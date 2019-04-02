Simple Stromboli

This is a baked sandwich using frozen bread dough, meat, and cheese. My picky eaters love this for an easy weeknight meal and it's great served with a soup. My family fights over the leftovers!

Recipe by Judy Cowan

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat; cook and stir sausage until crumbly, evenly browned, and no longer pink, about 10 minutes. Drain and discard any excess grease.

  • Pat out bread dough on an ungreased baking sheet, to 3/4-inch thickness. Lay salami, ham, and American cheese slices in center of dough. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese, salt, pepper, and cooked sausage. Wrap dough to cover ingredients, pinching and sealing edges to prevent leakage; brush top with egg white.

  • Bake in preheated oven until dough is baked and lightly browned, 17 to 20 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

The meat and cheese can be changed to suit your tastes.

For a large crowd, I buy the package of 3 bread loaves and triple all ingredients.

Serve with marinara sauce for dipping, or enjoy as is.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1065 calories; protein 59g; carbohydrates 77.8g; fat 54.6g; cholesterol 161.9mg; sodium 3633.1mg. Full Nutrition
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/29/2022