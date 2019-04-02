Klupskies (Polish Burgers)

36 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 6
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This Polish burger recipe is a family favorite that was passed down over the generations. Grandma and Pap just ate them plain, with a fork (sometimes dipped in ketchup), but our family likes to top these burgers with cheese and serve on a hamburger bun in a traditional way. I have also seen these referred to as Kotlety Mielone. These can be cooked on the grill.

By Brandi Rose

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix ground beef, onion, green pepper, egg, ketchup, and sea salt together in a bowl; mix in white bread pieces until evenly distributed. Form the mixture into 4 patties.

    Advertisement

  • Spray a large skillet with olive oil cooking spray and set over medium heat. Cook the burgers until well-browned on the bottoms, about 10 minutes; flip the burgers and cook until the meat is no longer pink and the juices run clear, 8 to 10 more minutes.

Cook's Note:

For the juiciest burgers, do not press the meat and try to only flip once.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 115.3mg; sodium 362.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/08/2022