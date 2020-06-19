Blueberry Spinach Salad
A lovely salad with fresh blueberries, candied pecans, and blue cheese. The homemade salad dressing is the best and brings the flavors together nicely!
I added some purple basil to the spinach salad and didn't have blue cheese, so added Parmesan. Also was out of pecans, so I toasted some pine nuts. The dressing is great - substituted splenda instead of sugar. Looks pretty and tastes great!Read More
Sorry - Made this recipe as stated. Much too sour/tart/bitter? for my family's taste. I added more sugar, and while it was better, we just didn't care for it.Read More
This was great! With fresh walleye, the salad was subtle and delicious. With red meat (venison) the salad was outstanding. I changed it up a little and used feta since I really don't like blue cheese. I also substituted real maple syrup for the sugar. I used a bag of lettuce because, as my sister says, I'm the jiffy mom. The dressing was really quite delicious with these ingredients.
Made it as written and it was awesome! I made my own candied pecans with brown sugar and blueberry balsamic vinegar.
It was a little too tart for me as well, so I added a little more sugar...actually doubled it and then a pinch. I also added mint which made it amazing!
A go-to salad - we all loved it with romaine lettuce instead of spinach. Cut the oil down to 1/3 cup. DO use candied pecans - I suspect those reviewers who thought it was too tart didn't use them, as they balance the flavour.
This salad was a hit for pot-luck party! A pound of fresh spinach makes a large portion. I was looking for a recipe to use blueberries in my freezer from last season, and they worked very well in this salad. Can't wait to try with fresh blueberries in a couple of weeks.
This salad is huge. My family and guests loved it. We fed 8 and had left overs. My daughter suggested regular pecans instead of candied ones next time. I agree. They added unnecessary sweetness to an already sweet salad. I also used half balsamic vinegar and half balsamic vinegar infused with blueberries. Very nice!
just made this tonight to go with dinner and everyone loved it. although i gave it a 5, there was one thing we all found issue with. the dressing. i know many seemed to like it and i followed the directions exactly, but found the dressing too oily and tasted like it was missing something. i will look around for another dressing and be making this salad again soon.
We loved this salad. I added red onion. The dressing is light and refreshing. I did not have any Dijon mustard so I made my own. Thanks for this yummy salad recipe.
It's blueberry season, easy to make and my guests loved it!
I've made this salad several times recently since blueberries are in season (although I think you could use frozen that are thawed). All the ingredients together make a delightful mix. I did cut back a bit on the oil and didn't use all the dressing as I am trying to cut back on calories and it didn't affect this wonderful salad. Also I did no candy the pecans for the same reason. All in all a healthy delicious choice for dinner with fish as main course.
This salad is super easy and super yummy! Perfect just the way it is.
I added a baby cucumber.
Great recipe! The dressing really makes the salad. I substitued the blue cheese with feta cheese and everyone liked it. I made it a second time and used blueberry-infused craisons instead of the blueberries. It was even better and is a nice alternative when you can't get fresh blueberries.
A fabulous "go to" salad.
April and May is blueberry picking season and I needed a recipe to enjoy them. I also use iceberg lettuce mixed with spinach. I don't use as much oil in the dressing. I recently tossed it together at a picnic and everyone enjoyed it, they never thought the combination of blueberries, spinach, lettuce and blue cheese would be so good!
This was delicious. I used feta cheese because I was out of blue cheese, but otherwise kept everything the same. I made homemade candied pecans which really added to the wow factor.
Rave reviews! I didn't have candied pecans - so just toasted them with a little salt.
Quick & easy to make and always a hit...my family requests it over and over. Can change up the cheese ...feta, blue, goat, etc. I sometimes add bacon for a little something extra.
Loved this! I have made this twice now. I used frozen blueberries instead and let them thaw in the dressing. When it was time to serve, I shook the dressing, berries and all, and poured and tossed. I toasted and candied my own pecans as well. Yummy!
I didn't have the red wine or pecans so I used balsamic and walnuts. It was so yummy. Can't wait to have it again.
I tried this recipe tonight at the last minute because I had all the ingredients. If your blueberries are not super sweet, add a little more sugar to the dressing. You can really eyeball the ingredients for this salad and you can't miss. Very good !
