Superb Sauteed Mushrooms

I signed up to this site just to leave this comment. These are fabulous!! I do not like mushrooms (made them for hubby) and I kept picking them out of the pot to eat. Hubby said they were the best mushrooms he has ever had and he eats them all the time. My substitutions based on what I had on hand follow. Only wine I had on hand was red, sweet Roscato Rosso Dolce (the sweet red that Olive Garden used to have - yes laugh all you want but I do like it). Out of olive oil so used only 2 TBLs coconut oil. Don’t keep Teriyaki around so I looked up how to sub for it: added touch more of the red wine, couple drops honey, dash of ginger, and bit more garlic powder. Out of garlic cloves so used teaspoon minced jarred stuff from fridge. Try this recipe, you will not be sorry and you can absolutely tweak & substitute to your liking.