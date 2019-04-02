Simple Stromboli

Tried the recipe for the first time. Only thing I did different was add pepperoni to it and just used mozzarella instead of American cheese. It got rave reviews from my husband and son. We took some over to the neighbors who also loved it and asked for the recipe! Definitely a keeper!
I'm from the Northeast and we like to add shredded lettuce and tomato to our stromboli ingredients before baking. It's actually the best-tasting stromboli ever! This is a good recipe. I don't like American cheese, so I used shredded mozzarella and provolone. Also, I make my own dough from scratch and serve this with a side of marinara sauce for dipping. Delicious.
Tried the recipe for the first time. Only thing I did different was add pepperoni to it and just used mozzarella instead of American cheese. It got rave reviews from my husband and son. We took some over to the neighbors who also loved it and asked for the recipe! Definitely a keeper!
a little scared to make this since it didn't have many reviews but it was actually super easy and good! everybody loved it. i didn't use the sausage which was optional and kept thinking i should serve this with condiments but it didn't need any. consider this recipe as a canvas - add whatever meats/cheeses you like and it's still going to be beautiful!
Overall, very good. The egg white and Parmesan cheese on top made it taste almost like a pretzel bread. Next time, we will probably substitute pepperoni for the ham and add a little bit of Alfredo for some extra moisture to balance out the crunchy shell. --UPDATE-- After making this countless times, Hubby and I finally have figured out exactly what works for us. We always make extra, too, since the leftovers are outstanding. I prefer to fill mine with shredded mozzarella, salami, and turkey pepperoni. Hubby fills his with shredded mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, and Italian chicken sausage. Really, you can't mess this up and you can make it however you want.
I'm from the Northeast and we like to add shredded lettuce and tomato to our stromboli ingredients before baking. It's actually the best-tasting stromboli ever! This is a good recipe. I don't like American cheese, so I used shredded mozzarella and provolone. Also, I make my own dough from scratch and serve this with a side of marinara sauce for dipping. Delicious.
While this recipe is not a low calorie recipe, it is no where near the 1700 calories per serving that they are posting. I did the calculations per ingredient and it's still high at around 850 calories, but not 1700 as they state. And I don't add salt and pepper like they show in the video. There is no need for it.
I've been making my own rendition of this for many years on XMAS Eve. I make a large pot of beef/veggie soup to go with it. I use all kinds of deli meats but my family really likes the salami/ham/pepperoni combo with mozzarella/swiss cheese. Whatever makes them happy makes me happy. A great sandwich for special occasions.
All was tremendous with this Stromboli. I used pepperoni and Italian sausage, ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Delicious. Here's the problem it was stuck firmly to the cookie sheet so next time will use parchment paper and a touch of non stick spray. I basically had to chisel it out of the pan. Also, the bread dough should be at room temperature to manipulate into a flat bread. Otherwise, it was beautiful when it came out of the oven and very tasty.
Great recipe! Like all the other reviews on here you can't go wrong with anything you put inside. I filled mine with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, and sautéed peppers and mushrooms. Instead of brushing with egg white, I used olive oil with garlic powder and Italian seasoning. I let bake for 15 min and then added another coat and cooked for remaining 5 min. Was a huge hit and will definitely add to the dinner rotation.
Making this again for supper! Kids absolutely love it! We add pepperoni and serve with a side of pizza sauce for the kids. However you certainly do not need sauce! The flavors are so good together it's kind of a shame to mask them!
I have prepared this many, many times and our family loves it, especially grandchildren. Have used many different meats/cheeses and for an Italian flavor, between layers of meat/cheese, sprinkle some Italian seasoning and between other layers, use garlic powder and onion powder. I sprinkle baking sheet with small amount of cornmeal and didn't use the egg white.
Great recipe for a super fast meal. Easy to make and versatile. My entire family loved it. I followed the recipe by the book without the optional sausage and it turned out perfectly. I will add this to my rotation. Next time I might add black olives or sautéed onions and peppers to add some veggies.
This is a good base recipe. It is quick and easy. I have change the ingredients quite a bit for my taste. I used hot Italian sausage and added pepperoni, doubled the salami and ham. For cheese I used pepper jack and fresh mozzarella, with a sprinkle of a good sharp cheddar (no American cheese thank you!). I seasoned with salt and pepper, but added a fresh chiffonade of basil and minced garlic and a a very light sprinkle of crush red pepper flakes. I sprinkled the egg washed bread with coarse salt, garlic and Parmesan. It was very good. Next time I want to try some mushrooms, black olives, sweet bell pepper and maybe some pepperoncini.
So easy and delicious! I followed the advice of a friend to roll the dough out thin, one layer of meat, sprinkle with shredded cheese and roll up - comes out fantastic! We made a classic pepperoni and mozzarella Stromboli - so delicious! I'm excited to try other combos like mentioned, thanks for sharing!!!
Made exactly as written and my husband was impressed but I did not care for the American cheese. Next time I'll try another cheese (maybe provolone?) and add a bit more meat. I think I'll change the hard salami to Genoa too. Really, you cant go wrong. Thanks for the recipe!
I adopted several suggestions from the reviewers, so didn't follow the recipe exactly. Basically I used less shredded mozzarella and used provolone instead of American. It turned out to be pretty good. I personally think the sausage just makes it too much, so next time I will pass the sausage, or use minimum for a meat lover.
This was a major hit with my family, all went back for seconds! I switched the salami out for pastrami though, and completely forgot the american cheese, but it still tasted amazing! It was quick and simple to make for sure, and I was begged to make it again. They even offered to go to the store to get more ingredients! No more leftovers either!
The flavor has great potential. However we used Pillsbury pizza dough rolled up like a jelly roll, and after 18 min at 425, it was still raw in the middle. The top was beautiful golden brown. I recommend cooking at 350 for 20 covered and uncovered for another 10.
This turned out great! I was afraid it would be doughy in the middle but it wasn't and now my brain is thinking of all the possibilities that can be used for filling. I used my own pizza dough recipe and I buy pre-cooked crumbled pizza sausage, so I used that and leftover ham sliced thinly. I'm thinking about using crumbled ground beef, onions and white american cheese for cheese-steak like flavor. Also considering canned sliced apples or cherries for dessert.
This turned out delicious and was so simple. I used refrigerated pilsbury pizza crust and it was so easy, no thawing or anything. I smoothed out the dough on my baking sheet, I put a smidge of marinara down the middle the did a layer of hard salami up the middle, sprinkle of mozzarella, layer of ham, layer of provolone, layer of pepperoni the layer of mozzarella. Pinched it up real good and brushed the top with olive oil and a sprinkle of garlic powder and Italian herbs. Family loved it. Fast and easy.
Very quick recipe & my family liked it. If I'm really in a rush, I could fill it with any combination of salami, ham, pepperoni or mushrooms and not have to fry the sausage. I skipped the egg white & smeared butter on top when I took it out of the oven. We'll make this again. I'll seal the top better next time.
A big hit with my family! I tried it for the first time and was surprised at how great it came out. Really fast, too! A few things I did different: 1. I couldn’t find frozen bread dough so I substituted it with two cans of Pillsbury Pizza Crust, one on top of the other & it worked out amazing! 2. I used the recommended amount of ground pork but double the amount of sliced ham, salami, & cheese. 3. I seasoned the ground pork with garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, & salt, while I was browning it. 4. After I closed it by pinching the borders, I flipped it so the smooth side would be up, then brushed the egg white & put it in the oven. It’s really big and I got about 15 slices out of it. Will definitely be making it again!
We used cheddar cheese, added pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, and green pepper. Instead of folding the dough into a pocket we rolled it like a cinamon roll, cut into portions, sprinkle cheese on top and bake for 20 min at 400. Turned out delicious.
I have made this recipe so many times and it's always a favorite of anyone who tries it. It's also very easy to get creative with other ingredients such as bacon and eggs! This is a great dish for parties as it's very good after it cools off as well as fresh out of the oven- but don't expect it to last long! This is also a great dish for lunches for the week.
Made this according to recipe I shoukd have added more meat. Four slices of each is not enough imo, to much bread. Next time I covered the dough with pepperoni, salami, and ham, within an inch of the edges..also added about 1/2 cup of mild pepper rings...tasted great
I have made this recipe a least once a week since finding it. Each time I have used different fillings, some from leftovers. Left over crockpot Italian beef with mozzarella cheese and roasted red peppers was the best so far. You do have to make sure it is dry so I drained it on a per towels first. Will keep making it as it is so adaptable!
I made this for lunch and served it with soup and salad. I used turkey instead of the ham and turkey sausage for the sausage. I assembled it earlier in the day and brushed the egg wash on just before putting it in the oven. The video really helped in understanding how to close the stromboli. It did stick a little to the pan so next time I would use a little oil spray. Everyone loved it. I would definitely make this again.
Great way to whip up a meal or a snack using leftover lunch meat. I vacuum seal lunch meat and cheese that I know we're not going to use and label it for this Stromboli recipe. I usually add Italian dressing or pizza sauce inside the roll before baking to give it a little extra flavor and moisture.
This recipe is delicious and fairly inexpensive to make. I think I made one serving for around $5.50 (I like provolone which can get pretty pricey) But either way- $5.50 sure the heck beats the $8.00- $9.00 I pay at the local pizza shop and this one tastes a heck of a lot better too! First time making it couldn't get the dough to roll out quite right so mine looked a little wonky but it still tasted delicious anyway! So as long as you're okay with it not looking like your favorite pizza joint's Stromboli- you're good to go!
This is pretty good basic strombolli if you are just starting out making it. I don't like American cheese except on a sandwich so I use cheddar. Also, my family thinks strombolli is too dry and they don't like dipping it so I use some marinara inside before baking.
Used frozen pizza dough. Used salami, shaved smokes ham, turkey pepperoni & hormel bacon bits. Dabbled a little pizza sauce lots of mozzarella cheese and lastly minced garlic from jar just a little all over. Baked at 410 degrees for 20 minutes. After pulling it out it rubbed butter all over and sprinkles garlic powder on the top. My kids loved it
Now this was a hit... I made it according to the recipe without the ground sausage for my roommate and neighbor... and they ate it all... then I made one using turkey and chicken for myself it was awesome too... so much so that roommate asked me to freeze the left overs so that he can have it for lunch/dinner on nights when I'm not home.
OMG! This was delicious! I could only find frozen artisan flat bread so got that, some ham, some salami, some pepperoni and a variety of cheese. My grocery store had buy one get one free on fresh pasta sauces so I got some pesto in addition to the marinara sauce and brushed the bread with pesto. As most reviewers have said, this is a great idea that you can tweak to your liking. A recipe that will remain in our rotation. Thank you so much!
Lots of bread, not much filling. If I made this again I would add more filling, add some Italian seasonings, possibly pepperoni, olives and omit the american cheese. Definitely serve with marinara sauce.
This recipe was delicious and super easy to make. I replaced the ham with sliced pepper turkey and it was so GOOD! My boyfriend also loved it and ate it for 3 meals in a row (dinner, breakfast, dinner) which has never been done before.
This is so easy and so yummy! I did not add sausage and used provolone and mozzarella cheese. I also sprinkled a little Parmesan on the top. I definitely should have made my dough thinner and put more filling in it and will do that next time. It was still delicious and devoured by my family.
Made as directed, except used pork belly brushed with honey mustard that my sis coincidentally brought over. This was my first attempt and notice one reviewer baked at lower temp for longer time. Any strong opinions about this? Thanks, very very good. Taking to sister's house for football tomorrow. Go Hawks!
Made it for the family, it was easy to make and bake and everybody enjoyed it. My picky girl pulled out the sausage and salami but the rest of us ate it right up! Yummy family dinner served with a ceaser salad.
Giving it 5 stars because the flavor was amazing and it tasted delicious, but would have to say I had a hard time rolling it tight enough because of the hard salami being so stiff. Despite the egg wash, there was mass leakage of melted cheese. I didn't use any sausage. I used Genoa salami, porchetta, provolone and mozzarella. I also put some genovese pesto and dried oregano in as well to amp up the Italian flavor. I also think I mishandled the dough and it got too soft. It sat out thawing and rising for hours, then I stretched it out and made the mistake of letting it sit out and it rose again. By the time I assembled it, the dough was very fragile and thin. Also hubby said his dough was undercooked on the bottom, but I think it was just too wet from marinara and didn't crisp up. Oh well, next time.
Very very good and super easy to make. We substitute the American cheese with provolone and used mozzarella singles instead of shredded. Also went with Italian sausage. Came out great! Lowered the oven temp to 420 to use parchment paper for extra simple clean up. Try this recipe you and your family will be very happy!
Easy and delicious. I like to pat the dough out on a floured surface and place it seam side down to keep it from breaking open while baking. This time I filled one with roasted veggies with olive oil and Italian herbs and cheese...so good. There is no downside to this recipe except for the calories. By the way, my chubby hubby lost 200 lbs. He won't eat much of this, just a taste.
This has become a favorite in our house and my kids request it frequently. I've never bothered with the optional sausage, but I do usually add pepperoni to the ham and hard salami in the recipe. I also substitute either Monterrey jack or cheddar cheese for the American because I don't like American cheese on anything except a cheeseburger. Once it's done we like to dip it in pizza sauce. Thank you Judy Cowan for sharing this recipe!
It was absolutely delicious, but despite all the folding and pinching of the dough, the sandwich did not stay rolled up, but opened up wide. So, I had open-faced Stromboli. Had to use knives and forks, as it wouldn't work as finger food.
The whole family loved this recipe! I try to provide healthy meals when I can so I made a few modifications. I used a whole wheat pizza dough ball instead. Low fat chicken sausage, turkey pepperoni and a layer of fresh spinach (not too much for fear of being watery). I always use the regular cheese -dont even think of using low fat.
Made this recipe twice, and both family and friends loved it. The first time I used the sausage, but the second time I used pepperoni because I had it on hand. Both times it was great! Thanks for a great recipe.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.