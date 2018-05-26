Indian Sweet Tomato Chutney
This is a sweet tomato chutney recipe, prepared commonly in eastern part of India. It can be served both hot and cold and can be refrigerated to be used for 2-3 weeks. The chutney can be served with Indian breads, plain rice, or as a dipper for any kind of spicy fritter, or just use your imagination to pair it with just about anything. Raisins can be substituted for the dates.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 3.6g; sodium 151.4mg. Full Nutrition