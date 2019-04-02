Dandelion Greens with a Kick

My first time ever making dandelion greens. My husband isn't a fan of any greens but eats them for the health benefits. I am always trying to find ways to make them tasty. This was a great base recipe, but of course I like to add my own twist. I used bacon grease for my fat. I caramelized the onions for a good 30 mins so they would get nice and sweet. I even added a touch of honey to help the sweetness. I also used my homemade vegetable bouillon as seasoning, and added a diced small tomato to add acidity. Along with the garlic and some jalapeno this turned out delish!! I am glad I soaked them in icy, salt water for a good 15-20 mins, boiled for about 5-6 mins. Then sauteed with the rest of the ingredients for a few mins. Not too bitter at all, the sweetness and acidity gave it a great balance of flavors. Oh, and we also squeezed some lemon juice right before we ate it. No complaints and I will definitely make this again.