Klupskies (Polish Burgers)

This Polish burger recipe is a family favorite that was passed down over the generations. Grandma and Pap just ate them plain, with a fork (sometimes dipped in ketchup), but our family likes to top these burgers with cheese and serve on a hamburger bun in a traditional way. I have also seen these referred to as Kotlety Mielone. These can be cooked on the grill.
It sounds like the person who gave this recipe one star didn’t even make it—how unfair--nor did he read the description correctly. The ‘traditional’ to which the contributor is referring, is that they served it with cheese, ketchup and on a bun—like a ‘traditional’ hamburger. Re Klupskies not being a word (really???), this is what this family called them—much like a nickname—does that mean it can’t be a good recipe? Plus, there are many family variations to most ‘traditional’ recipes –including Kotlety Mielone. Two wrongs don’t make a right, but maybe it will help, so I’m giving 5 stars without making it to help offset a very unfair and pompous review.
These were amazing leftover! Normally I don't like burgers leftover- they dry out and lose their flavor. But these kept their mositure and the flavor was great when I reheated one 2 days after I had initially made them. I made these small and served them on sweet Hawaiian rolls and topped them with cheese, tomato, and additional onion (since I love onion).
I made these with lean 85/15ground beef and red onion. The flavor from the onion and green pepper was wonderful. The bread seems to help keep the burgers moist, and it's not too much bread, even when putting the burgers on buns. I had leftovers and when I reheated a for lunch, it was still very moist and the flavor was even better the next day.
These were really yummy! A really nice variance on the typical burger. I used red onion and the flavor was fantastic. I made these burgers on the grill and topped them with white American cheese. The bread in these burgers helps to keep the moisture in the meat. I'm saving this recipe and will be making them again very soon.
These burgers were very moist and juicy and the flavor from the green pepper and the onion was fantastic. I grilled these and they turned out perfect- the green peppers and onion cooked perfectly in the meat and gave it a great flavor. I might have to make these instead of regular burgers from now on.
My Gramma made these my whole life, but with a few differences. She used only finely ground pork butts (shoulder) with all the fat trimmed. She grated an onion into the meat, used 4 pieces of dried bread, also grated, added parsley and salt & pepper. She lightly fried them until they browned some, but weren't hard. Then she baked them for about a half hour at 350. Have made these for all my friends over the years and they've always been a BIG hit.
Delicious! I made them on the grill along with skewers of grilled veggies (the onions and bell peppers in the burgers went great with additional grilled vegetables.) I actually think I now prefer them to regular burgers. This recipe is a winner!
I couldn't make the all polish version of this so I made a Polish/Mexican version instead. I am on a limited budget and did not have any green pepper, but had all the other ingredients, so I used some jalapenos in an escabeche mixture instead. So I ciselered the jalapeno mixture and WOW, these were AWESOME.
After making thesw twice, they have become the new favorite for my family. The flavor is awesome and they are SO good leftover. I do not like leftover hamburgers, but these keep the flavor and the moisture and I have no problem eating them days later. On a side note, I like these on a potato bun with white american cheese and topped with additional grilled onion.
Just okay-it was like meatloaf. I would rather make meatloaf and make a sandwich from the leftovers.
Ronnie Bucher
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2020
First these are not Polish! My family has made them for over 100 years. We called them pepper steaks. It was used to stretch the use of meat and yet it not being just meatloaf. We served them with gravy, mashed potatoes, and a vegetable. It was often used during my grandmothers time, during the depression. It does not taste like meatloaf. It has a strong flavor or grilled onions and peppers. Our family has always loved these.
OMG! I make these, same recipe my Polish mother used, just added an egg. Only difference was making small slider sized patties. Hubby loved them! I'm thinking they're JUST hamburg patties, but they are pretty good! Occasionally, I put them in the oven to bake while making fried potatoes (great way to use up extra boiled or baked potatoes)with onions and green peppers. I like to serve with green beans.
This a nice burger . Reheated burgers stayed moist. I would suggest a big more seasoning. I made one, per recipe and tasted it.. needed a little more so I added some seasoned salt. I tried it with cheese and without and it tastes good both ways
My polish husband loved these! I did too. And my picky kids even ate them. I used a little red bell pepper along with green bell pepper - because that’s what I had - and it gave it a bit more color. Melted a slice of velveeta on top, and served like a burger. So good! Thanks for this :-)
Very Good, quick and easy. I am sure the exact recipe is as good or better, it was a Delightful light change. Changed things mostly based on what I had. I forgot to put in the Ketchup, and just tossed green pepper in the sauce pan with extra onions, since one does not love peppers. Used a croissant - all only bread I had. Used /2 &1/2. As WE do not keep milk in house often. I plan to make them again -(Do not overcook) and will make onion Gravy like my Polish friend does. A Keeper Thanks Jean - Florida Cook
Just like my Polish Mom used to make except she used steak sauce (A-1) instead of ketchup. She also added some onions and broth, wine, water etc. to the pan after browning the patties then covered and simmered for about 15 minutes.
I made the recipe as is and these were so good! I made the recipe as is...but I added mashed potatoes, gravy and peas. I checked out the reviews and these tasty burgers seemed pretty versatile, which I love when it comes to recipes! I think the next time I might try these on the grill and probably add some cheese. Thanks for a great recipe!
I was excited to see this recipe and can't wait to make it! Years ago, Polish friends of the family made these for us. The only difference was they left out the green pepper and instead of bread, they used crumbled saltine crackers. They were the best burgers ever!!
