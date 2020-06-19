Blueberry Spinach Salad

32 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A lovely salad with fresh blueberries, candied pecans, and blue cheese. The homemade salad dressing is the best and brings the flavors together nicely!

By Kathi Crawford

prep:

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine vinegar, oil, mustard, and sugar in a jar with a tight-fitting lid; shake well.

  • Toss spinach, blueberries, blue cheese, and candied pecans in a large salad bowl. Drizzle with dressing and toss gently; serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 13.2g; carbohydrates 19.2g; fat 28.6g; cholesterol 14.2mg; sodium 439.5mg. Full Nutrition
