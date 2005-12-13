Artichoke Pie

Do not make this. It is awful. I followed the directions to the letter. I always do that on a new recipe. Then I can decide what to change. There would be so many changes to make this edible that it would not be the same recipe at all. It is dry, it is overly salty, it is just a huge waste of ingredients. This is not a pie it is a disgusting brick. I can not believe the good reviews. Note- the time of 45 minutes on a dry mix of these ingredients should have tipped me off. As an experienced cook I wish I had picked up on that. I guess I have always chosen more success recipes because I haven't ever had this happen with Allrecipes so I was too trusting.