon Jess Eck
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2014
I used baby bella mushrooms instead, but followed the recipe otherwise. This recipe is simply amazing. My husband is head over heals about them....second time we are having them this week!!!
I made this recipe tonight. Oh my gosh it was absolutely delicious. It was everything I wanted and more ??. I used half a tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon of EVOO and it was still wonderful. Thank you. This will be a recipe I will keep and use and pass on to my offspring.
This was tasty on top of steak. Used a splash of regular red wine.. and used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. Didn't add salt till the end because I like my mushrooms to brown more so then get soggy.. and salt releases the juices preventing that from happening. Would make variations of this again.
I made this almost exactly as listed except I don't use wine and used portabella mushrooms. Also, my teriyaki sauce was very salty so I skipped the garlic salt and just added a second garlic clove. This was DIVINE! I ended up adding too much teriyaki sauce so I drained the liquid from the mushroom mixture and sauteed up some onions and a little broccoli in that liquid and then combined it all back together. And lo and behold, I had an amazing stir fry base. I mixed this with brown rice (that I made w/ frozen mixed vegetables) and this gave me a super hearty and fairly healthy meal. * The sodium content on my teriyaki sauce is pretty sad so I tried to add lots of veggies. Fantastic recipe, thanks so much!
OMG!!! What a wonderful, flavorful topping for just about any kind of meat, potatoes, rice, pasta, you name it! I use this recipe about three times a week now, my husband LOVES it on everything and he would never eat a mushroom before! Thank you for a great recipe!!
These mushrooms were fabulous! We used worcestershire sauce instead of soy sauce and no wine. They tasted amazing! My dad couldn't stop eating them out of the pan! Honestly tasted like they should be in a high end restaurant!
Quite yummy! I used baby bella mushrooms and cut out the garlic salt because I thought the teriyaki had enough salt taste. I made a skinnytaste.com dijon pork chop recipe tonight and served these with the chops. Should've doubled the recipe and there's only two of us! Will definitely make these again. Very easy and flavorful.
Was looking for a basic sauteed mushroom recipe at the last minute (filet was already on the grill LOL) and this was the 1st one I came upon. No need to look elsewhere! This was delicious! And, like a few others I read, ate a lot of it myself due to non-mushroom-liking family members! Thanks for sharing! Definite add to my recipe box :)
We tried this recipe yesterday and it is now my favorite vegetable!!! One of our guests has always refused mushrooms, but agreed to try this recipe and is now a lover of mushrooms fixed this way! Everyone at the table requested the recipe! I normally do not substitute the first time I try a recipe, but did not have red cooking wine and had to use burgundy wine instead. Otherwise, the recipe was followed to a "T".
Ngtbl1
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2014
Made these for dinner tonight to go with some rotisserie BBQ chicken and mashed potatoes and they were delish! The only thing I did different is substitute the teriyaki with Worcestershire sauce so it wouldn't clash with the BBQ. This may sound a little funny, but I've tried this dish at Claimjumpers and it is one of my faves so tonight we made it at home for less than 1/4 the cost.
I personally don't like mushrooms, but I made this for my husband and father in law and they loved it. Forgot the garlic because I was rushing. Didn't use as much olive oil, aldo added onion and red bell pepper. I would upload a photo, but I can't on my phone! All in all, this was a good side. 5/5. :]
I didn't have ANY wine for cooking or drinking and I didn't have teriyaki sauce either, so I omitted those, put an extra tablespoon of butter, and dash of soy sauce lol-I hate when people don't follow the recipe just because, but I didn't have certain items but wanted everyone to know that this worked too. My husband thought these were great, I hate mushrooms but make them for him. I never made them before so this helped TREMENDOUSLY and is the highest rated mushroom recipe I've found. Thanks again??
We eat this as a side dish; I use baby bella mushrooms also but no butter or teriyaki sauce (too salty). The wine, garlic, oil, and pepper are flavorful enough and this combo lets you actually taste the mushrooms.
I enjoyed to recipe flavors, and that it was quick to make. I added a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce to add a more meaty taste. It was perfect with our grilled London broil and baked potatoes. However, the mushrooms seemed too oily for my taste. Next time, I'd reduce the oil to 1 tablespoon or eliminate all together. There seemed to be plenty of liquid for cooking. I'll definately make this again and again.
I took quite a few liberties with this recipe, the main ones being that I used balsamic vinegar instead of red wine, and garlic powder and salt instead of garlic salt. Beyond that, I quartered the amount of mushrooms but made a third of the cooking substance. worked out well and we loved it.
AMAZING! I made to go with grilled sirloin. My guests were raving. Really delicious. I will never make a steak dinner w/out making these! I have celiac disease, so to make this gluten free, I had to find a gluten-free teriyaki sauce. (My Whole Foods had Annie Chun's gluten free teriyaki)
I loved this recipe! I have made it twice and will not hesitate to make it again. My whole family is a huge fan of mushrooms so we all thought it was great. I don't use the wine or the teriyaki sauce and it still tastes delicious.
Loved it but I made minor changes. Used no wine (due to I'm doing a 28 day challenge and can't have alcohol) and used tamari vs teriyaki to keep it gluten free. Added extra fresh garlic and no garlic salt and used vegan butter along with olive oil but just used about a tablespoon of olive oil vs the 3. I'm sure the way the recipe is listed is delicious too.
I loved the taste of this recipe. I ran out of teriyaki sauce and subbed in some balsamic vinegar. The idea that this is suppose to serve 4 is ludicrous. I used it to smother baked chicken and it was a stretch to make it 2 servings.
Insanely good. I add approximately a tablespoon of flour to the mix to thicken the sauce, so none of it gets left behind in the pan! I've done this recipe twice now, and tonight I used white truffle oil, instead of olive oil. Thanks for this great recipe! It has become a new favorite and staple!
I decided to make this recipe because I had a pound of Bella Mushrooms that would soon expire. I found this recipe on Allrecipes and decided to give it a whirl. It was delicious. The only things I did differently was to use a sprinkle of garlic powder instead of garlic salt because that is what I had. I also used Worshtershire sauce instead of teriyaki because that is what I had. I used almost 4 cloves of garlic because I love garlic!! I used Holland House cooking Sherry for the wine and it really enhanced the flavor. This recipe tastes delicious alone or would be great on top of steaks or chicken. Definitely recommend it.
Follow the recipe, changing out red wine for the cooking wine and worcestershire for teriyake sauce. Thought they were bland and tasteless. Much prefer using lemon juice and white wine to season mushrooms. Will not waste good mushrooms or wine to make these again.
I've got to give this 5* even though it turned out way too salty. After reading other reviews, I realized my teriyaki sauce was salty enough and didn't need the garlic salt. So, next time more garlic and no garlic salt. I will probably reduce the amounts of oil and butter since there was a lot left over in the pan.
You might want to ignore this review because I did make changes. My usual reviews are based on the recipe as written. I want to know the author's flavor intent before I make any changes. However in this case, I just cannot use cooking wine. Cooking wine is inferior wine with salt added. In any recipe, please use only wine you would drink. I also do not buy garlic salt. To me it tastes of chemicals. I try to find good quality garlic powder instead. Add salt to the dish as needed. The other change I made was to brown the mushrooms & fresh garlic in the EVOO/butter and then add the liquids to simmer the shrooms until done. With those changes, this is an easy, delicious way to use mushrooms!
Used a red table wine rather than cooking wine. A wonderful blend of flavors. Rather than use these mushrooms to top a baked potato as suggested by the recipe submitter, we topped ‘Garlic Mashed Cauliflower’ from this site. This combination created a terrific side dish.
loved these shrooms, I'm a shroom lover, did not add garlic salt, the other ingrediant's had enough salt, love these mushrooms over steak, chicken, pork, and in a vegetable stew, can't get enough of these mushrooms! thank-you for this version.
Delicious! I could not stop eating them! I added a little extra teriyaki because I love the stuff and it was amazing. Even my boyfriend who doesn't care much for mushrooms loved it, try them, you wont be disappointed.
Used all ingredients listed but added thinly sliced onions first for two min then added the mushrooms. It was great. My husband loved it and I even liked it as well and I dont really like mushrooms. Will be making this again!
I thought these were good. There was another recipe I always used from the site, but I could not find it. I had a little over half of an 8oz package, so I had to cut the recipe way back. The flavor was good, just a little salty between the teriyake and garlic salt.
