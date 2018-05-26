Indian Sweet Tomato Chutney

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a sweet tomato chutney recipe, prepared commonly in eastern part of India. It can be served both hot and cold and can be refrigerated to be used for 2-3 weeks. The chutney can be served with Indian breads, plain rice, or as a dipper for any kind of spicy fritter, or just use your imagination to pair it with just about anything. Raisins can be substituted for the dates.

By shalini

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat; add cumin seeds, bay leaves, and red chile pepper. Cook until cumin seeds begin to sputter, 1 to 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

    Advertisement

  • Cook and stir tomatoes and ginger piece into cumin mixture until all the water cooks out of tomatoes, about 5 minutes. Stir jaggery and dates into tomato mixture; cook until jaggery dissolves and the mixture thickens, about 5 more minutes. Add black salt. Remove ginger piece and bay leaves from chutney before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 3.6g; sodium 151.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
WoundedEgo
Rating: 4 stars
08/13/2012
I was seeking something like the Chutney I'm accustomed to and this is not it. This is indeed a "sweet" Chutney rather than the infinitely more delicious spicy Chutney I would gladly die for. Having said that if you cook this with your eggs along with a cut up mushroom you are in business for breakfast. Read More
Helpful
(3)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022