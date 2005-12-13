Artichoke Pie

Can be used as an appetizer or with the main course. Always a big hit with my family and friends. Extremely easy to make.

Recipe by Lisa Bianco

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute garlic until it starts to brown. Stir in the artichoke hearts and cook 10 minutes before adding the bread crumbs and half of the parmesan cheese. When heated through, transfer half of artichoke mixture to pie crust.

  • Pour eggs over artichoke mixture and sprinkle in the rest of the parmesan cheese. Spoon the rest of the artichoke mixture into the pie and top with mozzarella cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until crust begins to brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
365 calories; protein 17.7g; carbohydrates 24.1g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 106.5mg; sodium 773.8mg. Full Nutrition
