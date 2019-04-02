Simple Stromboli

Giving it 5 stars because the flavor was amazing and it tasted delicious, but would have to say I had a hard time rolling it tight enough because of the hard salami being so stiff. Despite the egg wash, there was mass leakage of melted cheese. I didn't use any sausage. I used Genoa salami, porchetta, provolone and mozzarella. I also put some genovese pesto and dried oregano in as well to amp up the Italian flavor. I also think I mishandled the dough and it got too soft. It sat out thawing and rising for hours, then I stretched it out and made the mistake of letting it sit out and it rose again. By the time I assembled it, the dough was very fragile and thin. Also hubby said his dough was undercooked on the bottom, but I think it was just too wet from marinara and didn't crisp up. Oh well, next time.