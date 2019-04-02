Dandelion Greens with a Kick

4.3
51 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 19
  • 3 0
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

Dandelion greens are one of my favorite bitters! They're not for everyone, but I enjoy their unique flavor. I decided to try them sautéed instead of in a salad and it was a huge hit! Makes good use of those dandelions in the yard or you can usually find dandelion greens at the grocery or Asian market.

Recipe by TTV78

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl of cold water; add dandelion greens and allow to soak for 10 minutes. Drain.

  • Bring a large pot of water with 1 teaspoon of salt to a boil; add greens and cook until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water until chilled.

  • Heat olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and red pepper flakes; cook and stir until onion is tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic until garlic is fragrant, about 30 seconds more. Increase heat to medium-high and add dandelion greens. Continue to cook and stir until liquid has evaporated, 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper.

  • Sprinkle greens with Parmesan cheese to serve.

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 8.5mg; sodium 1330.4mg. Full Nutrition
