Dandelion Greens with a Kick

Dandelion greens are one of my favorite bitters! They're not for everyone, but I enjoy their unique flavor. I decided to try them sautéed instead of in a salad and it was a huge hit! Makes good use of those dandelions in the yard or you can usually find dandelion greens at the grocery or Asian market.
Most helpful positive review
Shair
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2012
Greens were larger from mid-summer season so salt-soaked and salt-boiled for a bit longer. As I had it on hand, I used chicken fat skimmed from soup instead of other fats to saute them. Doubled the garlic and added black pepper at the same time as garlic to cook a moment before adding the boiled greens. The onions caramelized, which along with red pepper flakes, was the making of this dish. Served them with dollop of plain Greek yogurt, and then ate leftovers cold the next morning with curried scrambled eggs. Delicious and not bitter at all!!
I had never had dandelion greens before but was curious to try them. Started caramelizing the onions then added the garlic, pepper flakes, salt and pepper. I boiled the greens as directed, then added them to the onion saute. Stirred it all together for a minute or two, then added some crumbled goat cheese (instead of parmesan) and a squeeze of lemon juice before plating. Added sunflower seeds after plating. Delicious!
The best!!! My family loves greens and I am always on the lookout for something new and fun. When I had tried feeding them dandelion greens before they all thought they were too bitter but boiling in a salt water bath did the trick and the seasonings were sooo good. I did put my favorites for greens on the table tabasco and vinegar but even without those I loved this recipe. Thanks a bunch :) oh yeah be sure to double or triple this you will need lots and they do cook down...
I am rating this recipe 4 stars because: 1. The kidlets did not like it at all but I thought it was pretty good considering it's dandelion greens. 2. The kick was a bit too much so next time I would half the red pepper flakes. The only thing I did differently was to slightly caramelize the onions. Served with Summer Squash Chicken Alfredo and Roasted Green Beans.
Tastes the dandelion greens raw and they were disgustingly bitter---wasn't sure I could find a use. Tried this recipe- followed recommendations to soak longer and boil longer. Came out great! Bitterness was basically gone! I doubled the garlic, added splash of lemon juice when cooking greens and then mixed it with white kidney beans & hot sausage. Since I added hot sausage I omitted red pepper flakes from the greens. Delicious hearty meal.
Actually not bad at all. I got dandelion greens in my CSA box and had NO idea what to do with them. I was worried they'd be bitter like mustard or turnip greens. But I soaked, boiled, and then sauteed these, and they were actually really nice. Similar to spinach. What made them was the carmelized onions... added nice sweetness.
I had 4 large bunches of greens. I used the stems and leaves and it yielded 4 cups of cooked greens after boiling. Also used 1 tablespoon of unrefined coconut oil instead of the 3 tbsp of olive oil and butter combined. The slight coconut flavor from the oil helped to balance the bitterness of the greens and 1 tbsp was plenty. Tasty dish.
A good recipe following reviewers' advice. I gathered up a couple of pounds of wild dandelions and followed shelbriggs' suggestion to use more dandelions than the recipe called for. I also used Miss KJ and Carjaq's advice by boiling them for about ten minutes to get the bitterness out. It worked. You really do need more than a pound as the dandelions cook down about like spinach. This recipe is really for two people rather than four. I liked the flavor added by the red pepper flakes. I'll be making dandelions again with this recipe.
My first time ever making dandelion greens. My husband isn't a fan of any greens but eats them for the health benefits. I am always trying to find ways to make them tasty. This was a great base recipe, but of course I like to add my own twist. I used bacon grease for my fat. I caramelized the onions for a good 30 mins so they would get nice and sweet. I even added a touch of honey to help the sweetness. I also used my homemade vegetable bouillon as seasoning, and added a diced small tomato to add acidity. Along with the garlic and some jalapeno this turned out delish!! I am glad I soaked them in icy, salt water for a good 15-20 mins, boiled for about 5-6 mins. Then sauteed with the rest of the ingredients for a few mins. Not too bitter at all, the sweetness and acidity gave it a great balance of flavors. Oh, and we also squeezed some lemon juice right before we ate it. No complaints and I will definitely make this again.
Happened to have some Pasta Prima Spinach and Mozzarella Ravioli from Costco on hand - added the Parmesan and herb seasoning to the greens as well - delicious!! You have to like Dandelion greens and if you do... try this!
Nice & spicy; not at all bitter. Over 2 gallons fresh leaves cooked down to about 2.5 cups. I chopped the leaves with the kitchen scissors after the boiling step to make them a more appealing texture (less stringy). Very much like chopped frozen spinach. The most time-consuming part was separating all the flowers, stems, etc. from the leaves and washing them well. Just cleaned all the weeds out of the vegetable garden and got a free side dish out of it!
I had never dared to try dandelion greens before and both my husband and I enjoyed this recipe very much. I did feel that the greens were not as sharp as I had expected, and I'm not sure whether that is because I bought organic greens in the supermarket or whether soaking them took away more of the sharp flavor than I would have liked. I am a bit uncomfortable with digging them out of my lawn. I know I don't put anything poisonous down on the grass, but still, it makes me nervous.
This is really good. I followed the recipe the first time and agree that the parmesan reduces the bitterness of the greens. I had the sense it needed mushrooms, which I added tonight. I used around 11 thinly sliced criminis, added before putting in the garlic. Picture too large to load
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/08/2022
I made it as directed by the recipe. I thought it was good, but still a little bitter. I will boil them a longer and add extra crushed red pepper next time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/29/2018
Extra Parmesan & plenty of sunflower seeds, which provided a nice crunch & nutty taste
This was my first time working with dandelion greens and I was wildly skeptical they could be so good simply because they are so terribly bitter en masse. It was delicious! The cold salt water helped enormously to bring out the bitterness. But I think it was sautéing it with onions (I used shallots) and garlic in butter then topping it Parmesan that really brought this home. It makes for a very comforting side, I think I’ll have a poached egg with them next time. Thanks!
Great time to learn a new recipe with the spring greens growing in the front yard. I made many recipes with the flowers before, but this would be the first using the greens. I made a small batch for I had only picked a handful for I was not sure if I would enjoy. Surprisingly, I did and will add this to my favorite list. Thanks for the recipe.
I always wanted to cook with dandelions but had no prior experience so I followed this recipe and found it to be a welcomed success. However, a mild bitterness lingered in my dandelions so I added a bit of lemon juice and sauteed them again just long enough to heat the lemon juice. This instantly remedied the bitterness and my and I are most eager to partake in this new dish.
This was my first time making dandelion greens. I doubled the recipe and it was enough for 4 servings. My dandelions were organic and they were very tender and slightly bitter. A sweet onion helped balance the bitterness and the kick from the red pepper flakes. I was not disappointed with the results.
Found this recipe after receiving an extra large and extremely healthy bunch of dandelion greens in this week's CSA. It was so delicious that I decided to use it as the main ingredient for pizza. I used a standard pizza crust, spread the greens, used sliced tomatoes (also in the CSA) and topped with mozzarella and parmesan. It was delicious!
