Artichoke Pie
Can be used as an appetizer or with the main course. Always a big hit with my family and friends. Extremely easy to make.
This recipe is great! May I suggest a few revisions? Sub 3 6oz. jars of marinated artichoke hearts for the two cans; it really ups the flavor. You can add up to two more eggs to stretch this recipe out - the filling will rise about an inch over the crust, but won't spill before before it firms up. I added 1 tablespoon of sour cream for each egg, and this was wonderfully moist. Last, I used a sun-dried-tomato and basil flavored mozarella, and thought it really added something. Thanks!
Easy to make and absolutely delicious! I followed the other reviewers' helpful advice and increased the amount of artichokes (two 12 ounce jars of Trader Joe's marinated artichokes). I also added 2 tablespoons of heavy cream to the artichoke/bread crumb/parmesan mixture to moisten, and I cut back on the mozzarella by a third. I made this one to celebrate pi day (3-14), and will definitely make it again =).
Overall this is a good recipe, but it calls for way too much bread crumbs. They drown out the taste of the artichokes. I will make this again, but next time I will halve the bread crumbs and add an extra jar of artichokes.
I made it without the crust and used 1/2 the mozarella cheese to cut down on calories. My 15 year old, my ex-husband who just happened to be stopping by, and I just loved this. I'll definitely make it again!
This was very good. I added some leftover spinach to the mix and it was even better.
Delicious, but a little dry. Next time I will add a layer of fresh tomatos on top of each layer of artichoke mixture for color and a fuller taste.
Turned out really great! Here is what I tried with it: I made individual ones in a muffin tin instead of a pie plate. For the crust, I used crescent roll dough instead of pie crust. The new cook time was about 20 minutes. They were awesome, and I'm going to serve them on the side of herb roasted chicken sometime soon.
Heavenly! I used 6 eggs and served as the main course! My husband loved it!
We have been making this for years and love it!!!
Followed some other reviews, used (2) 12oz jars of marinated artichokes (drained) -- used plain bread crumbs with Italian seasonings (full amount of bread crumbs, perhaps with the additional eggs or the additional artichokes it becomes the right amount) I upped it to 6 eggs and added a little milk to them and used about 1/2 the mozzarella cheese (I used part skim) -- enjoyed by everyone.
very good recipe for introducing kids or anybody that doesn't like vegetables to just how good they can be!
Made this last night as written and it was pretty good. I think if I make it again I would mix all the ingredients together, the bread crumbs that go over the egg are very dry. I also think that it would be great with a mozzarella/feta mix
I make this recipe with 4 eggs and mix the shredded mozzarelle in with the artichokes, eggs and parmesan and then sprinkle a little breadcrumbs with pats of butter on top and it is delicious...beat the eggs first then add rest of ingredients. I would never use marinated artichokes. I use cento artichokes canned or rienzi, etc. enjoy , we make every week.
this recipe was fabulous! simple to make, and so easy to eat!!! a good friend of the family used to make this, when i was a child. i used to believe she was the only person who made it! so i was very happy to find this recipe. hers was a little different, but this was just as good!! i will be making this alot!
Used marinated artichokes (a little extra) and it was amazing. Tasted awesome, had the best texture. I got so many compliments.
I liked this dish a lot, especially since I've recently discovered that I love artichokes. I made this for our main course, though, and I think next time it will be a side dish. The only change I made in the original recipe is that I added 1 cup of half-and-half to the eggs. It turned out really well. Thanks for sharing, Lisa!
My husband and I love all things Artichoke but this missed the mark. I used 2 Jars of Trader Joe's marinated Artichoke hearts and followed the recipe as stated. It was just OK not bad but nothing really great either. I really had high hopes that this would be better.
This 4 star review is based on my changes and potential. I'm trying to do low carb, so I did not use a crust, so that this was more like a crustless quiche. I used a 13.75 can of artichoke hearts, and put the artichokes through a a food processor for a few seconds. Made my own bread crumbs from some low carb bread adding in about 1/4 tsp Italian seasoning and a pinch of garlic salt. And I used 4 eggs....then baked for only 30 mins, long enough for the eggs to cook through and the cheese on top to get nice and brown. I will probably make this again, maybe use 5 eggs as one review suggested, and put in an 8" pan to make it a little bit thicker.
I found this very tasty with no tweaking of the ingredients; my husband agreed. If you like the flavor of artichokes, I don't see any reason why you wouldn't love this pie! The cheese is yummy, too.
My husband loves artichokes and he was VERY excited to find this one! This is a very easy recipe for someone who doesn't have a lot of time to cook or shop. It turned out to be delicious--and I don't have a lot of experience in the kitchen. Thanks, Lisa!
I absolutely love this pie! My alterations: 1 lb chicken diced and browned in 2 tsp butter, 4 cloves of garlic, 1/2 medium onion diced, 15 artichoke hearts, 1/4 cup bread crumbs, didn't use olive oil, 5 eggs seasoned with pepper, garlic powder, garlic salt, onion powder, oregano and thyme. Oh my...is this wonderful! Thanks, Lisa.
I enjoyed the recipe with the slight changes. I followed others and added sour cream, 6 eggs, some spinach ( I put in a full carton and it was a little too much) next time I will only use 1/2 as much spinach. I also used 1/4 cup 1/2&1/2. Nest time I will increase to 1/2 cup. The flavor was mellow. I think the added spinach calls for 1/2 teaspoon of salt. I am planning on cooking again with the addition of sundried tomato. It should add an extra layer of flavor. I also thought if not sundried tomatoes made some marinara sauce. Thanks for all the great advice.
I thought this was a great dish. I served it for company and everyone that it was good. I added minced onion with the garlic and 3 tbsp sour cream as another suggested.
As many others have said, the recipe calls for way too much bread crumbs--it was thick, dry, and saw-dusty, especially in comparison to the other quiches I made along with it for a dinner party (e.g., the Tomato and Basil Quiche on this site).
I did not like this dish at all. I made it as an appetizer course and felt very apologetic when I served it to company. Used the 6oz jars of artichokes as specified and I hated the sour taste that came over in the first few bites. And the dryness toughened up some of the outer artichoke leaves. I won't bother making it again, even with adjustments, as there are so many other good recipes on this site.
This was not as expected. Maybe with freshly cooked artichokes or perhaps frozen ones but a definite "canned" flavor is evident in this recipe. The children all picked out the artichokes and ate the crust and cheese.
I think this recipe is ok, but could be improved upon by altering the quantity of certain ingredients. The amount of cheese covers up any other flavors and makes the dish too salty. I'd really suggest making some alterations to get this meal just perfect.
Very good. Will make this again, it got rave reviews.
this is the best appetizer I ever presented! everyone raved about it. Now I have to make it for every function!
Absolutely great! I've made it twice in the week since I found this recipe.
very good, everyone loved it but I thought it was a little bit dry.
I love artichokes so was really looking forward to this but thought it was absolutely awful. My husband liked it better than I did-he would probably rate it a 3.
This is fantastic! So easy and so tasty! Thanks.
This sounded great, but was disappointing as it was way too dry. Had I not added more Italian seasoning it would have also been very bland. Since my husband and I love artichokes, I'm working on a better recipe and if it works, I'll pass it along.
I love this recipe and the flavor was amazing. I added some heavy cream, as other reviews suggested. It needed it. Also, as some reviews said the top of their pie had burned, I kept checking mine. I have a pretty spot on oven, but by 30 minutes (as opposed to the 45) if I hadn't taken the pie out, it would've burned. So it was perfect, but the bottom of the crust was a little undercooked. Not sure how to fix this problem, next time I might pre bake the pie shell just a little bit.
Everyone in my family loved it!! Actually, we used it as a main dish and served corn on the cob on the side. Delightfully different!!!
EVERYONE has asked me to make this for them where ever I go! This recipe is a huge hit and easy to make. I experimented with the filling and used it to make baked clams and that was just as big a hit!
I added tomatoes and sour cream. This was awesome! I'm a vegetarian and I love dishes like this that my parents can eat as a side and I can enjoy as a main dish. No one was chokin' on this artichoke pie, knowatI'msayin'?!
This was OK. We added more artichokes, an extra egg and some light cream to increase the moistness. Only used about half of the mozzarella and that worked out just fine. I def think the addition of some spinach would be good, too.
my husband and I loved this recipe, the kids were less than thrilled though. It was very dry( the reason for a four star rating). I think next time i would add some milk and cut down on the bread crumbs. I used marinated artichokes and found the flavor to be excellent!
Very easy to make, great side dish!
Great. 4 jumbo eggs were great. No salt needed. Made that mistake since other post said it was a little tasteless. Big mistake. Look forward to making another in a few days and trying again
I should have read more of the reviews. It was a little dry. I used 5 large eggs. Next time I will add milk and maybe some spinach and sundried tomatoes. Hubby liked though......
I did not care for this recipe.
Made this for a dinner party last night. Everyone loved it! Good thing I made two!
I really liked this. A nice change from other quiches. My husband suggested adding shredded chicken next time for a complete meal. Sounds good to me!
Made this for Mother's Day. Followed other reviewer's suggestion and added 3 TBS of sour cream to eggs. Also used (2) 12 oz jars of marinated artichokes. Everyone loved it and one guest suggested adding shredded chicken to make it a meal.
Excellent! I can't wait to have company so I can impress them! Thanks for an awesome recipe!
Who whoulda thought a great tasting, filling and impressive pie could be put together so easily. Especially with these ingredients. I did this for my wife and I a couple of weeks ago and it disappeared in about three days. We ate it as the main dish for dinner. I wished that I had not done anything else as I couldn't get enough. The real treat came the next day at lunch when I took it out for my lunch and shared it with a couple of others. They loved it and could not believe that it was made of artichokes. And it tasted better cold than hot.
I have made this recipe pretty much as is for 3 different parties and it has been a HUGE hit every time. The only alteration I've made is to use smoked mozzarella - what a beautiful flavor it adds. Love, love, love this recipe.
I found that the ammount of ingredients in the recipe was not enough to fill a pie crust. The recipe however did taste very good. I added some sour cream and sun dried tomato pesto for a little moisture and flavour.
Very good, loved the taste and texture, made one change though, omitted breadcrumbs and used a top crust.
I made this just as the recipe said and it is WONDERFUL!! Very yummy and highly recommend!!
I thought this was very good. I used 2 jars of marinated artichoke hearts instead of canned ones based on the advice of others. It definitely added a lot of flavor, but it is rich and very filling.
Simply delicious. Great for brunch. Made with the "basic flakey pie crust" recipe also found on this site. Will definately make again soon!!
This was okay, but I was hoping for more flavor. It was a bit dry and bland.
I never follow the recipe exactly, but used this as a guideline. I did not use a crust. Non-marinated artichokes work fine. I added milk as suggested. Served as an appetizer, I cut this into little squares and my guests gobbled it down.
This was very different and great. I used marinated artichoke hearts and covered the pie for a while when baking, the cheese may brown a little too quickly if you don't. A must for any artichole lover.
this sounded and looked better than it was i was very disappointed .. sorry im just being honest and im not a fussy person when it comes to food at all
This was super! I used 2- 6oz cans of marinated chokes, plain bread crumbs because that's all I had but added some italian seasoning to make up for it. I upped the garlic to 4-5 cloves (we love it) and added sliced vine ripe tomatoes to the top but under the cheese layer. Also took others advise and used 1tbls of sour cream per each egg which I ended up using 4. Super easy and super delicious. Tasted even better the next day. Great eaten at room temp. Will be making it again soon!!
I followed the advice from other users, I used 2 12oz jars of marinated artichokes which was a great idea for 2 reasons , 2 -oz jars would have NOT been enough and unmarinated would have made it very bland, HOWEVER the marinade also gave it a slight bitter taste. I cut down on the bread crumb and added 3 tbsp of milk to the egg mixture. It was good, but not great. I would love to hear from others for ways to cut down on the bitterness. Oh, I also sauted 1/2 of an oniom along with the garlic and added pepper to the egg batter.
Super Hit with all my friends! A must serve at any party!
Pretty good....I was looking for something to help use up the huge warehouse sized bottle of artichokes I bought and this was a nice surprise.
I really like this recipe, but I have made it a few times and am always combatting dryness. I added and extra egg and some cream and a bit less breadcrumb, and still, it's a touch dry. The flavor is nice, though. Add the cheese towards the end of baking to avoid burning.
We found this a little dry and bland. It was nice to try something different, but don't think we'll have it again.
Tasty! It did turn out a little dry, so next time I will add another egg or a little milk or cream. I only needed about 1/2 the mozzarella cheese on top.
This pie was good. I did read reviews and put a layer of fresh tomatoe....taste was good. I also put more articoke and used less of the mozzerella cheese, instead of 8 oz., I used about 4 oz. and it was fine.
Really good and easy to make. Instead of putting all of the cheese on top, I put a layer in the middle.
Too rich as is. Would make a nice topping for fish. Could add less crumbs and cheese and more spinach....maybe even cooked carrots and onions.
artichokes pair well with feta cheese. i would recommend this as a substitute for the parmesan and perhaps for some of the mozzarella. the use of marinated artichokes is a great idea, as is the addition of dairy (plain yogurt would be my choice). completing the greek conversion, phyllo would add authenticity to this dish.
This tastes DELICIOUS! Very hard to mess this one up. I use vegan parmesan cheese and it's excellent.
I found this to be an excellent recipe although I made some slight changes to it. I added a small jar of marinated artichoke hearts to my two cans of plain hearts. I also cut the mozzarella cheese in half when sprinkling it over pie. I got loads of compliments on this dish. Truly a winner!!!
I just didn't care for the taste.
I didn't really enjoy this. It was extremely easy to make, but it was pretty salty and tart. I might of done something wrong, but I don't think I will be making this again. Sorry :(
I think this is an excellent start, but it needs some tinkering. I followed the advice of some of the other reviews and used marinated artichokes and 4 eggs. It still needs a little something else though, some subtle flavor to bind everything together...I just don't know what it is!
Just ok....was expecting the long lost recipe my aunt used to make. This was pretty good but not excellent. I will make again and modify the recipe. I would cut the bread crumbs in half and add another egg....I did use one can of quartered artichokes and one small jar of marinated artichokes drained. I would also cut down on the cheese, maybe mix some in the middle and save some for the top. All in all....tasty but could be improved.
I wasn't very impressed with this. I added milk, like others suggested, to make it more creamy, and the consistency was okay, but I did not like the flavor of the canned artichokes. The best thing about this was the pie crust I made using another recipe from this site.
Do not make this. It is awful. I followed the directions to the letter. I always do that on a new recipe. Then I can decide what to change. There would be so many changes to make this edible that it would not be the same recipe at all. It is dry, it is overly salty, it is just a huge waste of ingredients. This is not a pie it is a disgusting brick. I can not believe the good reviews. Note- the time of 45 minutes on a dry mix of these ingredients should have tipped me off. As an experienced cook I wish I had picked up on that. I guess I have always chosen more success recipes because I haven't ever had this happen with Allrecipes so I was too trusting.
So tasty! Simple to make, and the hubby loved it! Another keeper.
Very good, I added a couple handfuls of sliced mushrooms to the mixture. I also added the feta cheese and sour cream that others suggested. I'll make this again.
This was absolutely delicious! Everyone raved!!
Really nice recipe. I didn't add bread crumbs but sauteed a vidalia onion with the artichokes. The pie crust was so full I added only a quarter of the mozzarella but good quality parm freshly grated. It was really delicious and not runny at all. I will absolutely make this again. Thanks for sharing!
Delicious!
made this for a party pretty recently. everyone loved it, i hated it, so it gets a three, just to please... =) update: i made this again with adding cream to the pan before putting it into the crust and it turned out much better
Just a 1/4 cup of breadcrumbs. Recipe is delicious!
This was good, although it seemed kinda boring. Next time I will add something else like some chopped chicken. It just needs SOMETHING else with it.
